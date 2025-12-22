EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester – Installation & User Guide

1. Package Contents

Your download includes:

EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester (Data Generator).exe (Application) EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester.ex4 (Expert Advisor for MT4)

2. Setting up the Expert Advisor (EA)

Open your MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal. Go to File → Open Data Folder. Open the MQL4 folder, then the Experts folder. Copy the EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester.ex4 file into this folder. In MT4, right-click on Expert Advisors in the Navigator pane and select Refresh. You should now see EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester in the list.

3. Generating Signal Data (Step-by-Step)

Before running the backtest, you must download and process the Telegram signals.

Launch the Application:

Run EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester (Data Generator).exe. Authentication: Go to the Authentication tab.

tab. Enter your Telegram API ID, Hash, and Phone Number (standard Telethon/Telegram login).

Enter the code sent to your Telegram app. Select Data: Go to the Historical Analysis tab.

tab. Channel: Select the Telegram channel you want to test from the dropdown list.

Select the Telegram channel you want to test from the dropdown list. Date Range: Choose the Start and End date for the signals. Configuration (Optional): If the channel uses unique signal formats, go to the Configuration tab to adjust keywords (e.g., "Buy" vs "Long", "SL" vs "Stop"). Run: Click the green Start Analysis button.

button. The app will fetch messages, parse them, and automatically save the file to signals.csv. Note: The file is saved to your computer's Common Data Folder ( %AppData%\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\ETSB ). This is a shared folder that all MT4 terminals can access. You do NOT need to move this file manually.

4. Running the Backtest in MT4

Open the Strategy Tester in MT4 (Ctrl+R or View → Strategy Tester). Settings: Expert Advisor: Select EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester.ex4 .

Select . Symbol: Select the pair you want to test (e.g., EURUSD). Note: The EA will only process signals that match this symbol.

Select the pair you want to test (e.g., EURUSD). Note: The EA will only process signals that match this symbol. Model: Select Open prices only (Recommended for speed as the EA relies on candle closes).

Select (Recommended for speed as the EA relies on candle closes). Date: Set the date range to match the data you downloaded. Inputs: Click Expert properties → Inputs .

. Adjust Trading Settings (Lot Size, Trailing Stop, etc.) if desired.

You do not need to change the file path; it automatically reads the file generated by the Data Generator. Start: Click Start in the Strategy Tester.

in the Strategy Tester. Watch the trades execute based on the historical Telegram signals!

5. Viewing the Summary

After the Strategy Tester finishes in MT4:

You can view the Graph and Report tabs in MT4 as usual. Back in the Data Generator App: Click the Show details of the last backtest run button (Graph Icon / Stats Button).

button (Graph Icon / Stats Button). This will display a clean summary card with Win Rate, Total PnL, Drawdown, and Profit Factor directly within the application.

Troubleshooting

No Trades Taken?

Check the Journal tab in the Strategy Tester.

tab in the Strategy Tester. Ensure the Symbol name in the Telegram message (e.g., "XAUUSD") matches the symbol you are testing in MT4 exactly. If your broker uses a suffix (e.g., "XAUUSD.m"), add this in the Data Manager Configuration or use the exact symbol in MT4.

Ensure the date range covers the time when signals were sent.

"File Not Found" Error?