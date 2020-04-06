Day Support and Resistance

📌 Support & Resistance Breakout EA — Professional Market Structure Trading Robot

The Support & Resistance Breakout EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture high-probability breakout opportunities around major market structure levels.
The EA automatically detects strong Support & Resistance zones, waits for clean breakout confirmations, and executes trades with complete risk-management, filters, and optional martingale systems.

This EA is built for traders who want a stable, rule-based, emotion-free breakout trading system suitable for all market conditions.

🔥 Key Features

✔ Automatic Support & Resistance Detection

Identifies major market structure zones using price action and historical swing points.

✔ Breakout Entry Logic

Trades only when the price breaks and confirms a strong level — avoiding weak fakeouts.

✔ Smart Filters Included

• Time filter
• Spread filter
• Volatility filter
• Candle confirmation filter
• Trend direction filter (optional)

✔ Built-In Money Management

• Fixed lot
• Auto lot (based on balance or equity)
• Hard SL/TP in points
• Trailing stop
• Breakeven function
• Partial close (optional)

✔ Martingale Systems (Optional)

Next-Signal Martingale with multiplier
Grid Martingale with step size
• Customizable multiplier, step gap, and max levels

✔ One-Trade-At-A-Time Mode

Avoids over-trading and prevents trade spam.

✔ Multi-Pair Compatible

Run the EA on any forex pair, gold, indices, or crypto.

✔ No Indicators Required

Runs purely on market structure logic for lightweight execution.

✔ MT4 & MT5 Compatible (Compiled Separately)

Designed to follow stable MQL coding standards.

⚙️ Input Parameters Explained

🟦 Money Management

  • Lot Size

  • Auto Lot ON/OFF

  • Risk %

  • Take Profit (points)

  • Stop Loss (points)

🟩 Breakout Logic

  • Support & Resistance Lookback

  • Breakout Candle Confirmation

  • Minimum Breakout Distance

  • Retest Confirmation ON/OFF

🟧 Filters

  • Spread Limit

  • Start/End Trading Time

  • Days Allowed

  • Max Slippage

  • Min Candle Size Filter

🟥 Martingale System

  • Martingale Mode (Off / Next Signal / Grid)

  • Multiplier

  • Grid Step (points)

  • Max Grid Levels

  • Basket Take Profit (for grid mode)

🟪 Safety Controls

  • One Trade Per Signal

  • One Trade Per Day

  • Stop Trading After Loss

  • Close All Trades at End Time

  • Magic Number

📈 Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M15–H1
Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, US30
Risk: 0.5–2% per trade
Best Sessions: London & New York

The EA is optimized to catch breakouts during high liquidity sessions for maximum reliability.

🔍 Why This EA Works

Breakout levels around Support & Resistance zones are among the most traded institutional levels worldwide.
This EA uses:

✔ Clean structure logic
✔ Confirmation rules
✔ Smart filtering
✔ Complete risk control

This avoids false breakouts and captures the most powerful moves with discipline and accuracy.

추천 제품
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
제작자의 제품 더 보기
