Multi Signal Radar

🔵 Multi Signal Radar 2.0 (MT4 / MT5)

Clean, Confidence-Based BUY & SELL Signals

Multi Signal Radar 2.0 is a clean and intelligent trading signal indicator designed to highlight high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering your chart.

All calculations are performed internally, while the chart remains minimal — only arrows, a real-time confidence dashboard, and a candle countdown timer are displayed.
This makes Multi Signal Radar ideal for traders who value clarity, timing precision, and structured decision-making.

For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157782

🔍 How It Works

Multi Signal Radar combines trend structure, momentum, and market balance into a unified confidence engine.

Each signal is evaluated from multiple perspectives before being displayed:

• Trend alignment
• Momentum confirmation
• Market balance bias
• Volatility-aware signal filtering

Signals are classified as Strong or Weak, allowing traders to prioritize high-quality setups while still seeing early opportunities.

⭐ Key Features

• Clean Chart Design

No indicator lines, no clutter — only BUY / SELL arrows and a compact confidence dashboard.

• Dual Confidence Engine (BUY & SELL)

Independent confidence calculation for bullish and bearish scenarios.

• Smart Trend Filter (EMA 200 Slope)

Signals are aligned with long-term market direction to reduce false entries.

• Volume-Weighted Market Balance (POC Logic)

Improved directional bias using internal volume-weighted calculations.

• Adaptive Fisher “Sniper” Booster

Volatility-aware momentum confirmation that adapts to changing market conditions.

• Signal Spacing & Anti-Spam Logic

Prevents signal clustering and duplicate alerts on the same candle.

• Strong / Weak Signal Classification

Helps traders focus on higher-probability setups.

• Candle Countdown Timer

Displays remaining time until the current candle closes — useful for:

  • Waiting for confirmation candles

  • News candle timing

  • Avoiding early entries

• Built-In Alerts

Popup, push notification, and sound alerts for Strong BUY / SELL signals.

• Works on All Markets & Timeframes

Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks — from scalping to swing trading.

🧠 Designed for Discretionary Traders

Multi Signal Radar does not auto-trade and does not repaint signals.

Signals are generated using closed-candle logic for reliable confidence scoring and are designed to support manual decision-making, not replace it.

⚙️ Customization

Flexible inputs allow you to adjust:

• Signal sensitivity
• Confidence thresholds
• Signal spacing
• Arrow placement
• Alerts and dashboard position

All advanced calculations remain internal to preserve a clean trading view.

📌 Best Use Cases

• Trend continuation entries
• Pullback confirmation
• Momentum breakout filtering
• Signal confirmation for existing strategies

📊 What You See on the Chart

✔ BUY / SELL arrows (Strong & Weak)
✔ Real-time confidence dashboard
✔ Candle countdown timer

❌ No EMA lines
❌ No POC lines
❌ No oscillator panels

🔄 Version

Current version: v2.0

🆕 What’s New — Version 2.0 (2025-12-26)

Major Improvements

  • Full signal engine refinement and stabilization

  • MT4 and MT5 versions fully aligned (engine parity achieved)

  • Improved confidence consistency across platforms

UI / UX Enhancements

  • Candle countdown timer standardized across MT4 & MT5

  • Improved dashboard layout and readability

  • Better visual spacing and text clarity

  • Theme-aware text colors (Dark / Light charts)

Reliability & Stability

  • Cleaner Fisher Transform handling (no value drift)

  • Improved state transition stability (no ghost signals)

  • Optimized buffer handling for smoother performance

Performance

  • Optimized refresh logic for low CPU usage

  • Stable behavior during live market ticks and candle close

⚠️ Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits.
Always apply proper risk management and confirm signals with your own analysis.

