XAU Assassin
- Experts
- Saravanan Venkatesan
- 버전: 1.0
🆓 FREE XAU Assassin EA – Built Exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD)
Contact on Telegram here t.me/SaravananL to get free EA file.
FREE access – No upfront cost. No subscription.
XAU Assassin EA is a professionally designed Expert Advisor developed only for XAUUSD (Gold), focused on disciplined, rule-based trading.
This product is shared free initially, so traders can test, validate, and gain confidence before any profit sharing applies.
🔥 Why Choose XAU Assassin?
-
🥇 Specially developed for Gold (XAUUSD)
-
📊 Demo & real-market tested
-
📎 Live / demo results attached
-
⚙️ Account-specific configuration
-
🚫 No upfront payment or license fee
🎯 How You Get the EA
This listing is published only for market visibility.
👉 The real EA file and exact recommended settings are provided directly via Telegram.
-
Configured to your account number
-
Available for Demo or Real accounts
-
Demo testing supported before real usage
💰 Fair & Transparent Cost Model
-
✅ 100% FREE until you recover your deposited amount
-
💵 After deposit recovery, 50% profit sharing
-
❌ No profit → No payment
🤝 Risk-Friendly Approach
Start on Demo, verify performance, then move to Real trading when satisfied.
This EA is offered as a partnership model, not a product sale.
📩 Interested? Contact me on Telegram to get the real EA and settings.
⚠️ Important Note:
The EA published here is not the final version.
You must contact me directly to receive the actual working EA.
Backtest Result from sep 2025 - dec 2025 attached.