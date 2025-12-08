FTU Auto Trade Panel Ats15
- Utilitaires
- James Erasmus
- Version: 1.15
FTU Auto Trade with on Chart Panel Mt5 (basic version)
This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management
- Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input
- EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial
- Test on demo to be sure of all the features and inputs
Features:
- Lot groups - Allows for fast change to various risk models
- Tp, Partial and SL management
- Multiple No Trade Times - Various time inputs to stop the EA from trading during news, market open
- Lot Size Restriction - Inputs for various products to restrict over trading or lot size errors
Usage:
Purpose is assist traders with entry and position management, an on chart panel with various toggle buttons to improve trading ability
Use on any timeframe, product/pair, non repaint/ no UI issues, fast loading