🔎 SEO Keywords

mt4 signal indicator, mt5 signal indicator, buy sell arrow indicator, non repaint indicator, confidence based trading indicator, trend confirmation indicator, gold trading indicator, forex signal indicator, crypto trading indicator, candle countdown timer indicator

おすすめのプロダクト
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
インディケータ
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Final blue
Foune Mane
エキスパート
FINAL BLUE EA    THE DESCRIPTION :   Finale bleue is a trading robot that allows the automation of analysis and trading processes. It opens and closes orders based on certain criteria and calculations it has been programmed to perform.    EXPLANATIONS:   He opens and closes orders much faster and more efficiently than a human ever could, and he does it 24/7 without emotion. Which makes it an ideal trading tool. It only exits the market in blue and in the end it always emerges as a winner on all
Harmonic Volatility Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
インディケータ
Introduction to Harmonic Volatility Indicator Harmonic Volatility Indicator is the first technical analysis applying the Fibonacci analysis to the financial volatility. Harmonic volatility indicator is another level of price action trading tool, which combines robust Fibonacci ratios (0.618, 0.382, etc.) with volatility. Originally, Harmonic Volatility Indicator was developed to overcome the limitation and the weakness of Gann’s Angle, also known as Gann’s Fan. We have demonstrated that Harmonic
HTF Power of Three ICT
Antonio Molinaro
インディケータ
HTF Power of Three (ICT) -  MT5 Indicator Overview The HTF Power of Three indicator is a professional implementation of the Inner Circle Trader's (ICT) Power of Three concept, inspired by Larry Williams. This indicator visualizes higher timeframe (HTF) candle development in real-time on any lower timeframe chart, making it an essential tool for ICT traders who study institutional price movement patterns. What is Power of Three (PO3)? Power of Three represents a three-staged Smart Money campaign
Crypto Digger
Dragan Drenjanin
エキスパート
Crypto Digger Expert Advisor：多様でパワフルな取引ソリューション Crypto Digger Expert Advisor（EA）は、多様なマーケット状況における柔軟性、精度、適応性のために設計された最先端の取引ツールです。仮想通貨、外国為替ペア、貴金属、その他の資産を取引する場合でも、この汎用アプリケーションは堅牢な機能と動的なリスク管理でトレーダーを支援します。BTCUSD通貨ペアで最適なパフォーマンスを発揮するように事前設定されていますが、Crypto Diggerの汎用性の高い設計により、事実上あらゆる取引シンボルにシームレスに適応でき、幅広い市場に理想的な選択肢となります。 主な特徴と利点 普遍的適用性：   Crypto DiggerはBTCUSD/XRPUSD/LNKUSD/H4での取引に優れていますが、その高度なアルゴリズムにより、外国為替ペア（EURUSD/H4）、貴金属（XAUUSD/H4、XAUEUR/H4）、インデックスなど、普遍的なツールとして互換性があります。対応シンボルの完全なリストを確認するには、 MetaTrader 5（M
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.63 (67)
エキスパート
最強のEAを紹介します！これは私の手動トレードシステム「 Algo Pumping 」をベースにして作り上げたものです。 このストラテジーを徹底的に磨き上げ、重要なアップデート、フィルター、テクノロジーをぶち込み、ついにリリースすることになりました。このEAは： 高度なAlgo Pumping Swing Tradingアルゴリズムでマーケットを攻めます 資金を守るためにしっかりStop Lossを設定 「Prop Firmチャレンジ」にも「個人トレード」にもバッチリ対応 マーチンゲールも重いナンピンも使わず、リスク管理はスマートに M15タイムフレームで稼働（今後H1とH4対応も予定） 15通貨ペアを同時に運用：AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、CADCHF、EURGBP、EURNZD、EURUSD、GBPAUD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、GBPUSD、NZDUSD、USDCAD、USDCHF ブレイクアウト戦略は使わない（無理な突っ込みトレードなし） サーバーの遅延や超高速約定に頼らず安定稼働 最低入金額はたったの200USDからスタート可能 レバレッジも自
Momentum Shift EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
エキスパート
Momentum Shift EA 「Momentum Shift EA」は、 USDJPY の**H1（1時間足）**タイムフレーム専用に開発された自動売買システム（EA）です。その核となる戦略は、市場の潜在的な転換点を特定し、モメンタム（勢い）の変化を利用することに基づいています。 このEAは 逆張り を基本とし、現在の市場の方向性が勢いを失った兆候を見せたときにエントリーを狙います。このアプローチにより、市場の調整局面や反転の可能性を捉えることを目指します。 戦略 このEAは、複数のテクニカル指標を組み合わせた確認システムを用いて、取引シグナルをフィルタリングします。戦略には以下のツールが統合されています。 パラボリックSAR:   潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定するための主要なエントリートリガーとして使用されます。また、保有ポジションを管理するための動的なトレーリングストップの基準としても機能します。 オーサムオシレーター (AO):   市場のモメンタムの変化を確認するのに役立ちます。パラボリックSARによって生成されたシグナルを検証するために、AOの特定のパターンを監視します
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
エキスパート
Overview Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN), and other volatile instruments. Going beyond simple rule-based trading, it comprehensively interprets market data to help traders uncover hidden opportunities. The EA utilizes various technical indicators, such as RSI, Bolli
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
エキスパート
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EAは、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム用に設計された、高度な自動売買ソフト（EA）です。特に AUDUSD通貨ペア の H1タイムフレーム での取引に特化して開発されました。このEAは、複数のインジケーターを組み合わせた戦略を採用し、市場の潜在的な反転や調整を特定して利益を得ることを目的としています。 その設計の主眼は堅牢なリスク管理にあり、動的なロットサイズ計算と多層的な取引保護機能を用いて、お客様の資金を効果的に管理します。 戦略 The Catalyst EAは、評価の高い複数のテクニカルインジケーターを組み合わせ、多角的な視点から市場環境を分析します。 パラボリックSAR を利用して、潜在的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを特定します。これは、動的なトレーリングストップロスの基盤としても機能します。 オーサムオシレーター は、市場のモメンタム（勢い）を測定し、潜在的な値動きの強さを確認するために使用されます。 RSIフィルター が、買われすぎ・売られすぎの状態を評価し、市場の極端な状況でのエントリーを回避す
Fair Value Gap MT5
Ahmed Soliman
インディケータ
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection:   The indicator automatically identifie
Simple spike Trader
Daniel Mwangi Kimani
エキスパート
In this strategy, a spike as a bar that is higher than previous Bars Number bars, higher than previous bar by Percentage Difference and that closed in the lower Third or Half part of its length. For bullish signal, everything is inverted. The position is kept open until Hold bars pass or an opposite signal is received. If a new signal in the same direction is received, the position's timer is reset and no new position is opened. The strategy can be used in any currency pairs. Optimized results f
EYeQ Indicator
Amos Chacha
インディケータ
EYeQ インジケーターは、STEP INDEX、VOLATILITY 10、25、50、75 100、BOOM、および CRUSH でエントリーシグナルを提供するための強力なツールです。 BOOMやCRUSH 300、500、1000でのSPIKESをより効果的にキャッチ。 EYeQ インジケーターは、複数の時間枠にわたって市場を分析し、トレンドに基づいて最適なエントリー ポイントを見つけます。デスクトップ アラートをオンにするだけで、シグナルがリリースされたときに通知を受け取ることができます。電話やタブレットなどの他のポータブル デバイスへのプッシュ通知を許可して、そのようなデバイスでのリモート取引のアラートを受け取ります。 N/B: Boom および Crush インデックスでの TRADING TICKS の取引は避けてください。また、指標は終了ポイントを提供しないことに注意してください。MetaTrader プラットフォームの各商品の最小ロット サイズで 3 USD の利益が発生した場合は、終了する必要があります。 例: 最低ロットサイズ;ステップインデックス-0.
Renko Hieken Ashi Trade
Saeed Alafifi
エキスパート
