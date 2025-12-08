FTU Auto Trade Panel Ats15

FTU Auto Trade with on Chart Panel Mt5 (basic version)


This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management

  • Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input
  • EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial
  • Test on demo to be sure of all the features and inputs


Features:

  • Lot groups - Allows for fast change to various risk models
  • Tp, Partial and SL management
  • Multiple No Trade Times - Various time inputs to stop the EA from trading during news, market open
  • Lot Size Restriction - Inputs for various products to restrict over trading or lot size errors


Usage:

Purpose is assist traders with entry and position management, an on chart panel with various toggle buttons to improve trading ability

Use on any timeframe, product/pair, non repaint/ no UI issues, fast loading


Plus de l'auteur
FTU Corvus
James Erasmus
Indicateurs
FTU Corvus Indicateur pour la plateforme mt4, peut être utilisé uniquement pour le trading, mieux combiné avec d'autres indicateurs Développé avec divers indicateurs tels que macd, adx pour dessiner une flèche pour une suggestion d'entrée ou de changement de tendance Cet indicateur est similaire à FTU Idioteque - voir mes autres indicateurs tels que FTU Predictor Regardez une courte vidéo d'introduction sur youtube : https://youtu.be/n_nBa1AFG0I Caractéristiques: Flèches de vente et d'achat Ale
FREE
FTU Vertical Lines
James Erasmus
Indicateurs
Lignes verticales FTU Cet indicateur trace des lignes verticales aux moments de votre choix (minutes ou heures) pour afficher le passé et le futur sur le graphique. Caractéristiques : Plusieurs heures réglables Modification de la couleur et du nombre de lignes Utilisation : Son objectif est d'étudier ou de mesurer le prix à la clôture de barres spécifiques, de planifier les actualités futures ou la clôture horaire, etc. Modification de la couleur et du nombre de barres à partir de la plage. Util
FREE
Omega Support Resistance
James Erasmus
Indicateurs
Soutien et résistance Omega Un indicateur unique pour les stratégies d'achat bas et de vente élevée Entrées de type inversion, à mesure que le prix monte jusqu'à la ligne complète, attendez-vous à ce que le prix tourne/balance/inverse Peut échanger des graphiques de 1 à 5 minutes avec 4 heures pour les configurations interjournalières ou m15 et plus avec quotidiennement, 1 heure avec hebdomadaire pour les configurations à long terme Prédicteur de prix futur de haute précision pour le haut ou le
FREE
FTU Fibonacci SR
James Erasmus
Indicateurs
FTU Fibonacci Cet indicateur trace les niveaux de Fib pour les systèmes d'entrée de type retracement ** regardez la vidéo pour une suggestion de stratégie Caractéristiques : Plusieurs niveaux de Fib réglables Modifiez la couleur et le nombre de barres de la plage 2 lignes pour 50 barres avant le retracement haut-bas et 2 lignes pour 20 barres Les lignes affichent les niveaux de Fib 38 et 61 Utilisation : L'objectif est d'étudier ou de mesurer le retracement des prix Modifiez la couleur et le no
FREE
FTU Idioteque buy sell arrows
James Erasmus
Indicateurs
FTU Idiotèque L'indicateur est destiné à la plateforme MT4, peut être utilisé seul mais mieux combiné avec d'autres indicateurs ou stratégies Combine divers indicateurs tels que macd, adx pour dessiner une flèche pour suggérer une entrée ou un changement de tendance Regardez une courte vidéo d'introduction sur youtube : https://youtu.be/lCRJ3mFNyOQ Caractéristiques de l'indicateur : Flèches de vente et d'achat Alerte visuelle et sonore Poursuite de la tendance / Signal de changement de tendance
FREE
Qs Buy Sell Arrow
James Erasmus
Indicateurs
FTU Qs Buy Sell Arrow MT5 The indicator is for MT5 platform, can be used stand alone but best combined with other indicators or strategies.  Many arrow changes at certain times, so best to filter the signals using minimum one concept or strategy Combines various indicators such as stochastic, rsi and moving average to draw an arrow for suggestion of entry or change in trend Indicator Features: Sell and Buy arrows with settings Visual and sound alert Colour change, more features coming soon Ne
Omega Support Resistance MT5
James Erasmus
Indicateurs
Soutien et résistance Omega Un indicateur unique pour les stratégies d'achat bas et de vente élevée Entrées de type inversion, à mesure que le prix monte jusqu'à la ligne complète, attendez-vous à ce que le prix tourne/balance/inverse Peut échanger des graphiques de 1 à 5 minutes avec 4 heures pour les configurations interjournalières ou m15 et plus avec quotidiennement, 1 heure avec hebdomadaire pour les configurations à long terme Prédicteur de prix futur de haute précision pour le haut ou le
FTU Trend Pilot
James Erasmus
Indicateurs
Trend Pilot Indicator for the mt5 platform, can be used solely for trading, best combined with other indicators    Developed, tested and used with an EA/Algo with no issues. Products on chart arrow for entry signal or setup/entry with retrace Features: Sell and Buy arrows Visual and sound alert Trend continuation / Early trend change signal All time frames, non repaint, fast loading Usage: This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, low spread products can used min 5 timeframe and low
FTU Fibonacci Retrace
James Erasmus
Indicateurs
Retrace de Fibonacci FTU Cet indicateur trace les niveaux de Fibonacci pour les systèmes d'entrée de type retracement. Une version améliorée et plus précise que MT4. Étudiez les mouvements de prix et utilisez une stratégie de type retracement pour entrer aux niveaux de Fibonacci ou à proximité. Fonctionnalités : Niveaux de Fibonacci réglables. Modification de la couleur et du nombre de barres. Utilisation : L'objectif est d'étudier ou de mesurer le retracement des prix. Modification de la couleu
FTU Auto Trade Panel Ats19
James Erasmus
Utilitaires
FTU Auto Trade with Panel Mt5 This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial Test on demo to be sure of all the features and inputs Features: Multiple No Trade Times - Various time inputs to stop the EA from trading during news, market open Lot Size Restriction - Inputs for various products to restrict over trading or
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis