EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester

EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester

VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING

Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver.
The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data.

Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4 Strategy Tester engine, you can simulate months of trading in minutes.

Why You Need This

  • Expose Fake Gurus: See the REAL drawdown and win rate before you risk real money.
  • Optimize Profitability: Test different partial take-profit levels, trailing stops, and break-even settings to find the most profitable strategy for a specific channel.
  • Visual Verification: Watch trades play out bar-by-bar in the Strategy Tester to confirm entry and exit accuracy.

How It Works

  1. Fetch Data: Use the companion Data Manager application to securely connect to your Telegram. Download message history from ANY channel you have access to.
  2. Standardize: The intelligent parser automatically detects Entry prices, Stop Losses, and Take Profits (TP1, TP2, TP3).
  3. Backtest: Load the generated data file into the EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester EA in MT4.
  4. Analyze: Get a complete Strategy Tester report with Drawdown, Profit Factor, and Win Rate.

Key Features

  • Universal Parsing Engine: Fully customizable keywords allow you to parse signals in any language or format (e.g., "Buy Gold", "Long XAUUSD", "SL:", "Stop Loss").
  • Advanced Trade Management:
    • Partial Closes: Simulate taking profit at TP1, TP2, and TP3 with custom percentages.
    • Breakeven Logic: Automatically move SL to entry after TP1 is hit.
    • Trailing Stop: Test dynamic trailing stops to lock in profits.
  • Session Filters: Filter trades by time (e.g., London or NY Session only) to see if timing improves results.
  • Gap & Spread Simulation: Account for real-world trading conditions.

Important Note

This product includes the EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester Expert Advisor (.ex4) for the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester.
The Data Manager application (required for fetching Telegram messages) is provided as a complimentary tool.

Get Data Manager | Read installation & user guide | Read configuration guide

N.B The data generator/manager installer is compatible with Windows 8 and above. Kindly check system compatibility before purchase.


Don't trust blindly. Verify with EchoTrade.

