Day Support and Resistance

📌 Support & Resistance Breakout EA — Professional Market Structure Trading Robot

The Support & Resistance Breakout EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture high-probability breakout opportunities around major market structure levels.
The EA automatically detects strong Support & Resistance zones, waits for clean breakout confirmations, and executes trades with complete risk-management, filters, and optional martingale systems.

This EA is built for traders who want a stable, rule-based, emotion-free breakout trading system suitable for all market conditions.

🔥 Key Features

✔ Automatic Support & Resistance Detection

Identifies major market structure zones using price action and historical swing points.

✔ Breakout Entry Logic

Trades only when the price breaks and confirms a strong level — avoiding weak fakeouts.

✔ Smart Filters Included

• Time filter
• Spread filter
• Volatility filter
• Candle confirmation filter
• Trend direction filter (optional)

✔ Built-In Money Management

• Fixed lot
• Auto lot (based on balance or equity)
• Hard SL/TP in points
• Trailing stop
• Breakeven function
• Partial close (optional)

✔ Martingale Systems (Optional)

Next-Signal Martingale with multiplier
Grid Martingale with step size
• Customizable multiplier, step gap, and max levels

✔ One-Trade-At-A-Time Mode

Avoids over-trading and prevents trade spam.

✔ Multi-Pair Compatible

Run the EA on any forex pair, gold, indices, or crypto.

✔ No Indicators Required

Runs purely on market structure logic for lightweight execution.

✔ MT4 & MT5 Compatible (Compiled Separately)

Designed to follow stable MQL coding standards.

⚙️ Input Parameters Explained

🟦 Money Management

  • Lot Size

  • Auto Lot ON/OFF

  • Risk %

  • Take Profit (points)

  • Stop Loss (points)

🟩 Breakout Logic

  • Support & Resistance Lookback

  • Breakout Candle Confirmation

  • Minimum Breakout Distance

  • Retest Confirmation ON/OFF

🟧 Filters

  • Spread Limit

  • Start/End Trading Time

  • Days Allowed

  • Max Slippage

  • Min Candle Size Filter

🟥 Martingale System

  • Martingale Mode (Off / Next Signal / Grid)

  • Multiplier

  • Grid Step (points)

  • Max Grid Levels

  • Basket Take Profit (for grid mode)

🟪 Safety Controls

  • One Trade Per Signal

  • One Trade Per Day

  • Stop Trading After Loss

  • Close All Trades at End Time

  • Magic Number

📈 Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M15–H1
Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, US30
Risk: 0.5–2% per trade
Best Sessions: London & New York

The EA is optimized to catch breakouts during high liquidity sessions for maximum reliability.

🔍 Why This EA Works

Breakout levels around Support & Resistance zones are among the most traded institutional levels worldwide.
This EA uses:

✔ Clean structure logic
✔ Confirmation rules
✔ Smart filtering
✔ Complete risk control

This avoids false breakouts and captures the most powerful moves with discipline and accuracy.

support and resistance, breakout ea, structure trading, auto trading robot, forex ea, grid martingale, martingale ea, breakout strategy, support resistance zones, trend ea, gold trading ea, price action ea, SR EA, support resistance indicator, mql5 expert advisor


