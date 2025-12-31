Universal Strategy Validator: Turn Any Indicator into a Backtested Strategy

Headline: Stop guessing if an indicator works. See the win rate, profit factor, and drawdown instantly—without writing a single line of code.

Overview: The Universal Strategy Validator (USV) is a powerful analytical engine that connects to any MetaTrader 5 indicator. It reads the signal buffers (arrows, lines, or histograms) and runs a real-time simulation across historical data.

It applies professional-grade filtering, risk management rules, and exit strategies to reveal the true performance of the indicator. It displays a comprehensive institutional dashboard directly on your chart, allowing you to optimize your settings in seconds.

Why you need this: Most indicators look good visually but fail mathematically. The USV tells you the truth. It simulates entry, stop loss, take profit, and even trailing stops (breakeven) to show you exactly how that indicator would have performed over the last 1,000+ bars.

Key Features:

1. Universal Compatibility

Connect to any custom indicator by name.

Supports Dual Buffer signals (Buy Buffer / Sell Buffer).

Supports Single Buffer signals (Positive = Buy / Negative = Sell).

Auto-Refresh: Updates statistics instantly as new bars form.

2. Professional Simulation Engine

Adjustable History Depth: Test the last 1,000, 5,000, or 10,000 bars.

Visual Overlay: Draws entry arrows, trade lines, and win/loss markers directly on the chart so you can visually verify the logic.

Signal Delay: Option to enter trades X bars after the signal to confirm trends.

3. Advanced Filtering

Trend Filter: Built-in Moving Average (MA) filter. Only take Buys above the MA and Sells below the MA to filter out chop.

Opposite Signal Close: Option to flip the trade immediately when the indicator changes direction.

4. Robust Risk Management

Fixed or Dynamic Lots: Trade with fixed lots or risk a % of balance per trade.

Breakeven Logic: Automatically move Stop Loss to breakeven after X pips of profit to secure your wins.

Candle-Based Exits: Option to close trades automatically if the candle closes in profit after X bars.

5. Institutional Statistics Dashboard Get a transparent view of your strategy's edge:

Win Rate % & Profit Factor

Net, Gross, and Average Profit

Max Drawdown %

Consecutive Wins/Losses

Expectancy

6. Data Export

Exports every simulated trade to a CSV file for further analysis in Excel or Python.

How to Use:

Load the Universal Strategy Validator on your chart. Input the name of the indicator you want to test (e.g., "SuperTrend"). Set the buffer indexes (usually 0 and 1 for Buy/Sell). Watch the Dashboard populate with real stats instantly.

Stop trading blind. Validate your edge with the Universal Strategy Validator.

Short Description (for MQL5 Product Card)

Turn any custom indicator into a quantifiable strategy. Simulate trades, test win-rates, apply MA filters, and visualize PnL on historical data—all without coding. Features CSV export and Institutional Dashboard.