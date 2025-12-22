EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester

EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester

VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING

Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver.
The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data.

Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4 Strategy Tester engine, you can simulate months of trading in minutes.

Why You Need This

  • Expose Fake Gurus: See the REAL drawdown and win rate before you risk real money.
  • Optimize Profitability: Test different partial take-profit levels, trailing stops, and break-even settings to find the most profitable strategy for a specific channel.
  • Visual Verification: Watch trades play out bar-by-bar in the Strategy Tester to confirm entry and exit accuracy.

How It Works

  1. Fetch Data: Use the companion Data Manager application to securely connect to your Telegram. Download message history from ANY channel you have access to.
  2. Standardize: The intelligent parser automatically detects Entry prices, Stop Losses, and Take Profits (TP1, TP2, TP3).
  3. Backtest: Load the generated data file into the EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester EA in MT4.
  4. Analyze: Get a complete Strategy Tester report with Drawdown, Profit Factor, and Win Rate.

Key Features

  • Universal Parsing Engine: Fully customizable keywords allow you to parse signals in any language or format (e.g., "Buy Gold", "Long XAUUSD", "SL:", "Stop Loss").
  • Advanced Trade Management:
    • Partial Closes: Simulate taking profit at TP1, TP2, and TP3 with custom percentages.
    • Breakeven Logic: Automatically move SL to entry after TP1 is hit.
    • Trailing Stop: Test dynamic trailing stops to lock in profits.
  • Session Filters: Filter trades by time (e.g., London or NY Session only) to see if timing improves results.
  • Gap & Spread Simulation: Account for real-world trading conditions.

Important Note

This product includes the EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester Expert Advisor (.ex4) for the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester.
The Data Manager application (required for fetching Telegram messages) is provided as a complimentary tool.

Get Data Manager | Read installation & user guide | Read configuration guide

N.B The data generator/manager installer is compatible with Windows 8 and above. Kindly check system compatibility before purchase.


Don't trust blindly. Verify with EchoTrade.

