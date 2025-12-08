📌 Overview

Multi Signal Radar is a trading indicator that combines multiple technical signals into a clear Buy/Sell direction with a visual dashboard. It is designed to assist traders in identifying potential trend continuation and reversal areas across different market conditions.

The indicator provides a confidence-based signal using EMA, MACD, RSI, Stochastic and Price vs POC, and displays the information directly on the chart using arrows and a dashboard panel.

📌 Features

✔️ Multi-indicator confirmation

✔️ Clear Buy/Sell arrows on the chart

✔️ Dashboard showing current signal strength

✔️ Confidence percentage for Buy vs Sell

✔️ Built-in candle countdown timer

✔️ Works on all symbols and all timeframes

✔️ Lightweight and fast processing

The goal is to make decision-making easier by combining well-known indicators into a single visual tool.

📌 Dashboard Information

The dashboard shows:

Current signal (Strong Buy / Strong Sell / Neutral)

Buy % vs Sell %

Next candle countdown timer

Last update timestamp

It automatically aligns based on the selected chart corner.

📌 How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe. Wait for the arrows to appear and check the dashboard signal. Use the confidence percentage as a filter: Above 70% = strong directional bias

Below 60% = neutral / avoid entries

This indicator can be used stand-alone or as part of a personal trading system.

📌 Recommended Timeframes

M15

H1

H4

D1

Higher timeframes produce fewer but cleaner signals.

📌 Inputs

EMA Periods (9, 21, 55, 200)

Stochastic settings

RSI Period

MACD Fast/Slow/Signal

POC Period

Confidence filter threshold

Dashboard corner and offset

All parameters can be customized.

📌 Alerts

Trading signals appear visually using arrows.

No external alerts are included in this version.

📌 Notes

The indicator does not open trades automatically.

It is not a complete trading strategy.

It is designed as an analytical tool to support decision making.

📌 Disclaimer

This product does not guarantee future results.

Trading involves risk and decisions remain the responsibility of the trader.

Past performance does not represent future performance.