fully automated EA designed to trade FOREX only. Expert showed stable results  with  low drawdown . EA designed to trade on 1H (One Hour) Chart. use of support or resistance as stop lose , by using different time frame can give a bigger stop lose. support or resistance levels are formed when a market’s price action reverses and changes direction, leaving behind a peak or trough (swing point) in the market. Support and resistance levels can carve out trading ranges.  Renko  designed to filter out
RiskX Turbo EA
Burak Enes Aydin
エキスパート
RiskX Turbo EA - High-Risk Trading Robot Overview: RiskX Turbo EA is an ultra-aggressive trading robot designed for traders who embrace high risk for potentially high rewards. Operating on the USD/JPY 1-hour chart, this EA executes bold trades by utilizing one-third of the account balance per position and exponentially increasing trade sizes as equity grows. While it offers significant profit potential, it also carries an inherent risk of full account loss, which is entirely dependent on chance.
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (8)
エキスパート
誇張もなく、無謀なリスクもなし。最小限のドローダウンでトレードする：One Man Army は、個人トレードにもプロップファームトレードにも対応したマルチカレンシー自動売買システムです。 短期および中期の市場調整や反転を狙うスキャルピング戦略を採用し、**指値の保留注文（リミットオーダー）**で取引を行います。 このトレーディングボットは方向を予想しません。最も有利な価格帯で高精度にエントリーします。まさにあなたが求めていたスタイルです。では、詳しく見ていきましょう。 テストには、EURCAD通貨ペア、M15時間枠を使用してください.  One Man Army は、複数の資産とさまざまな市場局面における広範なテストに基づいて開発されました。このシステムの動作は安定的で予測可能、そして分析しやすい設計です。コントロール、安全性、そして体系的なアプローチを重視するトレーダーのために作られています。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here LIVE SIGNAL "М15" -   Click here Installation and setu
VWAP Z Score Strategy Grid EA
Faisal Alajmi
エキスパート
[ What is: VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price ] //-----------------------------------------------------------------------\\ A. it is a trading indicator that calculates the average price at which a particular security (stock, commodity, etc.) has been traded throughout a given trading session,  weighted by the volume of each trade.  It provides insight into the average price level and helps traders understand whether they are buying or selling  at a better price compared to the overall marke
The BeeKeeper EA
Bin Jumahat Johan
エキスパート
The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
インディケータ
このインジケーターは実践的なトレードに最適な自動波動分析のインジケーターです！ 場合... 注:   Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) の命名規則の影響で、私は波のグレーディングに西洋の名前を使用することに慣れていません。基本的な波を ペン 、二次波のバンドを セグメント と名付けました。同時に、 セグメント にはトレンドの方向が指定されます (この命名方法は将来のノートで使用されます。最初に言っておきます)。ただし、アルゴリズムは曲がりくねった理論とはほとんど関係がないため、付けるべきではありません。これは、私の市場分析 によって要約された、絶えず変化する複雑な運用ルール を反映しています。 バンドは標準化され、人によって異なることがないよう定義されており、市場参入を厳密に分析する上で重要な役割を果たす人為的な干渉の描画方法が排除されています。 このインジケーターを使用することは、取引インターフェイスの美しさを改善することと同等であり、元の K ライン取引を放棄し、取引の新しいレベルに連れて行きます。また、宣伝の観点から顧客の認識も向上します。 イ
Advance BreakOut Scalper
Dua Yong Rew
エキスパート
The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode. It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well wi
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
エキスパート
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
CChart
Rong Bin Su
インディケータ
