Multi Signal Radar

Multi Signal Radar MT5 (v1.2)

Clean, Confidence-Based BUY & SELL Signals for MT5

Multi Signal Radar MT5 is a clean and intelligent signal indicator designed to highlight high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering your chart.

All calculations are performed internally, while the chart remains minimal — only arrows and a real-time confidence dashboard are displayed. This makes Multi Signal Radar ideal for traders who want clarity, speed, and structured decision-making.

🔍 How It Works

Multi Signal Radar combines trend structure, momentum, and market balance into a unified confidence engine. Each signal is evaluated from multiple perspectives before being displayed.

Core logic includes:

  • Trend alignment

  • Momentum confirmation

  • Market balance bias

  • Volatility-aware signal filtering

Signals are categorized into Strong and Weak types, allowing traders to focus on higher-quality setups while still seeing early opportunities.

⭐ Key Features

Clean chart design
No indicator lines, no clutter — only BUY/SELL arrows and a confidence dashboard.

Dual confidence engine (BUY & SELL)
Independent confidence calculation for bullish and bearish scenarios.

Smart trend filter (EMA 200 slope)
Signals are aligned with long-term market direction to reduce false entries.

Volume-weighted market balance (POC logic)
Improved price bias using internal volume-weighted calculations.

Adaptive Fisher “Sniper” booster
Volatility-aware momentum confirmation that adjusts to market conditions.

Signal spacing & anti-spam logic
Prevents signal clustering and duplicate alerts on the same candle.

Strong / Weak signal classification
Helps traders prioritize higher-probability setups.

Built-in alerts
Popup, push notification, and sound alerts for Strong BUY / SELL signals.

Works on all timeframes & symbols
Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks — scalping to swing trading.

🧠 Designed for Discretionary Traders

Multi Signal Radar does not auto-trade and does not repaint signals.
It is designed to support manual decision-making, helping traders read market conditions with structure and confidence.

⚙️ Customization

The indicator offers flexible inputs for:

  • Signal sensitivity

  • Confidence threshold

  • Signal spacing

  • Visual arrow placement

  • Alerts and dashboard position

All advanced calculations remain internal to preserve a clean trading view.

📌 Best Use Cases

• Trend continuation entries
• Pullback confirmation
• Momentum breakout filtering
• Signal confirmation for existing strategies

📊 What You See on the Chart

✔ BUY / SELL arrows (Strong & Weak)
✔ Real-time confidence dashboard
❌ No EMA lines
❌ No POC lines
❌ No oscillator panels

🔄 Version

Current version: v1.3

⚠️ Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits. Always apply proper risk management and confirm signals with your own analysis.

