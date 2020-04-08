"🗣️ Your opinion matters! Share your comments and product rating to help us improve and make it better for everyone. ⭐"

In trading, timing is not an advantage — it is everything.

The difference between a winning trade and a losing one often comes down to seconds.

Candle Sentinel gives you total control over time by showing you exactly how much life is left in the current candle — in real time.

No guessing.

No waiting blindly.

No entering too late.

Just pure precision.

🚀 Why Traders Choose Candle Sentinel

Candle Sentinel is not just a timer…

it’s a decision weapon.

✔ Know exactly when a candle closes

✔ Confirm breakouts at the perfect moment

✔ Avoid fake signals caused by early entries

✔ Trade with confidence during high volatility

✔ Improve accuracy on every timeframe

⚡ Smart Dynamic Time Display

The indicator automatically adapts its format based on the active timeframe:

Seconds for lower timeframes (MM:SS)

Hours and minutes for intraday charts

Days and hours for daily charts

Weeks and days for monthly charts

You always see time in the most useful and readable format.

🎨 Fully Customizable Interface

Match Candle Sentinel perfectly to your chart:

Change text color

Adjust font size

Move it anywhere on the chart

Customize line color and thickness

Fit your chart style — dark or light

Clean look.

Professional feel.

🧠 Built for Serious Traders

Perfect for:

✔ Scalping strategies

✔ Breakout traders

✔ Price action trading

✔ News trading

✔ Session-based trading

✔ High-frequency execution

If you trade candles — you need this tool.

🛠 Ultra-Light & Performance Friendly

Zero buffers

Zero lag

No heavy calculations

No chart distortion

It runs silently in the background, keeping your platform fast and clean.

💬 Trading Without Time Awareness Is Like Driving Blind.

Candle Sentinel gives you vision.

Every second counts.

Now you control them.