概要 外国為替や金融市場では、迅速な反応と正確な意思決定が非常に重要です。しかし、標準のMetaTrader 5端末は最小でも1分のチャートしかサポートしておらず、トレーダーが市場の変動に敏感であることを制限しています。この問題を解決するために、 秒単位チャートキャンドルインジケーター を導入しました。このインジケーターを使用すれば、1秒から30秒の市場の動向をサブチャートで簡単に表示・分析できます。 主な機能 複数の秒単位タイムフレームのサポート ：このインジケーターは、以下のタイムフレームを選択でき、さまざまな取引戦略に対応します： S1 : 1秒 S2 : 2秒 S3 : 3秒 S4 : 4秒 S5 : 5秒 S10 : 10秒 S15 : 15秒 S20 : 20秒 S30 : 30秒 リアルタイム更新 ：秒単位チャートはリアルタイムで更新され、各瞬間に最新の市場情報を提供します。これにより、迅速な取引判断が可能になります。 ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース ：インジケーターはサブチャートに表示され、直感的で使いやすいです。異なるタイムフレームに素早く切り替えて市場を迅速
Nova KC Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova KC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Keltner Channel — a volatility-based tool that defines dynamic upper, middle, and lower price levels to identify trend, breakout, and reversal opportunities. This EA interprets price action relative to the channel, executing trades only when movement confirms a meaningful interaction with the boundaries. Instead of reacting to every minor fluctuation, Nova KC Trader waits for structured setups: trades are taken when price respects or breaks the c
Genius EA Creator for MT5
Baha Eddine Tahouri
エキスパート
Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required! Key Features and
Infinity Break 1
Evan Pierre Clement
エキスパート
取引をコントロールしよう！ Infinity Breakout v1.0 はあなたの取引を シンプルで利益の出る体験 に変えます。 もうギリギリの判断でストレスを感じる必要はありません：EA が エントリー、TP、SL を自動で管理します。 MT4バージョン： Infinity Break 1 | Acheter le Robot de trading (Expert Advisor) pour MetaTrader 5 Quantum EAsチャンネル： Private Messages - Evan Pierre Clement - KurukoPro - Trader's profile 価格情報： 10回の購入ごとに価格が50ドル上がります 最終価格：$ ? 主な特徴： ローソク足のクローズで精密なエントリー 自動TP/SL、トレードスタイルに応じて調整可能 全口座タイプ対応のロットサイズカスタマイズ RSI + MACDの組み合わせ = 信頼できるシグナル、誤発注少 リアルタイムでポジションとインジケーターを確
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
インディケータ
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Ultra Breakout MT5
Ruslan Pishun
エキスパート
The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals. The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15. We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes. You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use. No grid No martingale МetaТrader 4 v
Quantum Pro Gold
Ahmed Mohammd H Alharbi
エキスパート
Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is your elite AI engine for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe — built to hunt only the highest‑quality moves on gold with ruthless discipline and razor‑sharp risk control. USE IT ONLY 30MIN OR 4H TIMEFRAME ON GOLD USE THE SET IN THE COMMENTS SECTION FOR BEST RESULT! Meet Quantum Pro — The Gold Specialist Hello, traders! Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is a next‑generation Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the 4‑hour chart, designed for traders who care more abou
AstraFlux
Paulus Femi Leunufna
インディケータ
How to Use 1. Setting the Parameters Momentum Period : Adjust based on the characteristics of the trading pair. Use lower values (8–12) for volatile pairs, and higher values (14–20) for more stable pairs. Accumulation Period : Adjust based on the timeframe. Use lower values (3–5) for lower timeframes (M5–M30), and higher values (5–10) for higher timeframes (H1–D1). Energy Burst Threshold : Set according to your desired sensitivity. Lower values (50–60) provide more frequent signals; higher value
