Crosshair for MT5

Bring the popular "Crosshair with Magnet Mode" functionality from modern charting platforms directly to your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

Crosshair for MT5 is a precision utility tool designed for traders who demand accuracy. Unlike the standard MT5 crosshair, this smart tool automatically detects Open, High, Low, and Close prices on your candles. When your mouse hovers near a candle, the crosshair "snaps" to the nearest wick or body price, ensuring you are looking at the exact price level every time.

Key Features:

  • Smart Magnetic Snapping: Automatically locks onto OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) prices when hovering near candles.
  • Free-Roam Capability: Operates as a standard crosshair when moving through empty space, but activates the magnet instantly when approaching price action.
  • Axis Highlighting: Clearly highlights the specific Price (Y-Axis) and Time (X-Axis) with native-style markers.
  • Adjustable Sensitivity: You decide the "magnetic field" strength. Set the sensitivity radius to suit your screen resolution and trading style.
  • Customizable Aesthetics: Change the line color, style, and width to match your chart template perfectly.
  • Clean Interface: No annoying tooltips or object names blocking your view.


Settings:

  • Magnet Sensitivity: Distance (in pixels) the mouse must be from a candle to trigger the snap. (Default: 40).
  • Line Color/Style/Width: Customize the look of the crosshair.
