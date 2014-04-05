Montecarlo forecast

Description of the MonteCarloBands Indicator

The MonteCarloBands indicator is a forward-looking analytical tool that employs the Monte Carlo method to project potential future price scenarios of a financial asset. It appears as a set of five percentile bands extending into the future, visualizing a "probability cone" based on the historical behavior of the market.

Visual Appearance:

  • P50 (Median): Solid green line at the center, representing the expected median path

  • P25 and P75: Two orange dotted lines marking the interquartile range (25th-75th percentile)

  • P5 and P95: Two red dashed lines defining the 90% confidence interval (5th-95th percentile)

Core Functionality:
The indicator analyzes the historical returns of the asset (over a configurable period) and, through thousands of random simulations, generates a distribution of possible future trajectories. The bands represent the statistical percentiles of this distribution, providing a probabilistic visualization of where the price might be located in the future.

Configurable Parameters:

  • Lookback Period: Number of historical bars analyzed

  • Future Horizon: Number of bars projected forward

  • Simulation Count: Number of scenarios generated (higher = more accurate but slower)

  • Return Type: Option to use logarithmic or simple returns

Interpretation:

  • The inner bands (P25-P75) represent the most probable area (50% of scenarios)

  • The outer bands (P5-P95) show more extreme but possible scenarios

  • The width of the cone indicates expected uncertainty/volatility

  • The slope of the cone suggests the probable trend direction

Practical Applications:

  • Risk assessment and potential price range evaluation

  • Identification of probable future support/resistance levels

  • Analysis of expected volatility

  • Support for positioning decisions with a probabilistic approach

The indicator is particularly useful for traders and investors seeking to incorporate a statistical perspective into their analysis, remembering that these are probabilistic projections based on past behavior, not certain predictions.


이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
