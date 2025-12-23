Gold Trade Manager Assistan

This EA is a Trade Assistant designed to manage your manually opened trades automatically. It helps you control risk and maximize profits without staring at the screen all day. Perfect for Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers and day traders.

Key Features:

  • Auto Initial Stop Loss (ATR): Automatically places a Stop Loss immediately after you open a trade, based on market volatility (ATR).

  • Manual SL Compatible (Hybrid Mode): You can still set your own Stop Loss manually when entering a trade. The EA will respect your initial SL and will only modify it to lock in profits (Breakeven or Trailing) when the price moves in your favor.

  • Smart Partial Close (TP1): Automatically closes a percentage of your position (e.g., 50%) when a profit target is reached, securing money in your pocket.

  • Advanced Breakeven: Moves SL to Break-even automatically.

    • Auto-Spread Adjustment: Can automatically calculate real-time spread to ensure your "Breakeven" truly covers the costs.

  • Trend-Following Trailing Stop: Trails your Stop Loss using a Moving Average (MA) line. This allows you to "Let Profits Run" during strong trends and exit only when the trend reverses.

How it works:

  1. Attach the EA to the chart (e.g., XAUUSD M15).

  2. Set Magic_Number = 0 to manage your manual trades.

  3. Open a Buy or Sell trade manually.

  4. The EA will instantly set the SL (if you haven't set one) and manage the trade for you.

Parameters:

  • ATR Settings: Customize the sensitivity of the initial Stop Loss.

  • Partial Close: Set your TP1 distance (Points) and volume percentage to close.

  • Breakeven: Define when to move SL to entry price and how much profit to lock (in points).

  • Trailing Stop: Choose the Moving Average period and method for trailing.

Warning:

  • Please ensure Symbol_To_Manage in inputs matches the exact name in your Market Watch (e.g., "XAUUSD" or "Gold").

  • Minimum recommended lot size is 0.02 for the Partial Close feature to work correctly.


Plus de l'auteur
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Multi TF Trend Dashboard
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Indicateurs
Multi-TF Trend Dashboard Short Description / Slogan: See the entire market trend in a single glance! A simple, clean, and powerful dashboard for every trader. Full Description: (1. For Free Distribution) Hello MQL5 Community, I am excited to share the Multi-TF Trend Dashboard , a tool I developed to simplify trend analysis. This indicator is offered completely free as a contribution to this amazing community. (2. Indicator's Functionality) Are you tired of constantly switching between timeframe
FREE
Quantum Grid Matrix
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Titre du produit : Quantum Grid Matrix Description courte : Un Expert Advisor sophistiqué qui gère intelligemment le marché grâce à un système de grille dynamique. Quantum Grid Matrix est conçu pour gérer les fluctuations du marché en établissant une grille d'ordres calculée, visant à sécuriser les profits grâce aux fluctuations naturelles des prix. Description complète : Maîtrisez le rythme du marché grâce au trading intelligent sur grille. Vous recherchez un outil stratégique fonctionnant
Grid Recovery Pro Safe
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Grid Recovery Pro Safe – The Ultimate Cash Flow Generator Product Description:   Unlock the potential of your portfolio with   Grid Recovery Pro Safe , an intelligent trading system designed to generate consistent   Cash Flow   while prioritizing account safety. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this EA uses a smart Grid logic with Pending Orders to catch market movements precisely. Why choose Grid Recovery Pro? Steady Cash Flow:   Designed to harvest profits from market fluctuations day and
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis