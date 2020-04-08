Chart Pattern By Subho

An advanced Price Action tool that automatically detects and draws Trend Channels, Wedges, and Triangles with a live Dashboard.

Full Description:

Auto Trend Pattern Pro is a sophisticated technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates the complex task of drawing Trend Lines and Channels. By analyzing historical price action, the indicator identifies the most accurate "Best Fit" channels for both short-term scalping and long-term trend following.

Converted and optimized from advanced Pine Script algorithms, this tool is perfect for traders who rely on market structure, breakouts, and trend reversals.

Key Features:

  1. Dual Pattern Detection:

    • Short Pattern: Scans recent price action (approx. 20-60 bars) to find immediate breakout opportunities. (Default Color:  Magenta/Cyan for high visibility).

    • Long Pattern: Scans significant history (approx. 50-500 bars) to identify the major market trend. (Default Color:  Red/Green).

  2. Smart Dashboard (HUD):

    • Displays real-time Trend Direction:  UP TREND,  DOWN TREND, or  SIDEWAYS.

    • Located in the Top-Left corner with a clear background for easy reading.

    • Shows status for both Short and Long patterns instantly.

  3. Forward Projection:

    • Automatically projects the channel lines into the future (dotted lines).

    • Helps in predicting future Support and Resistance levels.

  4. Advanced Customization:

    • Source Selection: Choose between  Close Price (Line chart style) or  High/Low (Wick style) via a Dropdown menu.

    • Manual Width Adjustment: Fine-tune the distance/thickness of the channel zones.

    • Visual Styles: Fully customizable colors, line styles, and widths.

How to Trade:

  • Trend Following: When the Dashboard shows "UP TREND" and price bounces off the Lower Green Band, look for Buy setups.

  • Breakouts: If price forcefully breaks the Upper or Lower bands of a Wedge/Triangle pattern, a volatility expansion is expected.

  • Consolidation: If the Dashboard says "SIDEWAYS", use the Upper Band as Resistance and Lower Band as Support.

Settings / Inputs:

  • Source: Select Close or High/Low.

  • Short Pattern: Enable/Disable and adjust Lookback.

  • Long Pattern: Enable/Disable and adjust Lookback.

  • Band Width: Adjust the Dist parameter to make channels wider or narrower.

  • Dashboard: Toggle On/Off and change colors.

Developer: Subho - India
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)


FREE
Trend R Test By Subho
Subrata Das
Indicadores
Description (English): Trend Test by Subho – Advanced Trend & Step Channel System Trend Test by Subho   is a powerful all-in-one trend trading system designed to filter noise and provide clear market direction. This indicator combines two sophisticated algorithms: the   Trend Test ()   and the   Subho Step Channel   into a single chart overlay. It also features a stylish   Live Dashboard   that alerts you to the current trend status in real-time. Key Features: Trend Test () Logic: An advanced tr
FREE
Institutional Liquidity Concept
Subrata Das
Experts
Product Name:   Liquidity Concept by Subho Headline: Dominate Prop Firm Challenges with Precision. One-Candle SL & Institutional Liquidity Logic. Description: TIMEFRAME-15MIN PAIR-XAUUSD Minumum Deposit--(2000$-0.1)     (1000$ for 0.5 )    (500$-0.02)     (200$-0.01) RISK REWARD- RISKFREE RISK REWARD 1:2(99%CHANANCE NO ACCOUNT WIPEOUT)  AND GOLDEN RISKREWARD 1:4  Are you struggling to pass Prop Firm challenges due to large drawdowns or inconsistent trading?   Liquidity Concept by Subho   is eng
Liquidity Indicator subho
Subrata Das
Indicadores
Short Description: An advanced reversal trading system that detects market turning points using   Liquidity Momentum   combined with Price Action confirmation. Overview: The   Accurate Liquidity Pivot Signals   indicator is designed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell setups. Instead of relying on lagging moving averages, this tool analyzes the internal   Liquidity Flow   of the market to find hidden support (Demand) and resistance (Supply) zones. It uses a unique Pivot detection algorit
SmC Concept By Subho
Subrata Das
Indicadores
Description (For MQL5 Website/Market) Title: Subho SMC Concept & Trend Signals Subtitle: All-in-one Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Dashboard with High Accuracy SUBHO Signals. Description: The Subho SMC Concept & Trend Signals is a comprehensive professional trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and combines them with the proprietary "SUBHO Signal System" to find high-probability trade setups. This indicator helps you identify the true market d
