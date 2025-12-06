Candle Sentinel
- Indicateurs
- Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
- Version: 1.0
In trading, timing is not an advantage — it is everything.
The difference between a winning trade and a losing one often comes down to seconds.
Candle Sentinel gives you total control over time by showing you exactly how much life is left in the current candle — in real time.
No guessing.
No waiting blindly.
No entering too late.
Just pure precision.
🚀 Why Traders Choose Candle Sentinel
Candle Sentinel is not just a timer…
it’s a decision weapon.
✔ Know exactly when a candle closes
✔ Confirm breakouts at the perfect moment
✔ Avoid fake signals caused by early entries
✔ Trade with confidence during high volatility
✔ Improve accuracy on every timeframe
⚡ Smart Dynamic Time Display
The indicator automatically adapts its format based on the active timeframe:
-
Seconds for lower timeframes (MM:SS)
-
Hours and minutes for intraday charts
-
Days and hours for daily charts
-
Weeks and days for monthly charts
You always see time in the most useful and readable format.
🎨 Fully Customizable Interface
Match Candle Sentinel perfectly to your chart:
-
Change text color
-
Adjust font size
-
Move it anywhere on the chart
-
Customize line color and thickness
-
Fit your chart style — dark or light
Clean look.
Professional feel.
🧠 Built for Serious Traders
Perfect for:
✔ Scalping strategies
✔ Breakout traders
✔ Price action trading
✔ News trading
✔ Session-based trading
✔ High-frequency execution
If you trade candles — you need this tool.
🛠 Ultra-Light & Performance Friendly
Zero buffers
Zero lag
No heavy calculations
No chart distortion
It runs silently in the background, keeping your platform fast and clean.
💬 Trading Without Time Awareness Is Like Driving Blind.
Candle Sentinel gives you vision.
Every second counts.
Now you control them.