NEXA Swing Zone Trader
Park Seongcheon
エキスパート
NEXA Swing Zone Trader 公式ユーザーマニュアル（日本語） 1. 概要 NEXA Swing Zone Trader は、 **低頻度・高精度のスイングトレード専用エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**です。 このEAは、 トレンド・モメンタム・市場構造 がすべて一致した場合にのみ取引を行い、 無駄なエントリーや過剰取引を避ける設計となっています。 2. 戦略の基本ロジック トレンドゾーン判定 EMA（期間150）／H1タイムフレーム 価格がEMAより上 → 上昇ゾーン（Bull Zone） 価格がEMAより下 → 下降ゾーン（Bear Zone） 取引は必ず メイントレンド方向のみ 行われます。 エントリー条件 買い（BUY） 価格がEMAの上に位置（上昇ゾーン） RSI(10) が 49.5 を上抜け 直近の フラクタル高値をブレイク 売り（SELL） 価格がEMAの下に位置（下降ゾーン） RSI(10) が 49.5 を下抜け 直近の フラクタル安値をブレイク トレンド＋モメンタム＋構造ブレイク すべてが揃った場合のみエントリーします
Nova DNA Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova DNA Trader is a disciplined automation combining the Donchian Channel and Alligator indicators — blending trend detection with dynamic support/resistance levels for structured trade entries. This EA identifies clear breakout and continuation setups by tracking price relative to the Donchian Channel while confirming trend direction using the Alligator’s jaws, teeth, and lips. Instead of reacting to every price movement, Nova DNA Trader waits for confirmed alignments: trades are taken only wh
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 用 ゴールド (XAU/USD) トレーディングシステム 真剣なトレーダーのために: 複数の市場分析要因を組み合わせた、構造化され、データ駆動型の方法論でゴールド取引に取り組みます。このツールは、あなたのゴールド取引分析をサポートするために構築されています。 限定価格の機会 これは、価格が上昇する前に Gold Sniper Scalper Pro を所有するチャンスです。 その後の購入 10 件ごとに $50 ずつ上昇します。 最終価格: $498 あなたの分析的優位性を定義する機能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro は、深い洞察と明確な統計的優位性を提供するために設計された包括的なツールキットです: システム、入力のカスタマイズ、およびインジケーター使用時の注意事項を含む詳細なインジケーター使用ガイドは、以下の MQL 記事に記載されています。ドキュメントを参照してください。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System o
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
インディケータ
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
インディケータ
サポートとレジスタンススクリーナーは、1つのインジケーター内に複数のツールを提供するMetaTraderの1つのレベルインジケーターにあります。 利用可能なツールは次のとおりです。 1.市場構造スクリーナー。 2.強気のプルバックゾーン。 3.弱気プルバックゾーン。 4.デイリーピボットポイント 5.毎週のピボットポイント 6.毎月のピボットポイント 7.ハーモニックパターンとボリュームに基づく強力なサポートとレジスタンス。 8.銀行レベルのゾーン。 期間限定オファー：HVサポートおよびレジスタンスインジケーターは、50ドルと生涯でのみご利用いただけます。 （元の価格125 $） MQL5ブログにアクセスすると、分析例を含むすべてのプレミアム指標を見つけることができます。 ここをクリックしてください。 主な機能 ハーモニックおよびボリュームアルゴリズムに基づく強力なサポートおよびレジスタンスゾーン。 ハーモニックおよびボリュームアルゴリズムに基づく強気および弱気のプルバックゾーン。  市場構造スクリーナー 毎日、毎週、毎月のピボットポイント。 ドキュメント すべてのサポートおよび
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
Meravith Autoは、Meravithトレーディングシステムの自動化バージョンです。 このインジケーターは、色が変化するトレンドラインで構成されています。強気のときは緑色、弱気のときは赤色になります。これはトレンドのサポートラインです。強気の出来高と弱気の出来高が等しくなる流動性ライン。三重の強気デビエーションライン。三重の弱気デビエーションライン。大きな出来高を示す紫色と青色のドット。紫色のドットは平均出来高より2つのデビエーション分大きい出来高を示し、青色のドットは2つのデビエーションを示します。 使い方は？ 強気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの上にある流動性は強気トレンドを示します。市場は上昇すると予想されます。ロングポジションを開きます。 弱気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの下にある流動性は弱気トレンドを示します。市場は下落すると予想されます。ショートポジションを開きます。 他のインジケーターと自由に組み合わせて使用できます。 どの通貨ペア、どの時間足でも使用できます。 ブローカーが提示する出来高の違いにより、結果が異なる場合があります。 出来高が多いため、大
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
インディケータ
TPSproTrend PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換する瞬間を識別し、動きの開始時にエントリー ポイントを形成します。 価格が動き始めた直後に市場に参入し、すでに動き出した後に参入してはいけません。 インジケーター   シグナルを再描画せず、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを自動的に表示するため、取引が明確かつ視覚的かつ構造化されます。 説明書 RUS   -   MT4 バージョン 主な利点 再描画のない信号。 すべての信号は固定です。 矢印が表示された場合 -     もう変化したり消えたりすることはありません。 誤ったシグナルのリスクなしに、安定したデータに基づいて取引の決定を下すことができます。 既製の買い/売りエントリーポイント このインジケーターは、取引を開始するのに最適なタイミングを自動的に決定し、チャート上に矢印で表示します。 推測や主観的な分析は不要。明確なシグナルだけです。 自動ストップロスとテイクプロフィットゾーン 信号の直後に次のものが表示されます: エントリーポイント リスク制限ゾーン（ストップロス） 利益確定ゾーン これにより、
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
インディケータ
私たちはあなたにトレンド取引の世界でゲームのルールを変える革命的な指標を提示します。 指標は、パフォーマンスを再考し、前例のない高さにあなたの取引経験を高めるように設計されています。 私たちの指標は、競合他社とは一線を画す高度な機能のユニークな組み合わせを誇っています。 "実質の価格設定要因"の先端技術は最も困難で、揮発市況の最高の安定性を保障する。 不安定なパターン、壊れた指標に別れを告げ、意識的で制御された取引を歓迎します。 指標は単なる美しい絵ではありません！ 指標は、トレーダーの側にオッズをシフトし、それによって利益を得る必要があります。 インジケータ信号（完全自動モード）に基づいて取引結果に慣れる： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2339244 AceTrendは、rbtiバージョンによるトレンド指標のランキングで第一位にランクされています。 インターネット上の"AceTrend trend indicatorのテスト"に関する情報を検索することで、詳細を調べることができます。 AceTrend-取引における最大の収益性と制御。 私たちの指標
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
インディケータ
これはMT5のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
インディケータ
このダッシュボードは、選択されたシンボルの最新の利用可能なハーモニックパターンを表示するので、時間を節約し、より効率的に /   MT4バージョン 。 無料インジケーター：   Basic Harmonic Pattern インジケーター列 Symbol ： 選択したシンボルが表示されます。 Trend ：   強気または弱気 Pattern ： パターンの種類（ガートレー、バタフライ、バット、カニ、サメ、サイファー、ABCD） Entry ： エントリー価格 SL： ストップロス価格 TP1： 1回目の利食い価格 TP2： 2回目の利食い価格 TP3:   3回目の利食い価格 Current price :   現在値 Age (in bars):    最後に描画されたパターンの年齢 主な入力項目 Symbols:   "28 Major Currency Pairs "または "Selected Symbols "から選択。 Selected Symbols:   カンマで区切られた監視したいシンボル（"EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"）。ブローカーがペアに接
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
インディケータ
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
インディケータ
マトリックスアローインジケーターMT5は、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームインジケーターに続くユニークな10in1トレンドです。マトリックスアローインジケーターMT5は、初期段階で現在のトレンドを判断し、最大10の標準インジケーターから情報とデータを収集します。 平均方向移動指数（ADX） 商品チャネルインデックス（CCI） クラシック平研アシキャンドル 移動平均 移動平均収束発散（MACD） 相対活力指数（RVI） 相対力指数（RSI） 放物線SAR ストキャスティクス ウィリアムズのパーセント範囲 すべてのインジケーターが有効な買いまたは売りシグナルを与えると、対応する矢印がチャートに印刷され、次のろうそく/バーの開始時に強い上昇トレンド/下降トレンドを示します。ユーザーは、使用するインジケーターを選択し、各インジケーターのパラメーターを個別に調整できます。マトリックスアローインジケーターMT5は選択されたインディケーターからのみ情報を収集し、それらのデータのみに基づいてアローを印刷
作者のその他のプロダクト
Multi Signal Radar MT4
Eric Valentin
インディケータ
Multi Signal Radar 2.0 (MT4 / MT5) Clean, Confidence-Based BUY & SELL Signals Multi Signal Radar 2.0 is a clean and intelligent trading signal indicator designed to highlight   high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities   without cluttering your chart. All calculations are performed internally, while the chart remains minimal —   only arrows, a real-time confidence dashboard, and a candle countdown timer are displayed . This makes Multi Signal Radar ideal for traders who value   clarity, ti
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信