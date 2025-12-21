Montecarlo forecast

Description of the MonteCarloBands Indicator

The MonteCarloBands indicator is a forward-looking analytical tool that employs the Monte Carlo method to project potential future price scenarios of a financial asset. It appears as a set of five percentile bands extending into the future, visualizing a "probability cone" based on the historical behavior of the market.

Visual Appearance:

P50 (Median) : Solid green line at the center, representing the expected median path

P25 and P75 : Two orange dotted lines marking the interquartile range (25th-75th percentile)

P5 and P95: Two red dashed lines defining the 90% confidence interval (5th-95th percentile)

Core Functionality:

The indicator analyzes the historical returns of the asset (over a configurable period) and, through thousands of random simulations, generates a distribution of possible future trajectories. The bands represent the statistical percentiles of this distribution, providing a probabilistic visualization of where the price might be located in the future.

Configurable Parameters:

Lookback Period : Number of historical bars analyzed

Future Horizon : Number of bars projected forward

Simulation Count : Number of scenarios generated (higher = more accurate but slower)

Return Type: Option to use logarithmic or simple returns

Interpretation:

The inner bands (P25-P75) represent the most probable area (50% of scenarios)

The outer bands (P5-P95) show more extreme but possible scenarios

The width of the cone indicates expected uncertainty/volatility

The slope of the cone suggests the probable trend direction

Practical Applications:

Risk assessment and potential price range evaluation

Identification of probable future support/resistance levels

Analysis of expected volatility

Support for positioning decisions with a probabilistic approach

The indicator is particularly useful for traders and investors seeking to incorporate a statistical perspective into their analysis, remembering that these are probabilistic projections based on past behavior, not certain predictions.