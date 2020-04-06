White Horse MT5

White Horse MT5 is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for high-frequency scalping (HFT) on the M5 timeframe. The robot uses a proprietary algorithm for analyzing volatility and dynamic price levels to capture rapid market movements with minimal risk.
The system does not use dangerous money management methods such as martingale, grids, or sitting on losses. Each trade is protected by a fixed stop-loss.
Key benefits:
  • Versatility: Optimized for XAUUSD (currency pairs, gold, indices).
  • HFT algorithm: High trading frequency allows for the effective use of small market fluctuations.
  • Safety: Mandatory use of Stop Loss and Take Profit for each order.
  • Smart Filter: Built-in protection module against spread widening and slippage.
  • Simplicity: Ready-made presets allow you to launch the robot in a few clicks.
Technical requirements:
  • Terminal: MetaTrader 5.
  • Timeframe: M5 (recommended).
  • Account type: ECN or Raw Spread with low spreads and minimal commission.
  • Execution speed: It is recommended to use a VPS with a minimum ping to the broker's server.
  • Deposit: From $100 (recommended from $500 to comply with risk management).
Parameters:
  • Magic Number is a unique expert number.
  • Lot Size / AutoLot — select a fixed lot or automatic calculation based on the balance.
  • Max Spread — filter of the maximum allowed spread for opening a position.
  • Take Profit / Stop Loss — profit and loss levels in points.
  • Trailing Stop — dynamic profit tracking settings.
Recommendations for use:
For best results, we recommend testing the robot on a demo account for 1-2 weeks to find the optimal settings for your broker.

Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future profits. Trading in financial markets carries high risks. Please adhere to money management rules.

