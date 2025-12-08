Multi Signal Radar

🔵 Multi Signal Radar 2.0 (MT4 / MT5)

Clean, Confidence-Based BUY & SELL Signals

Multi Signal Radar 2.0 is a clean and intelligent trading signal indicator designed to highlight high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering your chart.

All calculations are performed internally, while the chart remains minimal — only arrows, a real-time confidence dashboard, and a candle countdown timer are displayed.
This makes Multi Signal Radar ideal for traders who value clarity, timing precision, and structured decision-making.

For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157782

🔍 How It Works

Multi Signal Radar combines trend structure, momentum, and market balance into a unified confidence engine.

Each signal is evaluated from multiple perspectives before being displayed:

• Trend alignment
• Momentum confirmation
• Market balance bias
• Volatility-aware signal filtering

Signals are classified as Strong or Weak, allowing traders to prioritize high-quality setups while still seeing early opportunities.

⭐ Key Features

• Clean Chart Design

No indicator lines, no clutter — only BUY / SELL arrows and a compact confidence dashboard.

• Dual Confidence Engine (BUY & SELL)

Independent confidence calculation for bullish and bearish scenarios.

• Smart Trend Filter (EMA 200 Slope)

Signals are aligned with long-term market direction to reduce false entries.

• Volume-Weighted Market Balance (POC Logic)

Improved directional bias using internal volume-weighted calculations.

• Adaptive Fisher “Sniper” Booster

Volatility-aware momentum confirmation that adapts to changing market conditions.

• Signal Spacing & Anti-Spam Logic

Prevents signal clustering and duplicate alerts on the same candle.

• Strong / Weak Signal Classification

Helps traders focus on higher-probability setups.

• Candle Countdown Timer

Displays remaining time until the current candle closes — useful for:

  • Waiting for confirmation candles

  • News candle timing

  • Avoiding early entries

• Built-In Alerts

Popup, push notification, and sound alerts for Strong BUY / SELL signals.

• Works on All Markets & Timeframes

Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks — from scalping to swing trading.

🧠 Designed for Discretionary Traders

Multi Signal Radar does not auto-trade and does not repaint signals.

Signals are generated using closed-candle logic for reliable confidence scoring and are designed to support manual decision-making, not replace it.

⚙️ Customization

Flexible inputs allow you to adjust:

• Signal sensitivity
• Confidence thresholds
• Signal spacing
• Arrow placement
• Alerts and dashboard position

All advanced calculations remain internal to preserve a clean trading view.

📌 Best Use Cases

• Trend continuation entries
• Pullback confirmation
• Momentum breakout filtering
• Signal confirmation for existing strategies

📊 What You See on the Chart

✔ BUY / SELL arrows (Strong & Weak)
✔ Real-time confidence dashboard
✔ Candle countdown timer

❌ No EMA lines
❌ No POC lines
❌ No oscillator panels

🔄 Version

Current version: v2.0

🆕 What’s New — Version 2.0 (2025-12-26)

Major Improvements

  • Full signal engine refinement and stabilization

  • MT4 and MT5 versions fully aligned (engine parity achieved)

  • Improved confidence consistency across platforms

UI / UX Enhancements

  • Candle countdown timer standardized across MT4 & MT5

  • Improved dashboard layout and readability

  • Better visual spacing and text clarity

  • Theme-aware text colors (Dark / Light charts)

Reliability & Stability

  • Cleaner Fisher Transform handling (no value drift)

  • Improved state transition stability (no ghost signals)

  • Optimized buffer handling for smoother performance

Performance

  • Optimized refresh logic for low CPU usage

  • Stable behavior during live market ticks and candle close

⚠️ Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits.
Always apply proper risk management and confirm signals with your own analysis.