Produtos recomendados
Position Close Button MT4
Osazee Asikhemhen
5 (1)
Utilitários
This EA helps to Close all Positions opened. It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually. Parameters: Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions Pending: Close Pending Orders More Advanced MT4 version available at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy More Advanced MT5 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unk
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilitários
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Smart EA Summary MT4
Abderrahmane Benali
Utilitários
Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean. Click Here for MT5 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to  99  USD   with up
Close at time
Yaotang Liu
5 (2)
Utilitários
Close at time is a very useful EA to close specific positions at specific time. It also provides additional condition to setup. Close specific positions at time. Close specific positions which currently profits. Close specific long positions only. Close specific short positions only. Close specific pending orders. It is useful to support your trading strategies. Parameters description magic : Target magic number to close. close_time_hr: Hour to close. (MetaTrader 4 terminal time) close_time_min
FREE
Stats 2 in 1 and WeekDay Analyzer
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitários
Estatísticas detalhadas da sua negociação para o período selecionado Confira meu #1 Assistente de Negociação : 66+ recursos, incluindo esta ferramenta | Entre em contato se tiver dúvidas A ferramenta inclui 2 utilitários separados: Estatísticas de Negociação Analisador de Dias da Semana Modos de exibição de estatísticas: Para o par de moedas/instrumento de negociação selecionado Estatísticas para todas as negociações (" ALL ") Você pode selecionar o período para o qual deseja obter estatísticas:
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
TradeMngr
Edgar Enrique Retontali
Utilitários
TradeManager 1.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 y 5 that streamlines real-time trade management. Through a graphical control panel, you can send market and pending orders, move stop losses to breakeven, and automatically calculate position size based on your risk settings. Below is a comprehensive overview of its features and input parameters. Key Features Market Orders & Pending Orders BUY/SELL Buttons : Instantly open long or short positions at market. BUY STOP / SELL STOP / BUY LIMIT
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilitários
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
TelegramSender MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier é um poderoso Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 4 projetado para melhorar sua experiência de trading ao enviar notificações de operações em tempo real e relatórios completos para o seu canal do Telegram. Ideal para provedores de sinais e instrutores, esta ferramenta copia negociações colocadas manualmente ou por outros EAs em sua conta, oferecendo alertas personalizáveis, gerenciamento avançado de operações e um painel de controle fácil de usar para insights de de
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilitários
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilitários
The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Close Trades Pro MT4
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilitários
Introducing the Revolutionary   Trade Closing Assistant ! Are you tired of manually closing hundreds trades? Are you a   scalper ,   day trader ,   swing trader   and  you want to maximize your profits and minimize your losses by closing multiple positions at thesame time under different conditions? Are you a   Prop Firm Trader  who wishes to avoid hitting maximum daily drawdown? Search no further. This kit is the ultimate solution for all you. GUIDE TO USE THE KIT 1. Shows the total profit/lo
Click Trade Manager
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Utilitários
Click trade manager é o nosso melhor produto até agora! A melhor solução tanto para os comerciantes principiantes como para os profissionais da empresa de adereços! Proteja a sua firma FTMO/MFF ou as suas contas pessoais contra a violação dos limites de levantamento de crédito. A EA fecha automaticamente todas as transacções, para que nunca atinjam os seus limites de levantamento de crédito. Avisa-o se uma operação puder violar o seu limite de levantamento de crédito. Encerra automaticamente a
Fast Position Copier Reciver Tool
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilitários
Fast Position Copier -  Reciver Tool This is Fast and Simple position copier from MT4-----> MT4. Copying positions requires two bots : Master/Slave. Master ( Sender Position ) Slave ( Reciver Position) This is a Slave version (reciver) and you need to download a Master version from HERE . This tool is suitable for using to copy positions and manage them from a MetaTrader on one or more MetaTraders located on a server or computer. MetaTraders must be installed side by side.
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Utilitários
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
Equity Safe V1
Luis Carlos Lucero Hernandez
Utilitários
EquitySafe V1.0   is a   powerful risk management tool   designed for   MetaTrader 4 . It enables traders to effectively manage their risk by setting   maximum loss limits   based on custom time frames. With this tool, you have the flexibility to   define your own time   intervals and   allocate specific risk   thresholds accordingly. This helps you   maintain control   over your trading account and   minimize potential losses.   By utilizing EquitySafe, you can ensure that your trading strategy
ON Trade Manager
Abdullah Alrai
Utilitários
Este produto permitirá que você controle seus pedidos e conta com diversas funções 1- calculará o tamanho correto do lote dependendo do tamanho da sua conta / tamanho do SL / valor do ponto do par para o tamanho de 1 lote. 2- ele lhe dará a situação atual do pedido dependendo dos locais das linhas (alvo sl tp). 3- moverá todos os pedidos target/sl com o pressionar de 1 botão. 4- lhe dará informações sobre sua conta e margem necessária para abrir seus pedidos. 5- possui funções para fechar
Grid Maestro
