NeoHedge

NeoHedge is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses a combined grid trading strategy. It creates two independent trading grids (BUY and SELL), which are activated when the price breaks through the Bollinger Bands. It uses additional filters (Stochastic, ADX).

Key Features:

  • Bidirectional trading (simultaneous BUY/SELL grids).

  • Automatic lot calculation and built-in risk management.

  • Flexible filter configuration.

  • Take profit in points or in USD with closing of the entire grid.

Account Requirements:

  • Type: Only Hedge accounts. Netting accounts are not supported.

  • Deposit: Recommended from $500-1000.

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • Execution: Market or Instant Execution.

Main Recommendations:

  1. Always backtest and optimize on historical data before live trading.

  2. Start with minimum lots.

  3. Use deposit protection ( MaxEquityDrawdown ).

  4. Adjust  Grid_Step  according to the instrument's volatility.

  5. Use filters (Stochastic, ADX) to reduce risks.

  6. For starting, use liquid pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) on M15/H1 timeframes.

Critical Parameters:

  • LotSize = 0.01 (Initial lot)

  • LotMultiplier = 1.2 (Lot multiplier for the grid)

  • MaxOrders = 5 (Max orders in one grid)

  • UseEquityProtection = true, MaxEquityDrawdown = 20.0 (Deposit protection)

  • UseProfitUSD = true, TargetProfitUSD = 50 (Profit target in USD)

Limitations:

  • Does not work on: accounts that prohibit EAs, accounts with fixed spreads, micro-accounts.

  • Avoid: Metals (XAUUSD) and Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, etc.).

  • Risks: Margin call is possible with an aggressive  LotMultiplier .

Optimal Brokers: ECN/STP brokers with low spreads and hedging support (e.g., IC Markets, RoboForex ProECN).

Optimization for your chosen broker and instrument is mandatory before launching on a live account.