おすすめのプロダクト
Two hearts zone trading EA by VUK
Vajahat Ullah Khan
エキスパート
VUKによるTwo Hearts Zone Trading EAをご紹介します（ブレイクアウト、サプライ・デマンド・ゾーン、リバーサルなどでの適用が最適です）。これはZONE取引愛好家向けの究極のツールです。この強力な取引ロボットは、ZONE取引戦略をナビゲートするための自動サポートを提供することで、取引体験を向上させるよう設計されています。 Two Hearts Zone Trading EAを使用すると、トレーダーは精度と効率を持ってZONEトレーディングに従事することができます。経験豊富なトレーダーであっても、初心者であっても、この専門アドバイザー（EA）はZONEトレーディング活動を管理するシームレスなアプローチを提供します。 Two Hearts Zone Trading EAは、トレーダーが望むレベルと方向でゾーンを形成できることで、トレーダーに力を与えます。このカスタマイズ可能な機能により、トレーダーは取引戦略をより適切かつ効果的に制御できるようになります。 Two Hearts Zone Trading EAの優れた機能の1つは、革新的なオートモード機能です。取引が閉じ
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
エキスパート
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Multi Robot MartinSmart MT4
Ilia Chemerkin
エキスパート
MartinSmart — Intelligent Martingale with Visual Control and Risk Management MartinSmart is a modern, multi-currency expert advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed by a trader for traders. It combines the time-tested martingale strategy with smart capital management, a visual control panel, and flexible risk settings. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out, MartinSmart offers a reliable, customizable solution for automated trading with manual control options. What’s New in
Best Grid Hedge
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
エキスパート
MR BEAST GRID EDGE RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD 0.01 LOTS SET: euro usd Metric H1 distance pips 20 The expert advisor that I have created focuses on providing highly professional risk management through the use of a hedging strategy. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
エキスパート
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Neural Odin
Vladislav Filippov
エキスパート
Neural Odin is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's algorithm was formed and customized in the context of working on a scalping trading strategy, which implies the use of an implicit neurocomponent that allows you to catch a transparent trend in chaotic market processes. The advisor's settings were designed according to the principle of the prevalence of the security aspect in opened deals. When the minimum profitability ratio is reached, the calculation of which includes deductions
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
エキスパート
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
エキスパート
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
エキスパート
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Breakout without news
Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor is based on a breakout strategy. Market entry signals are generated when the price crosses the border of a certain price range. We created the strategy using historical data with the 99.9% quality data over the past 15 years. We have selected highest-quality signals and eliminated low-quality ones. The EA performs technical analysis and takes into account only those breakdowns that show the best result. The EA uses filtration of false signals. It uses an adaptive trailing stop
Nas100 Scalping EA
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (3)
エキスパート
--> MT5バージョン： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107197 For recent EA trades check out my Profile : Moustapha Boulouz - 25465153 - Trader's profile - MQL5 Algo Trading community NAS100指数の短期価格変動を取引したいトレーダーのための究極のEA、NAS100スキャルピングEAを紹介します！ 私たちのスキャルピングEAは、ニューヨーク証券取引所オープンのモメンタムを利用する自動取引ソフトウェアです。このEAは高確率の取引機会を特定し、数分以内に小さな価格変動を捉えるための迅速なトレードを実行するように設計されています。 私たちのNAS100スキャルピングEAを使用すれば、超高速実行、狭いスプレッド、そしてあなたの取引が危険すぎないことを保証するための高度なリスク管理機能を享受できます。このEAを使用して異なるロットサイズで取引が可能で、あなたの好みに基づいてスケールアップまたはダウンすることができま
Noirtier Scalper
Anvar Gadadov
エキスパート
Noirtier Scalper is a ready trading solution for your account. This robot can be of interest to those who are at the beginning of their journey in trading, as well as for more advanced traders who wish to diversify their risks. This Expert Advisor performs trading operation at the end of the New York session. Trades are opened and closed based on a special algorithm, which provides the maximum accuracy of entries. Also the Expert Advisor includes the smart Money Management system which is calcul
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
エキスパート
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Flying Gold
Kantinan Manatkasemsak