🔎 SEO Keywords

mt4 signal indicator, mt5 signal indicator, buy sell arrow indicator, non repaint indicator, confidence based trading indicator, trend confirmation indicator, gold trading indicator, forex signal indicator, crypto trading indicator, candle countdown timer indicator

추천 제품
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
지표
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Final blue
Foune Mane
Experts
FINAL BLUE EA    THE DESCRIPTION :   Finale bleue is a trading robot that allows the automation of analysis and trading processes. It opens and closes orders based on certain criteria and calculations it has been programmed to perform.    EXPLANATIONS:   He opens and closes orders much faster and more efficiently than a human ever could, and he does it 24/7 without emotion. Which makes it an ideal trading tool. It only exits the market in blue and in the end it always emerges as a winner on all
Harmonic Volatility Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
지표
Introduction to Harmonic Volatility Indicator Harmonic Volatility Indicator is the first technical analysis applying the Fibonacci analysis to the financial volatility. Harmonic volatility indicator is another level of price action trading tool, which combines robust Fibonacci ratios (0.618, 0.382, etc.) with volatility. Originally, Harmonic Volatility Indicator was developed to overcome the limitation and the weakness of Gann’s Angle, also known as Gann’s Fan. We have demonstrated that Harmonic
HTF Power of Three ICT
Antonio Molinaro
지표
HTF Power of Three (ICT) -  MT5 Indicator Overview The HTF Power of Three indicator is a professional implementation of the Inner Circle Trader's (ICT) Power of Three concept, inspired by Larry Williams. This indicator visualizes higher timeframe (HTF) candle development in real-time on any lower timeframe chart, making it an essential tool for ICT traders who study institutional price movement patterns. What is Power of Three (PO3)? Power of Three represents a three-staged Smart Money campaign
Crypto Digger
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Crypto Digger Expert Advisor: 다재다능하고 강력한 트레이딩 솔루션 Crypto Digger Expert Advisor(EA)는 다양한 시장 조건에서 유연성, 정밀성 및 적응성을 위해 설계된 최첨단 트레이딩 도구입니다. 암호화폐, 외환 페어, 금속 또는 기타 자산을 거래하든, 이 범용 애플리케이션은 강력한 기능과 동적 리스크 관리로 트레이더에게 힘을 실어줍니다. BTCUSD 통화 쌍에서 최적의 성능을 발휘하도록 사전 구성되어 있지만, Crypto Digger의 다재다능한 설계로 거의 모든 거래 심볼에 원활하게 적응할 수 있어 다양한 시장에 이상적인 선택입니다. 주요 기능 및 이점 보편적 적용 가능성:   Crypto Digger는 BTCUSD/XRPUSD/LNKUSD/H4 거래에서 탁월한 성능을 발휘하지만, 정교한 알고리즘으로 인해 외환 페어(EURUSD/H4), 금속(XAUUSD/H4, XAUEUR/H4), 지수 등과 호환되는 범용 도구입니다. 지원되는 전체
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.63 (67)
Experts
최강 EA를 소개합니다! 제 수작업 트레이딩 시스템 ' Algo Pumping '을 기반으로 제작한 녀석입니다. 오랜 시간 동안 전략을 업그레이드하고, 필터와 최신 기술까지 꽉 채워 넣어 드디어 완성된 이 트레이딩 봇은 다음과 같은 특징을 가집니다: 고급 Algo Pumping Swing Trading 알고리즘으로 시장을 공략, 자금 보호를 위해 철저히 Stop Loss 주문 설정, "Prop Firm 트레이딩"과 "개인 트레이딩" 모두에 최적화, 마틴게일이나 무리한 물타기 없이 깔끔한 매매, 기본 M15 타임프레임으로 운용 (곧 H1, H4 타임프레임도 지원 예정), 15개 통화쌍 동시 매매: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDSGD, CADCHF, EURGBP, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, 돌파 매매 전략은 사용하지 않음 (쫓아가다 물리는 일 없음), 서버 핑 속도나
Momentum Shift EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
