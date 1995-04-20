Delta Swing Pro

Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release.

[Concept: Synchronization of the Waves] The greatest enemy in trading is the "contradiction" between timeframes. The 5-minute chart says Buy, but the 1-hour chart says Sell. Many traders get lost in this noise. Delta Swing Pro is designed to "Synchronize" the vectors of different timeframes. It identifies the precise moments when all market waves align in the same direction, providing a clear, hesitation-free environment for execution.

5 Core Benefits of Installing Delta Swing Pro

1. Liberation from Timeframe Contradictions It automates the complexity of Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis that plagues many traders.

  • The Benefit: The proprietary "Trend Consensus" engine identifies phases where all monitored timeframes—from short-term to long-term—are aligned.

  • The Result: The hesitation of "Which way should I trade?" disappears, allowing you to simply ride the flow of major capital (Smart Money).

2. Enforcing the Discipline to "Wait" Whenever market direction is conflicted, the panel displays a "WAIT" status.

  • The Benefit: The system visually blocks impulsive entries (over-trading) during low-probability conditions.

  • The Result: Without relying on willpower, you automatically acquire the professional discipline to preserve capital until a high-probability setup forms.

3. "Smart Cycle" Visibility to Prevent Info-Overload Displaying multiple timeframes often clutters the chart, but the new v12.00 feature solves this.

  • The Benefit: With a single click, you can rotate the display: "High TF only -> Mid TF only -> Low TF only."

  • The Result: You can call up only the necessary information when needed, ensuring clear vision and focus on Price Action without stress.

4. Full Automation of Tedious Drawing (Time-Saving) It automatically draws Swing Points (Highs/Lows), Channel Lines, and Fibonacci levels.

  • The Benefit: Eliminates the manual effort of drawing lines and removes subjective errors.

  • The Result: Market context analysis is complete the moment you open the chart, allowing you to reduce analysis time to zero and focus solely on execution.

5. Navigation for Proper Stop-Loss Placement It supports "Where to exit," which is just as important as the entry.

  • The Benefit: Automatically displays a "Stop-Loss Reference Line" based on current volatility.

  • The Result: Prevents unnecessary losses from arbitrary stop placements, ensuring you consistently maintain rational trades with proper Risk-Reward ratios.

Key Features

  • 100% Non-Repainting: Signals are fixed upon the close of the candle.

  • Full Notification Suite: Alerts, Email, and Push Notifications when trends align.

  • Performance Optimization: Lightweight operation for a smooth experience.

Parameters

  • InpPanelX / InpPanelY: Panel position adjustment.

  • InpMaxActiveTFs: Number of timeframes to monitor simultaneously (Default: 3).

  • InpWaitForClose: Filter to wait for candle close (True recommended).

  • InpDepth: Sensitivity adjustment for wave recognition.

  • Show Markers: Entry signal display settings.

  • UseAlerts / UsePush: Toggle for various notifications.

[Experience the Difference First-Hand]

Seeing is believing. We invite you to download the free Demo Version and test its performance in the Strategy Tester. Once you experience the clarity of knowing exactly "When to Wait" and "When to Attack" on your own charts, we are confident that Delta Swing Pro will become an indispensable partner in your trading.

We are currently offering a Special Launch Price for a limited time. Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your market analysis to a professional level.


