The Support & Resistance Breakout EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture high-probability breakout opportunities around major market structure levels.

The EA automatically detects strong Support & Resistance zones, waits for clean breakout confirmations, and executes trades with complete risk-management, filters, and optional martingale systems.

This EA is built for traders who want a stable, rule-based, emotion-free breakout trading system suitable for all market conditions.

✔ Automatic Support & Resistance Detection

Identifies major market structure zones using price action and historical swing points.

✔ Breakout Entry Logic

Trades only when the price breaks and confirms a strong level — avoiding weak fakeouts.

✔ Smart Filters Included

• Time filter

• Spread filter

• Volatility filter

• Candle confirmation filter

• Trend direction filter (optional)

✔ Built-In Money Management

• Fixed lot

• Auto lot (based on balance or equity)

• Hard SL/TP in points

• Trailing stop

• Breakeven function

• Partial close (optional)

✔ Martingale Systems (Optional)

• Next-Signal Martingale with multiplier

• Grid Martingale with step size

• Customizable multiplier, step gap, and max levels

✔ One-Trade-At-A-Time Mode

Avoids over-trading and prevents trade spam.

✔ Multi-Pair Compatible

Run the EA on any forex pair, gold, indices, or crypto.

✔ No Indicators Required

Runs purely on market structure logic for lightweight execution.

✔ MT4 & MT5 Compatible (Compiled Separately)

Designed to follow stable MQL coding standards.

🟦 Money Management

Lot Size

Auto Lot ON/OFF

Risk %

Take Profit (points)

Stop Loss (points)

🟩 Breakout Logic

Support & Resistance Lookback

Breakout Candle Confirmation

Minimum Breakout Distance

Retest Confirmation ON/OFF

🟧 Filters

Spread Limit

Start/End Trading Time

Days Allowed

Max Slippage

Min Candle Size Filter

🟥 Martingale System

Martingale Mode (Off / Next Signal / Grid)

Multiplier

Grid Step (points)

Max Grid Levels

Basket Take Profit (for grid mode)

🟪 Safety Controls

One Trade Per Signal

One Trade Per Day

Stop Trading After Loss

Close All Trades at End Time

Magic Number

Timeframe: M15–H1

Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, US30

Risk: 0.5–2% per trade

Best Sessions: London & New York

The EA is optimized to catch breakouts during high liquidity sessions for maximum reliability.

Breakout levels around Support & Resistance zones are among the most traded institutional levels worldwide.

This EA uses:

✔ Clean structure logic

✔ Confirmation rules

✔ Smart filtering

✔ Complete risk control

This avoids false breakouts and captures the most powerful moves with discipline and accuracy.

support and resistance, breakout ea, structure trading, auto trading robot, forex ea, grid martingale, martingale ea, breakout strategy, support resistance zones, trend ea, gold trading ea, price action ea, SR EA, support resistance indicator, mql5 expert advisor