Candle Sentinel

In trading, timing is not an advantage — it is everything.

The difference between a winning trade and a losing one often comes down to seconds.
Candle Sentinel gives you total control over time by showing you exactly how much life is left in the current candle — in real time.

No guessing.
No waiting blindly.
No entering too late.

Just pure precision.

🚀 Why Traders Choose Candle Sentinel

Candle Sentinel is not just a timer…
it’s a decision weapon.

✔ Know exactly when a candle closes
✔ Confirm breakouts at the perfect moment
✔ Avoid fake signals caused by early entries
✔ Trade with confidence during high volatility
✔ Improve accuracy on every timeframe

⚡ Smart Dynamic Time Display

The indicator automatically adapts its format based on the active timeframe:

  • Seconds for lower timeframes (MM:SS)

  • Hours and minutes for intraday charts

  • Days and hours for daily charts

  • Weeks and days for monthly charts

You always see time in the most useful and readable format.

🎨 Fully Customizable Interface

Match Candle Sentinel perfectly to your chart:

  • Change text color

  • Adjust font size

  • Move it anywhere on the chart

  • Customize line color and thickness

  • Fit your chart style — dark or light

Clean look.
Professional feel.

🧠 Built for Serious Traders

Perfect for:

✔ Scalping strategies
✔ Breakout traders
✔ Price action trading
✔ News trading
✔ Session-based trading
✔ High-frequency execution

If you trade candles — you need this tool.

🛠 Ultra-Light & Performance Friendly

Zero buffers
Zero lag
No heavy calculations
No chart distortion

It runs silently in the background, keeping your platform fast and clean.

💬 Trading Without Time Awareness Is Like Driving Blind.

Candle Sentinel gives you vision.

Every second counts.
Now you control them.


