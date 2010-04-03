ESENAR EA MT5 is an advanced Support & Resistance–based automated trading system designed for disciplined range trading on the H1 timeframe. It dynamically detects the highest high and lowest low over a configurable lookback period and builds adaptive S&R zones with visual clarity. When price enters these zones, ESENAR strategically places BuyStop and SellStop pending orders, automatically managing, validating, and canceling orders as market structure updates.

The EA includes robust risk management features such as Trailing Stop Loss, Break Even, money management, spread and margin checks, and strict order limits per symbol. Fully compliant with MT5 market rules, ESENAR performs comprehensive market validation, volume normalization, SL/TP checks, and input verification, ensuring stable and error-free execution. Designed with safety in mind, it features detailed error handling, no DLL usage, and clean visual S&R representation for transparent strategy monitoring.