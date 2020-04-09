Gold Trade Manager Assistan
- Utilitários
- Watcharapon Sangkaew
- Versão: 1.0
This EA is a Trade Assistant designed to manage your manually opened trades automatically. It helps you control risk and maximize profits without staring at the screen all day. Perfect for Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers and day traders.
Key Features:
-
Auto Initial Stop Loss (ATR): Automatically places a Stop Loss immediately after you open a trade, based on market volatility (ATR).
-
Manual SL Compatible (Hybrid Mode): You can still set your own Stop Loss manually when entering a trade. The EA will respect your initial SL and will only modify it to lock in profits (Breakeven or Trailing) when the price moves in your favor.
-
Smart Partial Close (TP1): Automatically closes a percentage of your position (e.g., 50%) when a profit target is reached, securing money in your pocket.
-
Advanced Breakeven: Moves SL to Break-even automatically.
-
Auto-Spread Adjustment: Can automatically calculate real-time spread to ensure your "Breakeven" truly covers the costs.
-
-
Trend-Following Trailing Stop: Trails your Stop Loss using a Moving Average (MA) line. This allows you to "Let Profits Run" during strong trends and exit only when the trend reverses.
How it works:
-
Attach the EA to the chart (e.g., XAUUSD M15).
-
Set Magic_Number = 0 to manage your manual trades.
-
Open a Buy or Sell trade manually.
-
The EA will instantly set the SL (if you haven't set one) and manage the trade for you.
Parameters:
-
ATR Settings: Customize the sensitivity of the initial Stop Loss.
-
Partial Close: Set your TP1 distance (Points) and volume percentage to close.
-
Breakeven: Define when to move SL to entry price and how much profit to lock (in points).
-
Trailing Stop: Choose the Moving Average period and method for trailing.
Warning:
-
Please ensure Symbol_To_Manage in inputs matches the exact name in your Market Watch (e.g., "XAUUSD" or "Gold").
-
Minimum recommended lot size is 0.02 for the Partial Close feature to work correctly.