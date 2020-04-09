FTU Auto Trade Panel Ats15

FTU Auto Trade with on Chart Panel Mt5 (basic version)


This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management

  • Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input
  • EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial
  • Test on demo to be sure of all the features and inputs


Features:

  • Lot groups - Allows for fast change to various risk models
  • Tp, Partial and SL management
  • Multiple No Trade Times - Various time inputs to stop the EA from trading during news, market open
  • Lot Size Restriction - Inputs for various products to restrict over trading or lot size errors


Usage:

Set lot size, direction, then when ready for opening positions, select ON. Each button has a toggle to the next option
Be sure to set OFF when closing positions, else ea will open trades soon after. 

When using exit% set direction to NONE, select % retrace exit value, and select ON. 

Purpose is assist traders with entry and position management, an on chart panel with various toggle buttons to improve trading ability

Use on any timeframe, product/pair, non repaint/ no UI issues, fast loading