    Produtos recomendados
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova WDX Trader — Structural Momentum Intelligence System While many automated strategies rely on over-optimized backtests , cent-account demonstrations , or aggressive exposure models , Nova WDX Trader is designed around a disciplined structural framework intended for real-market conditions. The system prioritizes execution stability, controlled exposure, and internal consistency — avoiding artificial performance amplification and unsustainable risk behavior commonly found in retail automation.
    Trade bot Smartic
    Dmytro Merenko
    Experts
    ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
    The Market Beast Dominator
    Wilfried Ntamatungiro
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
    EXPERTteam
    Netanel Kahan Abuluf
    Experts
    Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Experts
    SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - concebido para abrir negociações! Este é um robô comercial que utiliza algoritmos especiais inovadores e avançados para calcular os seus valores, o seu assistente no mundo dos mercados financeiros. Utilize o nosso conjunto de indicadores da série SolarTrade Suite para escolher melhor o momento de lançamento deste robô. Veja os nossos outros produtos da série SolarTrade Suite na parte inferior da descrição. Quer navegar com confiança
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    TropangFX v1 MT5
    Jordanilo Sarili
    Experts
    PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
    Bober Real MT5
    Arnold Bobrinskii
    4.76 (17)
    Experts
    Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
    MACD Expert Advisor MT5
    Ivan Historillo
    Experts
    The MACD Expert Advisor  uses the Moving Average  Convergence/Divergence indicator to determine the market trend. It uses the MACD signal to place its entries automatically. The EA also uses the moving average indicator for additional confirmation. Various settings enable the EA to be optimized for different market conditions and trend following strategies. This program can also trade on specific trading sessions to capitalize on the increase of trading volume on certain times of the day. It ca
    Majd Qatuni exp
    Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
    Experts
    MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
    Super Rebate Mix System
    Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
    Experts
    Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
    Pharaoh Gold V
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    Pharaoh Gold is carefully designed for efficient trading of gold and any currency assets, with a focus on reducing risks and increasing potential profits. Trading is conducted using pending orders in the direction of the trend. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor adapts to constantly changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of forecasting accuracy. This allows you t
    Classic Market Surfer EA
    Buti Andy Moeng
    Experts
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Renko Logic
    Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
    Experts
    MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
    Orbit Rage Final 2
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Experts
    Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
    Goldplup
    Wesley
    4.75 (4)
    Experts
    END OF THE YEAR Discount !!!!! (end soon!) Original price $508 (before discount) : Current price: $254 USD (+tax) Grab your copy now before its too late! Proven Live Signals :  Goldplup Signals TAKE ACTION NOW!!! or never... Donchian Channel Breakout How far can a Donchian breakout move before reversing? Goldplup EA is designed to capture those moves with precision. It applies the proven Donchian Channel method in 2 selectable modes, each tuned for different levels of risk and market behavior
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.81 (119)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Não existe nada impossível, é só uma questão de descobrir como fazer! Entre no futuro do trading   de Bitcoin   com   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , a mais recente obra-prima de um dos principais vendedores de MQL5. Projetado para traders que exigem desempenho, precisão e estabilidade, Quantum Bitcoin redefine o que é possível no mundo volátil da criptomoeda. IMPORTANTE!   Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e as instruções de config
    Impuls Pro
    Sergey Batudayev
    Experts
    A estratégia do EA é baseada na negociação de Swing , com entradas após impulsos agudos calculados pelo indicador iPump. Conforme mencionado anteriormente, o EA tem a capacidade de abrir negociações manuais com suporte automático. - para uma tendência de baixa ↓ entramos em uma operação após um aumento corretivo no preço, o ativo entra na zona de sobrecompra, vendemos ao longo da tendência. - para uma tendência de alta ↑, entramos em uma operação após uma queda corretiva no preço, o ativo cai
    Heiken
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Experts
    Heiken professional Expert Advisor partially follows the market using i-Heiken_Ashi indicator (see the screenshot). At each i-Heiken_Ashi signal, a position is opened in its direction. Each newly opened position is automatically accompanied by a stop loss, break even, trailing stop and take profit. In order to diversify the funds efficiently, it is recommended using the multicurrency operation mode, at which 10 currencies are selected, while the risk is reduced 10 times. The EA processes errors
    Stargogs Price Action EA
    Lorenzo Edward Beukes
    Experts
    STARGOGS PRICE ACTION EA ABOUT: This Robot is based on Price Action mostly Trendlines and Support & Restistance. The Robot Also uses 2 Strategies which you can choose from by choosing which one to use (True/False) Strategy 1: One Entry at a time with Fixed TP and SL. Strategy 2: Grid and Matingale. You can also use this EA as a Indicator by Turning Trading off also by using (True/False). You can aslo use Lot multiply on loss if you want or use fixed lotsize. MINIMUM BALANCE: The Minimum Balanc
    Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.97 (58)
    Experts
    Exp-TickSniper - scalper de alta velocidade com seleção automática de parâmetros para cada par de moedas automaticamente. Você sonha com um consultor que calcule automaticamente os parâmetros de negociação? Otimizado e ajustado automaticamente? A versão completa do sistema para o MetaTrader 4:    Scalper  TickSniper  para MetaTrader 4 \ TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF O EA foi desenvolvido com base na experiência adquirida em quase 10 anos de programação. Para começar a negociar co
    Supreme Index B3
    Teresa Maria Pimenta
    Experts
    SUPREME INDEX B3 O Supreme Index B3é um sofisticado Expert Advisor (EA) desenvolvido para operar no contrato Mini Dollar da B3, projetado especificamente para a plataforma MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Este EA utiliza uma estratégia altamente sofisticada com um notável histórico de precisão em suas operações. Com o objetivo de aproveitar a volatilidade do dólar nas bolsas brasileiras, o Supreme Index incorpora uma série de recursos avançados para otimizar os lucros e minimizar os riscos. RECOMENDAÇÃO: Ti
    Gold Switch
    Piotr Stepien
    3 (3)
    Experts
    GOLD SWITCH – ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE FOR THE GOLD MARKET (XAUUSD) Every gold trader knows that familiar feeling – the market moves in a clear, predictable trend one day, only to descend into choppy, sideways chaos the next. For years, like many others, I tried to force a single, rigid strategy onto the market. The results were often frustrating and costly. I realized the key wasn't to fight the nature of gold, but to understand and adapt to it. Gold Switch   was born from this philosophy. It is
    Neon Trade EA MT5
    Evgeniy Ilin
    Experts
    Neon Trade — uma solução de trading ultra-moderna que abre o caminho para a sua liberdade financeira e para o mais alto nível de operação Procurei criar uma solução comercial única, capaz de atender às necessidades de qualquer trader, independentemente dos seus objetivos ou desafios. A ideia central foi unir o aprendizado de máquina com técnicas avançadas de trading, de forma a extrair o máximo da sua combinação. O sistema é adequado tanto para impulsionar depósitos pequenos em 1–2 meses quanto
    MR Gold Trader
    Mujeeb J
    Experts
    MR-GOLD TRADER alcançou um impressionante lucro de 1503% em comparação ao depósito inicial durante o backtest, tornando-se um Consultor Especializado (EA) altamente lucrativo para negociar XAUUSD (Ouro) no período H4 . Começando com um saldo inicial de 10.000 dólares , o EA gerou um lucro líquido de 150.305,26 dólares durante o período de teste de 8 de abril de 2019 a 25 de outubro de 2024 . Este EA é projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, oferecendo um equilíbrio entre rentabilidade,
    Gold Buster Pro
    Ericson Jay Torralba
    Experts
    NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO TRY GOLD BUSTER PRO FOR A VERY LOW PRICE THAT YOU WILL NEVER REGRET. PRICE WILL CHANGE WITHOUT PRIOR NOTICE SO DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE. GET IT NOW BEFORE ITS TOO LATE! NEXT PRICE WILL BE $199! Quantix Gold Buster Pro – Advanced Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD (H1) Trade gold smarter. Quantix Gold Buster Pro is a next-level Forex Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD ( gold ) on the H1 timeframe —engineered for consistent results even in high-volatility markets. Why Choose Gold B
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
    Fabio Rodrigues
    Experts
    CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven vai ficar com valor promocional de lançamento até 08/12/2025 Esse Expert Advisor se adapta a qualquer ativo. Ele é universal.  O   Multi-Asset Scalper EA   é um sistema de trading automatizado profissional desenvolvido para a plataforma MetaTrader 5, projetado para operações de scalping em múltiplos ativos simultaneamente. A versão 8.2 incorpora tecnologia multi-timeframe com confirmação tripla e gestão de risco integrada. Arquitetura Técnica 1.   Sis
    Apolo AI MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Olá traders, projetei esta ferramenta com resultados reais com rigor, Apolo AI destinada e especialmente projetada para scalping com um algoritmo Trend estruturado em AI e Nodes na moeda canadense, aqui podemos ver o resultado em seu backtest de 1 ano de 10k a 40k, também podemos ver o sinal da conta real com dinheiro real ganhando com resultados semelhantes, Apollo é incrível! Vou contar um pouco sobre o design, baseado em intervalos de nós para scalp em uma tendência em uma moeda estável com
    Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (382)
    Experts
    Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (23)
    Experts
    SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.69 (42)
    Experts
    AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.63 (19)
    Experts
    Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (92)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    Experts
    SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    5 (17)
    Experts
    X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 179 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Experts
    Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.85 (87)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (9)
    Experts
    Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. Golden Hen EA não usa grade (grid), martingale ou técnicas de preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.5 (12)
    Experts
    ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (2)
    Experts
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
    The Techno Deity EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    Experts
    The Techno Deity — Domínio Digital no XAUUSD Sinal ao vivo e monitoramento: Acompanhe o desempenho do sistema em tempo real na conta oficial: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promoção: Você pode receber o robô Cryon X-9000 de presente. Para detalhes e acesso, entre em contato diretamente. The Techno Deity é um ecossistema de trading de alta tecnologia para quem busca ordem estrutural no mercado de ouro. Utiliza um algoritmo de intuição digital para identificar zonas institucionais e deseq
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.56 (25)
    Experts
    Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.7 (30)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.69 (52)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
    Anton Zverev
    3.5 (6)
    Experts
    O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.22 (72)
    Experts
    SmartChoise EA – Sistema de Negociação com Rede Neural para XAU/USD (Ouro) no Timeframe M1 O manual do usuário está disponível através do link na minha página de perfil — ele contém explicações detalhadas de todas as configurações e opções. No canal do Telegram, você também pode encontrar várias contas rodando o SmartChoise com diferentes saldos, níveis de risco e configurações. É uma ótima maneira de ver o desempenho real do EA em vários corretores e condições. Preço reduzido por enquanto. Este
    Mais do autor
    NeoHedgeMulti
    Rim Askarov
    Experts
    NeoHedgeMulti - Multi-Currency Grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Trade multiple currency pairs with a single intelligent system. This professional Expert Advisor combines Bollinger Bands breakout entry with a filtered grid strategy, enhanced by a multi-currency engine and multi-level risk management system.Core Strategy & Logic Entry Signal: -First (Anchor) Order: Opens when price closes outside Bollinger Bands. - BUY - Closing above Upper Band - SELL - Closing below Lower Band Grid Develop
    Filtro:
    Seydash Sesenbaev
    124
    Seydash Sesenbaev 2025.11.25 08:19 
     

    O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

    Responder ao comentário