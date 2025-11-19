RRS Grid Scalping

RRS Scalping is based on the Grid strategy, which involves increasing the lot size opposite to the price movement and waiting for recovery. Grid is usually a very medium risk technique, but this EA is built on well-calculated mathematics to minimize drawdown, reduce risk, and maximize profits.

Refer for information about EA settings : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1cvg-qVqGrU5OaNUfd9AErpLSqYQ9gVcGd0tujWrKxFI/edit?usp=sharing

Please share your experience, feedback, and trading reports.

Good Luck & Happy Trading! 🚀