Momentum Shift EA Momentum Shift EA 는   USDJPY   통화쌍,   H1 타임프레임 에 특화되어 개발된 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 EA의 핵심 전략은 시장의 잠재적 전환점을 포착하고 모멘텀의 변화를 활용하는 것입니다. 이 EA는 역추세 전략을 기반으로, 현재 시장 방향이 약화되는 신호를 보일 때 진입 기회를 모색하도록 설계되었습니다. 전통적인 기술 지표들을 조합하여 분석함으로써, EA는 단기 추세에 반하는 높은 확률의 진입 지점을 찾는 것을 목표로 합니다. 이러한 접근 방식은 시장의 조정 파동이나 잠재적인 반전 상황을 공략할 수 있게 합니다. 전략 이 EA는 다수의 기술 지표를 조합한 확인 시스템을 통해 거래 신호를 필터링합니다. 전략에는 다음과 같은 도구들이 통합되어 있습니다. 파라볼릭 SAR (Parabolic SAR):   추세 전환 가능성을 식별하는 주요 진입 신호로 사용됩니다. 또한, 포지션 관리를 위한 동적 트레일링 스탑의 기준으로도 활
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
Experts
Conflux EA 소개 Live Signal MT5:   여기를 클릭하세요 Signal Start Date: 3. 27, 2025 시그널계정 시작 자산 : 300$    / 브로커 : XM Ultra Micro 계정 / 진입방식 : 0.1랏 오토랏 , Balance per : 450 / 셋팅 :기본설정 Next Price 599$ (after 9 copy) 개요 Conflux EA 는 시장의 복잡한 흐름을 분석하고, 이를 기반으로 한 지능적인 매매를 추구하는 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 특히 금(GOLD), 비트코인(BITCOIN), 그리고 다양한 자산에서 변동성과 추세를 활용하여 EA의 힘으로 시장에 적응하도록 설계되었습니다. 단순한 규칙 기반 매매를 넘어, 시장 데이터를 종합적으로 해석하며 트레이더가 시장의 숨겨진 기회를 탐색할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 이 EA는 RSI, Bollinger Bands, MACD, ATR, ADX 등 다양한 기술 지표를 활용하
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼용으로 설계된 정교한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 특히   AUDUSD 통화쌍, H1 타임프레임   거래에 특화되어 개발되었습니다. 시장의 잠재적인 반전 및 조정 구간을 포착하여 수익 기회를 활용하는 것을 목표로 합니다. 설계의 핵심은 견고한 리스크 관리이며, 동적 랏(lot) 크기 조절 및 다층적인 거래 보호 기능을 통해 사용자의 자산을 효과적으로 관리합니다. 전략 The Catalyst EA는 여러 신뢰성 있는 기술 지표를 결합하여 다각적인 관점에서 시장 상황을 분석합니다. Parabolic SAR 를 활용하여 잠재적인 진입 및 청산 시점을 식별하며, 이는 동적 트레일링 스탑의 기반으로도 사용됩니다. Awesome Oscillator 는 시장의 모멘텀을 측정하고 잠재적 움직임의 강도를 확인하는 데 사용됩니다. RSI 필터 는 과매수 또는 과매도 상태를 평가하여, 시장의 극단적인
Fair Value Gap MT5
Ahmed Soliman
지표
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection:   The indicator automatically identifie
Simple spike Trader
Daniel Mwangi Kimani
Experts
In this strategy, a spike as a bar that is higher than previous Bars Number bars, higher than previous bar by Percentage Difference and that closed in the lower Third or Half part of its length. For bullish signal, everything is inverted. The position is kept open until Hold bars pass or an opposite signal is received. If a new signal in the same direction is received, the position's timer is reset and no new position is opened. The strategy can be used in any currency pairs. Optimized results f
Chaos Manuscript Oracle AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Chaos Manuscript Oracle (MT5) [Subtitle: Fractal Prediction | Ichimoku Cloud | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Chaos Manuscript Oracle is a visionary trading system that attempts to decode the market's hidden structure using Fractal Geometry. It acts as an Oracle , peering into the future using the Ichimoku Cloud , while deciphering the past using a deep Fractal Manuscript . By combining these two timelines with the raw energy of the A
EYeQ Indicator
Amos Chacha
지표
EYeQ Indicator는 STEP INDEX, VOLATILITY 10, 25,50,75 100, BOOM 및 CRUSH에 대한 진입 신호를 제공하는 강력한 도구입니다. BOOM과 CRUSH 300, 500, 1000에서 SPIKES를 잡는 데 더 효과적입니다. EYeQ 지표는 여러 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 분석하고 추세를 기반으로 가장 적합한 진입점을 찾습니다. 신호가 해제될 때 알림을 받을 수 있도록 데스크톱 경고만 켜면 됩니다. 휴대폰 및 태블릿과 같은 다른 휴대용 장치에 푸시 알림을 허용하여 해당 장치에서 원격 거래에 대한 알림을 받을 수 있습니다. N/B: Boom 및 Crush 지수에서 틱 거래를 피하십시오. 또한 표시기는 종료 지점을 제공하지 않으므로 MetaTrader 플랫폼에서 각 상품의 가장 낮은 랏 크기에서 3 USD의 이익이 발생하면 종료해야 합니다. 예: 가장 낮은 로트 크기; 스텝 인덱스-0.1 v75-0.001 v50-3 v25-0.5 및
