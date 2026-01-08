Mozo EA MT5

MOZO EA (v1.62) is an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor that combines multi-timeframe analysis of RSI, Stochastic, CCI, ATR, AO, MACD, and ADX to generate high-confluence buy/sell signals.

Key features:

Strong signal confirmation (user-defined threshold) + additional filters: MA golden/death cross, Parabolic SAR, Break of Structure (BOS) bias, and Support/Resistance zones.

Dual execution: primary pending orders (buy/sell stop) and optional secondary market scalping.

Comprehensive trade management: fixed TP/SL, trailing stop, breakeven, overall profit target close, and reversal-based auto-close.

Supports manual trading (optional takeover with EA settings).

Risk controls: max trades, cooldown periods, one trade per candle/direction, reduced trading near SR, slippage control, direction filters (buy-only/sell-only), and trading hours restriction.

On-chart dashboard panel with real-time indicator values, signal strength, and daily timeframe bias display.

Designed for trend-following with scalping capability, highly customizable via inputs.