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Utilitários
Grid Maestro – uma ferramenta que constrói automaticamente uma grade de ordens com base em parâmetros específicos: passo da grade, número de ordens e multiplicador de volume. A abertura da primeira operação ocorre ao pressionar um botão na tela. Também está prevista uma função de ajuste automático dos parâmetros, calculada com base na análise do drawdown máximo do instrumento. Características:   Funciona apenas com ordens abertas por meio da pressão de botões na tela. Ao usar o modo automático,
Manager Trade FULL
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
Utilitários
Manager Trade is a tool that will help you manage trades in an easy and simple way. It is a panel that on its first tab contains buttons and inputs, beautiful and intuitive, that allow you to place operations much faster. In its second tab, all the orders of the account are listed, leaving them available to close each one with a single click of a button. Main features Place direct and pending orders with a single click, and in the same screen adjust SL, TP and Lots without having to reload the
FCK CurrencyStrength Pro
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Utilitários
Hi Friends, " FCK Currency Strength Pro " is a auto & semi auto trading expert with direction of pair. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click. The strategy of  FCK Currency Strength Pro  is a combination of custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. Download News Ex4 and csv file You need the following SDSnews.ex4 in MQL4/Libraries and the daylightsavings.csv in MQL4/Files. Only 4 of 5 copi
Multicurrency overview
Francesco Rubeo
Utilitários
Stay updated with Multicurrency Overview!! The algorithm of this EA releases an average of the movement percentage of all the Forex currencies linked to a single currency, isolating it, letting us to comprehend its real and specific trend. Above on the left, a panel show us efficiently the trend of the currency, in the timeframe actually used. The second panel will keep you updated on macroeconomic news. P.N.:The news time is based on your pc clock time, this way you won't have any problem reg
Simple Automatic TP SL And BE
Michal Herda
4.5 (2)
Utilitários
Program for automatic placement of stop loss and take profit orders. Values are calculated as points distance from open price. BreakEven option is also included. all options could be applied to BUY, SELL separately or together. Enter values ​​in points in the fields on the right side of the menu and press dedicated button to aplly your settings. If in doubt, The instruction is displayed in the tooltip.
FREE
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilitários
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilitários
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance th
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilitários
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Smarter Trade Manager DEMO
Khalil Abokwaik
Utilitários
This is a DEMO version of the Smarter Trade Manager Smarter Trade Manager  is an advanced trade management tool that can monitor and manage your manual and EA trades according to the settings you choose. It works as an Expert Advisor (EA), it does not open any trades but it closes trades as per the auto closing settings or when manually pressing any of the close buttons. FEATURES: Three-dimensional  interactive  view of your trades Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by  Currency Trade Summary,
FREE
Risk And Trade Manager
Waseem Ejaz
Utilitários
THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https: //www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58082 FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER   is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading.   Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL)   Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund alloca
Ultimate Trade Closer
Ebenezer Sochima Charles
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade Closer for MT4 – Efficient Multi-Symbol Trade Management Overview: The Ultimate Trade Closer for MT4 is a powerful and user-friendlytrade management system designed to help traders quickly close multiple trades with just one click. Whether you need to close all trades on a specific symbol or across all traded symbols, this script ensures seamless execution, saving you time and effort. Key Features: Close Trades Instantly – Shut down all open positions on a single symbo
Support Or Resistance Alert Broken MT4
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
Utilitários
"Support or Resistance Alert Broken" is a simple and very intuitive tool that allows you to create or eliminate horizontal and trend supports and / or resistances with a simple click. When the support or resistance line is broken by the closing price at the end of the current candle, the "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" tool will send an alert with sound, as well as a notification to the MT4 or MT5 mobile application. This tool can send alerts from multiple pairs at the same time. Utility
Simple Lot Size Calculator
Michal Iwanski
Utilitários
The Simple Lot Size Calculator can help you with risk management. Just type risk percentage, stop loss points and click calculate to get required lot size. The Simple Lot Size Calculator calculates a current chart's instrument. It's lightweight. Just load it to your chart then The Simple Lot Size Calculator will apper in the left upper corner of your chart.
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o Local Trade Copier EA MT4 oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas necess
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação - Instruções para a aplicação - Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características adicionais
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitários
Auxiliar de Média - Este tipo de instrumento auxiliar de negociação ajudará você a calcular a média de suas posições anteriormente não lucrativas usando duas técnicas: média padrão hedge com posterior abertura de posições conforme a tendência O utilitário tem a capacidade   de classificar várias posições abertas em diferentes direções ao mesmo tempo, tanto para compra quanto para venda. Por exemplo, você abriu uma posição para venda e a segunda para compra, e ambas não são lucrativas, ou uma est