Renko Hieken Ashi Trade
Saeed Alafifi
Experts
fully automated EA designed to trade FOREX only. Expert showed stable results  with  low drawdown . EA designed to trade on 1H (One Hour) Chart. use of support or resistance as stop lose , by using different time frame can give a bigger stop lose. support or resistance levels are formed when a market’s price action reverses and changes direction, leaving behind a peak or trough (swing point) in the market. Support and resistance levels can carve out trading ranges.  Renko  designed to filter out
RiskX Turbo EA
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
RiskX Turbo EA - High-Risk Trading Robot Overview: RiskX Turbo EA is an ultra-aggressive trading robot designed for traders who embrace high risk for potentially high rewards. Operating on the USD/JPY 1-hour chart, this EA executes bold trades by utilizing one-third of the account balance per position and exponentially increasing trade sizes as equity grows. While it offers significant profit potential, it also carries an inherent risk of full account loss, which is entirely dependent on chance.
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.5 (8)
Experts
과장도 없고, 불필요한 위험도 없습니다. 최소한의 손실로 거래하기: One Man Army는 개인 트레이더와 프롭 펌(prop firm) 트레이딩 모두를 위해 설계된 다중 통화 거래 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 단기 및 중기 시장 조정과 반전을 포착하는 스캘핑 전략을 따르며, **지정가 대기 주문(limit order)**을 통해 거래를 수행합니다. 이 트레이딩 봇은 방향을 추측하지 않습니다. 가장 유리한 가격대에서 높은 정밀도로 진입합니다. 당신이 원하는 방식 그대로입니다. 이제 자세히 살펴봅시다. 테스트를 위해 EURCAD 통화쌍과 M15 시간대를 사용하십시오.  One Man Army는 다양한 자산과 시장 단계에서 광범위한 테스트를 거쳐 개발되었습니다. 시스템의 동작은 안정적이며 예측 가능하고, 분석이 용이합니다. 이 시스템은 통제력, 안전성, 체계적인 접근 방식 을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here
VWAP Z Score Strategy Grid EA
Faisal Alajmi
Experts
[ What is: VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price ] //-----------------------------------------------------------------------\\ A. it is a trading indicator that calculates the average price at which a particular security (stock, commodity, etc.) has been traded throughout a given trading session,  weighted by the volume of each trade.  It provides insight into the average price level and helps traders understand whether they are buying or selling  at a better price compared to the overall marke
The BeeKeeper EA
Bin Jumahat Johan
Experts
The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
지표
이 지표는 실제 거래에 완벽한 자동 파동 분석 지표입니다! 사례... 참고:   웨이브 그레이딩에 서양식 이름을 사용하는 데 익숙하지 않습니다. Tang Lun(Tang Zhong Shuo Zen)의 명명 규칙의 영향으로 기본 웨이브를   펜   으로 명명하고 2차 웨이브 밴드를   세그먼트   로 명명했습니다. 동시에, 세그먼트에는 추세 방향이 있습니다.   주요 추세 세그먼트에는   이름이 지정되지만(이 이름 지정 방법은 향후 노트에서 사용됩니다. 먼저 말씀드리겠습니다.) 알고리즘은 굴곡 이론과 거의 관련이 없으므로 그렇게 해서는 안 됩니다. 이는 나의 시장 분석을   통해 요약된 끊임없이 변화하고 복잡한 운영 규칙을   반영합니다. 밴드는 더 이상 사람마다 다르지 않도록 표준화되고 정의되었습니다. 인위적인 간섭의 드로잉 방법은 시장 진입을 엄격하게 분석하는 데 핵심적인 역할을 합니다. 이 지표를 사용하는 것은 거래 인터페이스의 미학을 개선하고 원래의 K-line 거래를
Advance BreakOut Scalper
Dua Yong Rew
Experts
The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode. It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well wi
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
CChart
Rong Bin Su
지표
