FTU Auto Trade Panel Ats15

FTU Auto Trade with on Chart Panel Mt5 (basic version)





This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management

Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input

EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial

Test on demo to be sure of all the features and inputs

Features:

Lot groups - Allows for fast change to various risk models

Tp, Partial and SL management

Multiple No Trade Times - Various time inputs to stop the EA from trading during news, market open

Lot Size Restriction - Inputs for various products to restrict over trading or lot size errors





Usage:

Set lot size, direction, then when ready for opening positions, select ON. Each button has a toggle to the next optionBe sure to set OFF when closing positions, else ea will open trades soon after.

When using exit% set direction to NONE, select % retrace exit value, and select ON.

Purpose is assist traders with entry and position management, an on chart panel with various toggle buttons to improve trading ability