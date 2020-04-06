Day Support and Resistance
- Experts
- Sahil Shokeen
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
The Support & Resistance Breakout EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture high-probability breakout opportunities around major market structure levels.
The EA automatically detects strong Support & Resistance zones, waits for clean breakout confirmations, and executes trades with complete risk-management, filters, and optional martingale systems.
This EA is built for traders who want a stable, rule-based, emotion-free breakout trading system suitable for all market conditions.🔥 Key Features
✔ Automatic Support & Resistance Detection
Identifies major market structure zones using price action and historical swing points.
✔ Breakout Entry Logic
Trades only when the price breaks and confirms a strong level — avoiding weak fakeouts.
✔ Smart Filters Included
• Time filter
• Spread filter
• Volatility filter
• Candle confirmation filter
• Trend direction filter (optional)
✔ Built-In Money Management
• Fixed lot
• Auto lot (based on balance or equity)
• Hard SL/TP in points
• Trailing stop
• Breakeven function
• Partial close (optional)
✔ Martingale Systems (Optional)
• Next-Signal Martingale with multiplier
• Grid Martingale with step size
• Customizable multiplier, step gap, and max levels
✔ One-Trade-At-A-Time Mode
Avoids over-trading and prevents trade spam.
✔ Multi-Pair Compatible
Run the EA on any forex pair, gold, indices, or crypto.
✔ No Indicators Required
Runs purely on market structure logic for lightweight execution.
✔ MT4 & MT5 Compatible (Compiled Separately)
Designed to follow stable MQL coding standards.⚙️ Input Parameters Explained
🟦 Money Management
-
Lot Size
-
Auto Lot ON/OFF
-
Risk %
-
Take Profit (points)
-
Stop Loss (points)
🟩 Breakout Logic
-
Support & Resistance Lookback
-
Breakout Candle Confirmation
-
Minimum Breakout Distance
-
Retest Confirmation ON/OFF
🟧 Filters
-
Spread Limit
-
Start/End Trading Time
-
Days Allowed
-
Max Slippage
-
Min Candle Size Filter
🟥 Martingale System
-
Martingale Mode (Off / Next Signal / Grid)
-
Multiplier
-
Grid Step (points)
-
Max Grid Levels
-
Basket Take Profit (for grid mode)
🟪 Safety Controls
-
One Trade Per Signal
-
One Trade Per Day
-
Stop Trading After Loss
-
Close All Trades at End Time
-
Magic Number
Timeframe: M15–H1
Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, US30
Risk: 0.5–2% per trade
Best Sessions: London & New York
The EA is optimized to catch breakouts during high liquidity sessions for maximum reliability.🔍 Why This EA Works
Breakout levels around Support & Resistance zones are among the most traded institutional levels worldwide.
This EA uses:
✔ Clean structure logic
✔ Confirmation rules
✔ Smart filtering
✔ Complete risk control
This avoids false breakouts and captures the most powerful moves with discipline and accuracy.