Overview In the fast-paced world of forex and financial markets, quick reactions and precise decision-making are crucial. However, the standard MetaTrader 5 terminal only supports a minimum of 1-minute charts, limiting traders' sensitivity to market fluctuations. To address this issue, we introduce the Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator , allowing you to effortlessly view and analyze market dynamics from 1 second to 30 seconds on a sub-chart. Key Features Support for Multiple Second-Level
Nova KC Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova KC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Keltner Channel — a volatility-based tool that defines dynamic upper, middle, and lower price levels to identify trend, breakout, and reversal opportunities. This EA interprets price action relative to the channel, executing trades only when movement confirms a meaningful interaction with the boundaries. Instead of reacting to every minor fluctuation, Nova KC Trader waits for structured setups: trades are taken when price respects or breaks the c
Genius EA Creator for MT5
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Experts
Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required! Key Features and
Infinity Break 1
Evan Pierre Clement
Experts
거래를 통제하세요! Infinity Breakout v1.0은 거래를 간단하고 수익성 있는 경험 으로 바꿉니다. 마지막 순간 결정으로 인한 스트레스 없음: EA가 진입, TP, SL 를 자동으로 관리합니다. MT4 버전 :  Infinity Break 1 | Acheter le Robot de trading (Expert Advisor) pour MetaTrader 5 Quantum EAs 채널 :  Private Messages - Evan Pierre Clement - KurukoPro - Trader's profile 가격 정보 : 10회 구매할 때마다 가격이 $50 상승 최종 가격: $ ? 주요 기능: 캔들 마감 시 정확한 진입 자동 TP/SL, 트레이딩 스타일에 맞게 조정 가능 모든 계좌 유형에 맞는 맞춤형 로트 크기 RSI + MACD 조합 = 신뢰할 수 있는 신호, 잘못된 거래 감소 실시간 포지션 및 지표 상태
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
지표
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Ultra Breakout MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals. The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15. We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes. You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use. No grid No martingale МetaТrader 4 v
Quantum Pro Gold
Ahmed Mohammd H Alharbi
Experts
Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is your elite AI engine for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe — built to hunt only the highest‑quality moves on gold with ruthless discipline and razor‑sharp risk control. USE IT ONLY 30MIN OR 4H TIMEFRAME ON GOLD USE THE SET IN THE COMMENTS SECTION FOR BEST RESULT! Meet Quantum Pro — The Gold Specialist Hello, traders! Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is a next‑generation Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the 4‑hour chart, designed for traders who care more abou
AstraFlux
Paulus Femi Leunufna
지표
How to Use 1. Setting the Parameters Momentum Period : Adjust based on the characteristics of the trading pair. Use lower values (8–12) for volatile pairs, and higher values (14–20) for more stable pairs. Accumulation Period : Adjust based on the timeframe. Use lower values (3–5) for lower timeframes (M5–M30), and higher values (5–10) for higher timeframes (H1–D1). Energy Burst Threshold : Set according to your desired sensitivity. Lower values (50–60) provide more frequent signals; higher value
NEXA Swing Zone Trader