エキスパート
Flying Gold EA It's an efficient gold trading system.  It's a unique strategy. The EA has accurate entry point calculations. If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order. Just install the EA, it can work immediately. Use the H4 time frame. XAUUSD Use initial Money 1000$ (Standard Account) /   initial Money  100$ (Cent / Micro Account) Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023 TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server. Str
Dsc Hedge Average Distance GbpUsd M15 Full
Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
エキスパート
Recommended broker to use this Expert: https://tinyurl.com/5ftaha7c   Open Standart Account and request in chat FREE SWAP   Dsc Had Mt4   Expert Advisor developed by Diogo Sawitzki Cansi to operate on the active GBPUSD in the 15-minute time frame. It operates by hedging when the market moves a lot in one direction and open positions are closed at the gain limit or at the loss limit. Recommended capital: U$ 1000.00 for Lot of 0.01   Parameters EA: Password: Write only diogo.cansi as shown in ima
TraderAiz Btp Pro
Zhen Wei Huang
エキスパート
! register Interactive Broker   https://ibkr.com/referral/zhenwei375 こんいちは、Youtubeチャンネル登録してなら、嬉しいです！ # youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4fZRTNdAcHJMDm71MyMkew?sub_confirmation=1 ! Current EA Works Until 2022.03.10 ! First Backtest By Your Self https://github.com/aizwellenstan/MQL4_Backtest_Results/blob/main/TraderAiz_btp_Pro_Backtest.ex4 Broker: ICMarkets Raw Spread Account Works On D1 H4 TimeFrame # Pairs ------------ EURUSD US500 JP225 USTEC AUS200 US2000 SE30 STOXX50
EA Gold Reaper Mt4
Amazing Traders
エキスパート
Ce super EA utilise une intelligence Artificiel spécifiques à l’or le plus récent,  le plus avancé avec une précision inégalée pour identifier les points d’achat et de vente. Il représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le trading d’or sur le marché Forex. Mélangé à quelques indicateurs, d’un filtre, d’une couverture de grille, Après analyse, il élimine les fausses signaux et détecte de super entré.   L’EA utilise un stop suiveurs adaptatif.
AdvisorKing MT4
Artem Grishchenko
エキスパート
AdvisorKing   is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, y
Kaka Kaki Ea Mt4
Pankaj Kapadia
5 (1)
エキスパート
Kaka Kaki Ea Mt4: Introducing Kaka Kaki EA for MT4 , the cutting-edge solution in low-risk automated trading. Unlike conventional systems that tailor strategies to historical data, Kaka Kaki EA is meticulously crafted to operate on low-risk settings. This distinguishes it from the commonplace "take and throw" systems reliant on simple grids for survival. This EA offers a unique approach, prioritizing risk management and ensuring a sophisticated trading experience. Operating exclusively on a fixe
Breakout and Rebound EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Breakout and Rebound EA works using the opening prices of new bars. The strategy is based on the breakout/rebound from newly formed support and resistance levels. The support/resistance levels are identified using a narrow range of fluctuations in High/Low price of the bar for the period n. Entries are made in the direction of the initial movement from a level +/- n points. The EA is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. Any trading style can be used, whi
Breakout Lookback Bars
Yeoh Kia Gee
エキスパート
Breakout Lookback Bars EA 1. OVERVIEW Breakout Lookback Bars EA is a specialized trading algorithm designed to identify and trade price breakouts based on historical high and low levels over a defined period (LookbackBars). The EA ensures systematic trade entries using a FloatingPips mechanism, which helps optimize trade placement and risk management. 2. Trading Strategy The EA detects breakout levels by analyzing the highest and lowest price over a defined period (LookbackBars). A Buy trade is
HFT Pro
Sarfraz Ali -
3 (2)
エキスパート
Introducing the HFT V4 EA/Robot – Your Path to Intelligent and Consistent Trading Success  Developed by a team of experienced traders. Recommendations: Trading pairs:  XAUUSD,US100,USTECH,NAS100 Timeframe: M15,M1 Minimum deposit: 100$ Brokers: Just Forex,Exness Setup Guide Default setting is for M15 Use This Setting for M1 Candle 30,TP:200,SL:120 Cnadle 30, TP:200,SL:12    Message me to join my mql5 group were i will share set files Specifications: 1. No Shitty Martingale Strategy: Say goodbye
