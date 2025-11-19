STARGOGS PRICE ACTION EA ABOUT: This Robot is based on Price Action mostly Trendlines and Support & Restistance. The Robot Also uses 2 Strategies which you can choose from by choosing which one to use (True/False) Strategy 1: One Entry at a time with Fixed TP and SL. Strategy 2: Grid and Matingale. You can also use this EA as a Indicator by Turning Trading off also by using (True/False). You can aslo use Lot multiply on loss if you want or use fixed lotsize. MINIMUM BALANCE: The Minimum Balanc