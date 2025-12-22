0
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester – Installation & User Guide
1. Package Contents
Your download includes:
- EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester (Data Generator).exe (Application)
- EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester.ex4 (Expert Advisor for MT4)
2. Setting up the Expert Advisor (EA)
- Open your MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal.
- Go to File → Open Data Folder.
- Open the MQL4 folder, then the Experts folder.
- Copy the EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester.ex4 file into this folder.
- In MT4, right-click on Expert Advisors in the Navigator pane and select Refresh.
- You should now see EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester in the list.
3. Generating Signal Data (Step-by-Step)
Before running the backtest, you must download and process the Telegram signals.
- Launch the Application:
Run EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester (Data Generator).exe.
- Authentication:
- Go to the Authentication tab.
- Enter your Telegram API ID, Hash, and Phone Number (standard Telethon/Telegram login).
- Enter the code sent to your Telegram app.
- Select Data:
- Go to the Historical Analysis tab.
- Channel: Select the Telegram channel you want to test from the dropdown list.
- Date Range: Choose the Start and End date for the signals.
- Configuration (Optional):
- If the channel uses unique signal formats, go to the Configuration tab to adjust keywords (e.g., "Buy" vs "Long", "SL" vs "Stop").
- Run:
- Click the green Start Analysis button.
- The app will fetch messages, parse them, and automatically save the file to signals.csv.
Note: The file is saved to your computer's Common Data Folder ( %AppData%\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\ETSB ). This is a shared folder that all MT4 terminals can access. You do NOT need to move this file manually.
4. Running the Backtest in MT4
- Open the Strategy Tester in MT4 (Ctrl+R or View → Strategy Tester).
- Settings:
- Expert Advisor: Select EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester.ex4.
- Symbol: Select the pair you want to test (e.g., EURUSD). Note: The EA will only process signals that match this symbol.
- Model: Select Open prices only (Recommended for speed as the EA relies on candle closes).
- Date: Set the date range to match the data you downloaded.
- Inputs:
- Click Expert properties → Inputs.
- Adjust Trading Settings (Lot Size, Trailing Stop, etc.) if desired.
- You do not need to change the file path; it automatically reads the file generated by the Data Generator.
- Start:
- Click Start in the Strategy Tester.
- Watch the trades execute based on the historical Telegram signals!
5. Viewing the Summary
After the Strategy Tester finishes in MT4:
- You can view the Graph and Report tabs in MT4 as usual.
- Back in the Data Generator App:
- Click the Show details of the last backtest run button (Graph Icon / Stats Button).
- This will display a clean summary card with Win Rate, Total PnL, Drawdown, and Profit Factor directly within the application.
Troubleshooting
No Trades Taken?
- Check the Journal tab in the Strategy Tester.
- Ensure the Symbol name in the Telegram message (e.g., "XAUUSD") matches the symbol you are testing in MT4 exactly. If your broker uses a suffix (e.g., "XAUUSD.m"), add this in the Data Manager Configuration or use the exact symbol in MT4.
- Ensure the date range covers the time when signals were sent.
"File Not Found" Error?
- Ensure you have run the Data Generator and clicked Start Analysis successfully.
- Verify the file exists at:
C:\Users\[YourUser]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\ETSB\signals.csv