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Swing Zone Trader 한국어 사용자 설명서 (Official Manual) 1. EA 개요 NEXA Swing Zone Trader 는 EMA 기반의 추세 존(Zone) 안에서 구조 돌파가 발생할 때만 거래하는 저빈도·고정밀 스윙 자동매매 EA 입니다. 이 EA는 잦은 거래를 하지 않으며, 명확한 추세 + 모멘텀 + 구조 돌파 가 동시에 발생할 때만 진입하여 실계좌 환경에서도 안정성을 우선으로 설계되었습니다. 2. 전략 핵심 구조 추세 판별 (Trend Zone) EMA 150 (H1 기준) 가격이 EMA 위에 있으면 상승 존(Bull Zone) 가격이 EMA 아래에 있으면 하락 존(Bear Zone) 추세 방향과 반대 방향의 거래는 절대 하지 않습니다. 진입 조건 (Entry Logic) 매수(BUY) 가격이 EMA 위 (Bull Zone) RSI(10)이 49.5 기준 상향 돌파 최근 Fractal High 구조 돌파 매도(SELL) 가격이 EMA
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (58)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
지표
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 은 Smart Money Concepts(SMC)를 기반으로 개발된 실시간 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 트레이더가 시장 구조를 체계적으로 분석하고 전체적인 시장 방향을 더욱 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 시스템은 여러 시간대에서 반전 포인트(Reversal Points), 핵심 구역(Key Zones), 그리고 시장 구조(Market Structure)를 자동으로 분석하며, POI(Point of Interest), 노 리페인트(No Repaint) 신호, 자동 피보나치 레벨(Auto Fibonacci Levels)을 표시하여 되돌림(Pullback)과 반전 포인트를 정확하게 탐지할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 실시간 신호와 알림을 통해 가격이 핵심 구역에 진입하거나 해당 구역에서 반전 신호가 발생하는 순간을 놓치지 않도록 보조합니다. 더불어 이 시스템은 인디케이터와 신호 시스템을 하나로
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
지표
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
지표
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
지표
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
지표
TREND FLOW PRO TREND FLOW PRO 는 시장의 방향을 표시하는 리페인트 없는(Non-Repainting) 지표입니다. 추세 전환뿐만 아니라 주요 시장 참여자의 최초 및 반복 진입을 식별합니다. 차트의 BOS 표시는 실제 추세 전환과 상위 타임프레임의 핵심 레벨을 나타냅니다. 데이터는 리페인트되지 않으며 각 캔들 종료 후에도 차트에 그대로 남아 있습니다. 개인 메시지를 통해 전략 예제가 포함된 자세한 PDF 가이드 를 요청하고 받아보세요. 지표의 주요 구성 요소: BOS FLOW – 추세 파동과 실제 추세 전환을 나타냅니다. 이는 대형 시장 참여자의 진입과 그 존재에 대한 확인을 의미하며, 숫자로 표시됩니다. BOS FILL – 추세 방향에 따라 캔들을 색칠합니다. “대형 플레이어”가 시장에 진입하는 구간과 추세가 전환되는 지점을 표시합니다. 신호 레벨: BOS – 강도가 명확하지 않은 참여자의 진입(대개 메인 추세 내 조정 구간). Move SL – 대형 참여자가
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
지표
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
지표
SuperScalp Pro – 고급 다중 필터 스캘핑 인디케이터 시스템 SuperScalp Pro는 클래식 Supertrend와 여러 지능형 확인 필터를 결합한 고급 스캘핑 인디케이터 시스템입니다. 해당 인디케이터는 M1부터 H4까지 모든 타임프레임에서 효율적으로 작동하며, 특히 XAUUSD, BTCUSD 및 주요 외환 통화쌍에 적합합니다. 독립형 시스템으로 사용하거나 기존 거래 전략에 유연하게 통합할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 11개 이상의 필터를 통합하며, 빠른/느린 EMA, 추세 판별용 3개의 EMA, EMA 기울기(EMA slope), RSI, ADX, 거래량(Volume), VWAP, 볼린저 밴드 돌파(Bollinger Bands Breakout) 및 MACD 다이버전스 필터 등을 포함합니다. 스마트 캔들 필터는 캔들 종가를 확인하여 약한 신호를 제거하고, 3 EMA와 MACD 다이버전스 필터를 결합한 추세 인식 메커니즘은 더 높은 승률의 신호를 선별하는 데 도움을 줍니
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Multi Signal Radar MT4
Eric Valentin
지표
Multi Signal Radar 2.0 (MT4 / MT5) Clean, Confidence-Based BUY & SELL Signals Multi Signal Radar 2.0 is a clean and intelligent trading signal indicator designed to highlight   high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities   without cluttering your chart. All calculations are performed internally, while the chart remains minimal —   only arrows, a real-time confidence dashboard, and a candle countdown timer are displayed . This makes Multi Signal Radar ideal for traders who value   clarity, ti
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변