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Cópia Gato MT4) não é apenas um simples copiador local de operações; é uma estrutura completa de gestão de risco e execução, projetada para os desafios atuais do trading. Desde desafios de prop firms até a gestão de contas pessoais, adapta-se a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e tratamento avançado das operações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (emissor) quanto no modo Slave (receptor), sincr
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitários
O MT4 para Telegram Signal Provider é uma ferramenta fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais para o Telegram, transformando sua conta em um provedor de sinais. O formato das mensagens é totalmente personalizável! No entanto, para uso simples, você também pode optar por um modelo predefinido e habilitar ou desabilitar partes específicas da mensagem. [ Demonstração ]   [ Manual ] [ Versão MT5 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Conf
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilitários
Veja instantaneamente o seu histórico de negociações fechadas por dia e semana, as suas negociações abertas atuais e a exposição forex num gráfico! Utilize o mapa de calor para identificar operações lucrativas e onde está o seu drawdown atual dentro do seu portfólio de negociação. Botões de fecho rápido Utilize os botões de fecho rápido para fechar todas as operações num único símbolo, fechar operações individuais por completo ou obter lucros ou perdas parciais com o clique de um botão. Chega
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilitários
O Risk/Reward Tool é um Expert Advisor de nível profissional projetado para revolucionar a forma como você planeja, visualiza e executa operações no MetaTrader 4. Seja você um trader discricionário que valoriza a gestão precisa de risco ou um desenvolvedor de estratégias que precisa testar configurações de trading visualmente, esta ferramenta fornece tudo o que você precisa em uma interface elegante e intuitiva. Diferente das calculadoras de posição básicas, o Risk/Reward Tool combina planejamen
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilitários
Copiadora comercial para MetaTrader 4. Ele copia negociações, posições e pedidos em forex de qualquer conta. É uma das melhores copiadoras comerciais  MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4  (ou MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 ). Versão MT5 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Versão da copiadora para o terminal MetaTrader 5 ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 ) -  Copylot Cli
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilitários
Trade Copier Pro é uma ferramenta poderosa para copiar remotamente comércio entre multi-contas em diferentes locais mais internet. Esta é uma solução ideal para provedor de sinais, que querem compartilhar seu comércio com os outros no mundo todo em suas próprias regras. Um provedor pode copiar comércios de multi-receptores e um receptor pode obter comércio de multi-fornecedores também. Provedor e receptor pode gerenciar sua lista de parceiros com potência sistema de gestão de banco de dados buil
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique.  Trabalhando com posições e pedidos!  Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Usando nosso painel de negociação, você pode negociar com um clique no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções que tornam a vida mais fácil para um trader e ajudam-no a conduzir suas atividades de trading com muito mais rapidez e conveniência. Dicas gráficas e i
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitários
Auto Grid:  criação automatizada de ordens em grid com base nas suas negociações existentes. Automatize estratégias de trading complexas   com sistemas de grid sofisticados que detectam novas posições e criam automaticamente arrays de ordens otimizadas. Utilitário multifuncional : 66+ funcionalidades, incluindo a ferramenta Auto Grid  |   contate-me  se tiver alguma dúvida  |   Versão para MT5 A. Detecção e Monitoramento Inteligente de Negociações: Varredura de símbolo específico ou carteira ab
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilitários
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Utilitários
Descubra a Cópia Instantânea de Negociações com o revolucionário X2 Copy MT4. Com apenas 10 segundos de configuração, você terá uma ferramenta poderosa para sincronizar negociações entre terminais MetaTrader em um único computador Windows ou VPS com uma velocidade sem precedentes - menos de 0,1 segundos. Se você está gerenciando múltiplas contas, seguindo sinais ou escalando sua estratégia, o X2 Copy MT4 se adapta ao seu fluxo de trabalho com precisão e controle incomparáveis. Pare de esperar —
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilitários
Copiadora->Interação de interface conveniente e rápida, os usuários podem usá-la imediatamente       ->>>> Recomendado para uso em computadores Windows ou VPS Windows Características: Configurações de negociação de cópias diversificadas e personalizadas: 1. Diferentes modos de lote podem ser definidos para diferentes fontes de sinal 2. Diferentes fontes de sinal podem ser definidas para negociação de cópias direta e reversa 3. Os sinais podem ser definidos com comentários 4. Se deve calibrar o
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Utilitários
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilitários
Este rastreador permite que você identifique ativos que estão mais do que normalmente sobrecomprados (% de crescimento) ou sobrevendidos (% de queda) dentro de um período de tempo selecionado (período de tempo). O mercado é regido por lei, compre mais barato, venda mais caro, mas sem um scanner automático será muito difícil para você identificar moedas / ações que estão sobrecompradas ou sobrevendidas mais do que o normal, digamos, na semana atual, ou o hora atual ou mês. Pode haver dezenas ou
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Utilitários
