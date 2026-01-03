Orderflow WMA

OrderFlow WMA v2.0 – Flow-Weighted Trend Indicator

OrderFlow WMA v2.0 is a next-generation flow-weighted moving average designed to go beyond traditional EMA/WMA logic by integrating volume pressure, candle intent, and momentum acceleration into a single adaptive trend line.

Unlike standard moving averages that treat every candle equally, OrderFlow WMA dynamically adjusts its weighting using:

  • Tick-volume normalization

  • Candle body dominance (directional intent)

  • Momentum slope and acceleration

This allows the indicator to respond faster during high-participation moves and remain stable during low-volume noise, making it suitable for discretionary traders and algorithmic systems alike.🔹 Key Features

  • Dynamic Flow Multiplier
    Weights each candle by its body strength and relative volume instead of fixed multipliers.

  • Volume-Aware WMA Core
    Uses normalized tick volume to emphasize meaningful price participation.

  • Slope & Acceleration Analysis
    Built-in slope and acceleration buffers help identify trend strength, continuation, and exhaustion.

  • Non-Repainting, Bar-Close Logic
    All calculations are confirmed on candle close — safe for backtesting and EA usage.

  • Optional Higher-Timeframe Confirmation
    Filters signals using HTF directional bias to reduce counter-trend trades.

  • Clean Dashboard Interface
    Displays current value, trend state, average volume, and signal status in real time.

  • CSV Signal Export (Optional)
    Enables external analysis and strategy validation.

 Best Use Cases

  • Trend-following entries and exits

  • Volume-confirmed breakouts

  • Filtering low-quality MA signals

  • EA trend engine or confirmation layer

  • Forex, indices, crypto, and metals

 Important Notes

  • This indicator does not repaint

  • It does not use true exchange order flow (MT5 limitation)

  • Designed as a decision-support tool, not a holy-grail signal generator


