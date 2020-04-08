Montecarlo forecast
- Indicadores
- Giuseppe Pajusco
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 20
Description of the MonteCarloBands Indicator
The MonteCarloBands indicator is a forward-looking analytical tool that employs the Monte Carlo method to project potential future price scenarios of a financial asset. It appears as a set of five percentile bands extending into the future, visualizing a "probability cone" based on the historical behavior of the market.
Visual Appearance:
-
P50 (Median): Solid green line at the center, representing the expected median path
-
P25 and P75: Two orange dotted lines marking the interquartile range (25th-75th percentile)
-
P5 and P95: Two red dashed lines defining the 90% confidence interval (5th-95th percentile)
Core Functionality:
The indicator analyzes the historical returns of the asset (over a configurable period) and, through thousands of random simulations, generates a distribution of possible future trajectories. The bands represent the statistical percentiles of this distribution, providing a probabilistic visualization of where the price might be located in the future.
Configurable Parameters:
-
Lookback Period: Number of historical bars analyzed
-
Future Horizon: Number of bars projected forward
-
Simulation Count: Number of scenarios generated (higher = more accurate but slower)
-
Return Type: Option to use logarithmic or simple returns
Interpretation:
-
The inner bands (P25-P75) represent the most probable area (50% of scenarios)
-
The outer bands (P5-P95) show more extreme but possible scenarios
-
The width of the cone indicates expected uncertainty/volatility
-
The slope of the cone suggests the probable trend direction
Practical Applications:
-
Risk assessment and potential price range evaluation
-
Identification of probable future support/resistance levels
-
Analysis of expected volatility
-
Support for positioning decisions with a probabilistic approach
The indicator is particularly useful for traders and investors seeking to incorporate a statistical perspective into their analysis, remembering that these are probabilistic projections based on past behavior, not certain predictions.