Este é um consultor especialista semiautomático que negocia o sistema de grade. A ideia é assumir gradualmente diferentes posições no mercado, para então calcular o nível de equilíbrio para elas. Quando os preços ultrapassam esse ponto de equilíbrio por uma distância predeterminada, todas as ordens abertas são fechadas. Informação importante Aqui está o guia do usuário:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 Você pode experimentar este EA com qualquer um dos meus outros produtos, aqui: htt
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 4 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar quaisquer indicadores, Expert Advisors e scripts com a mesma facilidade dos gráficos padrão. Diferente das ferramentas padrão
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT4:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Otimize suas negociações com   o Telegram para MT4   , o utilitário de última geração desenvolvido para copiar sinais de negociação diretamente de canais e chats do Telegram para sua plataforma MetaTrader 4 — sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução robusta garante a execução perfeita de sinais com precisão incomparável e opções de personalização, economizando seu tempo e aumentando sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Utilitários
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 4. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
Utilitários
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Mais do autor
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
Utilitários
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (1)
Utilitários
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 5! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatibi
SMT Killzones Combo
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (1)
Indicadores
Presenting the SMT Divergence indicator, a versatile tool designed to aid in analyzing market dynamics. The indicator helps identify divergences between the highs and lows of two correlated major currency pairs during specific market periods ("killzones" abbrev. KZ). These periods are characterized by increased market activity, allowing traders to observe market behavior more closely. The indicator provides customizable options to adjust time settings and visually display the divergences and
SmartZone Reversal Master
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (1)
Indicadores
Introducing the SmartZone Reversal Master, a powerful indicator designed to assist traders in identifying potential trade entry points. This indicator utilizes the SMC concepts of liquidity engineering and higher resolution trend analysis to help traders make informed decisions. By identifying institutional key levels in the market and monitoring price movements in relation to them around certain times of the day (ICT killzones) when volatility is higher, the SmartZone Reversal Master enhances
ICT Reaction Levels
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Indicadores
Introducing ICT Reaction Levels, a reliable indicator designed to plot key levels on your chart. Unlike classical support and resistance, these levels are derived from significant highs and lows observed on higher timeframes, such as the weekly and monthly periods. The indicator provides a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify critical price levels based on historical price reactions. ICT Reaction Levels analyzes price action on the specified timeframe, using special inputs to determin
Cable Champ
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Experts
Introducing "Cable Champ" - Your GBPUSD Swing Trading Expert Advisor for MT4! BACKGROUND: Step into the rich historical significance of the GBPUSD currency pair, affectionately known as "Cable." Dating back to the early 20th century, the name originated from exchange rates transmitted via a transatlantic cable between London and New York. Today, GBPUSD remains a global powerhouse, linking the British Pound (GBP) and the US Dollar (USD) as one of the most actively traded pairs in the forex mar
Prop Account Risk Manager
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilitários
Introducing "Prop Risk Manager": Your Trading Discipline Partner Are you a trader looking to adhere to prop firm rules with unwavering discipline? Look no further. "Prop Risk Manager" is your comprehensive solution for navigating prop firm guidelines and optimizing your trading success. Key Features: - Precision Risk Management : "Prop Risk Manager" aligns with prop firm principles to ensure you never trade during news events, hold trades overnight, or risk weekends. - Tailored Trading Hou
EchoTrade Local Trade Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilitários
EchoTrade Local Trade Copier – Fast, Reliable, and Built for Seamless Account Management Download free demo here  to test with EURUSD trades on demo accounts Read installation guide here Copy Trades Like a Pro — Instantly, Accurately, and Safely Tired of juggling multiple MetaTrader accounts manually or missing trades between platforms?   EchoTrade Local Trade Copier   solves that — giving you a   seamless, ultra-fast, and customizable trade replication system   between MT4 and MT5 terminals
BlackWing Signal Provider MT5 to Telegram
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilitários
Introducing the BlackWing Signal Provider—an advanced EA designed to enhance your trading experience by facilitating seamless communication between your MetaTrader 5 platform and Telegram channels, groups, or individual users. Key Features: 1. Real-Time Event Notifications: Receive instant alerts on new trades, modified orders, closed positions, and deleted orders. Stay informed and make well-timed decisions. 2. Interactive Chart Snapshots: Share chart snapshots along with new trades and ord
EchoTrade Local Trade Copier MT5
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilitários
EchoTrade Local Trade Copier – Fast, Reliable, and Built for Seamless Account Management Download   free demo   here  to test with EURUSD trades on demo accounts Read installation guide   here Copy Trades Like a Pro — Instantly, Accurately, and Safely Tired of juggling multiple MetaTrader accounts manually or missing trades between platforms?   EchoTrade Local Trade Copier   solves that — giving you a   seamless, ultra-fast, and customizable trade replication system   between MT4 and MT5 ter
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário