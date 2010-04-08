RRS Grid Scalping

RRS Scalping is based on the Grid strategy, which involves increasing the lot size opposite to the price movement and waiting for recovery. Grid is usually a very medium risk technique, but this EA is built on well-calculated mathematics to minimize drawdown, reduce risk, and maximize profits.

Refer for information about EA settings : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1cvg-qVqGrU5OaNUfd9AErpLSqYQ9gVcGd0tujWrKxFI/edit?usp=sharing

Please share your experience, feedback, and trading reports.

Good Luck & Happy Trading! 🚀


Mais do autor
RRS Impulse Plus
Rajeev Ranjan Sharma
Experts
RRS Impulse Plus EA is an advanced version of RRS Impulse EA . This upgraded version provides more flexibility with several new options. The EA scalps using the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator, Moving Average (MA), and Bollinger Bands indicators to identify trend and counter-trend opportunities. As a multi-pair EA , it scans multiple currency pairs for signals. This EA includes various features such as Trailing, Risk Management, Money Management, Restriction Mode, and more.
FREE
RRS Impulse
Rajeev Ranjan Sharma
4 (3)
Experts
This EA scalps using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) Indicator, Stochastic Oscillator Indicator, and Bollinger Bands Indicator to identify trend or counter-trend opportunities. As a multi-pair EA , it scans multiple currency pairs for signals. This EA comes with a variety of features, including Trailing, Risk Management, Money Management, Restriction Mode, and more. With the right settings, it has the potential to generate significant profits. Variable Values Description Trading_Indicator RSI,
FREE
RRS Martingale
Rajeev Ranjan Sharma
Experts
RRS Martingale is based on the Martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size opposite to the price movement and waiting for recovery. Martingale is usually a very risky technique, but this EA is built on well-calculated mathematics which might help you to minimize the risk compared to normal martingale strategy.  This EA automatically calculates all values based on pre-programmed mathematical algorithms using your TakeProfit and LotMultiplier inputs. Refer for information about EA
FREE