Smart Pivot Point
Yeoh Kia Gee
エキスパート
Smart Pivot Point EA 1. OVERVIEW This Expert Advisor combines classical pivot point analysis with advanced risk management and multiple technical filters. It's designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities at key pivot levels while maintaining strict risk control measures. 2.   Unique Features Ø Multiple Pivot Point Methods: Ø Standard (Classic),   Fibonacci,   Camarilla &   Woodie’s Ø Each method offers different trading perspectives and can be selected based on market conditions
Gold StronGer Mt4
Fabio Fidelis Costa
エキスパート
Discover an automated trading robot specially developed for XAUUSD, designed to operate efficiently without using risky strategies such as Martingale, Averaging, or Grid. This Expert Advisor has been rigorously tested and approved, ensuring stability and consistent results across different market scenarios. Key Features: Advanced and Secure Strategy: The robot uses a combination of technical analysis and price movement algorithms, avoiding risky approaches like Martingale, Grid, or Averaging.
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
エキスパート
Gold SWmax EA は、Meta Trader 4 の最高のエキスパート アドバイザーの 1 つです。アドバイザーの独自のアルゴリズムは、技術的および数学的分析の要素を考慮して資産価格の動きを分析し、収益性の高いエントリ ポイントとエグジット ポイントを決定し、高度な資金管理とロット乗数を使用します。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE My Telegram channel >>>   https://t.me/GoldVenamax   推奨： ブローカー：RoboForex , Weltrade, 
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
エキスパート
Gold SDmax EA は、Meta Trader 4 の最高のエキスパート アドバイザーの 1 つです。アドバイザーの独自のアルゴリズムは、技術的および数学的分析の要素を考慮して資産価格の動きを分析し、収益性の高いエントリ ポイントとエグジット ポイントを決定し、高度な資金管理とロット乗数を使用します。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE My Telegram channel >>>   https://t.me/GoldVenamax   推奨： ブローカー：RoboForex , Weltrade,  W
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
エキスパート
HFT KING EA のご紹介 - トレーディングの究極の HFT KING!この完全に自動化された高頻度取引システムは、高度なアルゴリズムと最先端の機能により、お客様の取引体験に革命をもたらすように設計されています。 HFT King は、テクニカル分析、人工知能、高頻度取引、機械学習を独自に組み合わせて、トレーダーに信頼性が高く収益性の高い取引シグナルを提供します。 HFT King の最先端テクノロジーは、取引機会の特定、市場動向の分析、取引の正確な実行に非常に効果的です。 EA の強力なエントリーおよびエグジット ロジックはバークローズのみで動作し、市場ノイズを排除し、スピードを最適化し、ストップロスハンティングを回避し、将来的に信頼性が高く安定した利益を保証します。 高頻度取引の究極の王様の次の高レベルに挑戦する準備をしてください!最先端のテクノロジーと高度な取引機能のパワーを体験してください。 推奨事項: 通貨ペア: XAUUSD 時間枠: M15 最低入金額 : $1000 ブローカー アカウント タイプ: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非常に低い Razor を
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
エキスパート
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
RiskGuardian Pro PropFirm Drawdown Control
Zhao Cheng Han
エキスパート
RiskGuardian Pro (MT4 Edition) - 究極のProp Firm口座セーバー 感情的な取引ミスや一時的なリスク管理の失敗により、Prop Firmチャレンジ（FTMO、MFFなど）に不合格となることにうんざりしていませんか？RiskGuardian Proは、評価に合格し、資金提供された口座を保護するために設計された、必須の規律システムです。 解決する主な問題点: * アンチチルト・ハードロック (Anti-Tilt Hard Lock): 設定された最大日次ドローダウン（例：4%）に達した瞬間、すべての取引を即座に決済し、ターミナルをロックします。リベンジトレードを完全に排除します。 * ワンクリック・ロットサイズ計算: 手動での計算は不要です。希望する現金リスクを入力するだけで、システムが自動的に最適なロットサイズを計算し、すべての取引がProp Firmのルールを遵守することを保証します。 * 資金提供された口座の保護: 厳格な日次または全体ドローダウンの制限に違反することがなくなり、高額な違反から資金提供された口座を安全に守ります。
Fluffy Sheep
Ahmed Sabry Mohammed Youssef Elgendi
エキスパート
this is an EA which trades based on the trend detected by robot. EA seeking for good opportunities for Entry-Management and Exit trades. Can be used for all forex pairs but it's better to use it on Gold symbol and H1 TimeFrame.  The robot has strong mathematical logic to detect good  opportunities and as long as market is trendy it's making money for you. but if there were a situation to reversal the EA automatically starts to manage toward close trades as low as loss possible. Since the contra
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
エキスパート
Goldex AI：今日の成功は明日の果実となる 期間限定の超割引！ 値上げ前の最後の2枚が299USドル。 ライブシグナル > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高リスクセット マニュアルと設定ファイル：マニュアルと設定ファイルを受け取るには、購入後にご連絡ください。 価格： 開始価格は899ドルで、10回販売されるごとに199ドル上がります。 コピー可能数：2 Goldex AI - ニューラルネットワーク、トレンド、プライスアクションを備えた高度なトレーディングロボット。 Goldex AIは、金のサポートとレジスタンスをブレイクするプライスアクションを利用する高性能取引ロボットで、市場のニューヨークセッションの動きを最大限に利用することで、可能な限り高い利益を得ることができます。 このロボットは、インテリジェント・リカバリーと呼ばれる戦略を持っており、損失が発生した後、その可能性のある損失を短期間で回復するために、より大きなロットをオープンします。 Goldex AIにはスマート・ニュース・フィルターが内蔵されており、中程度のインパクトのニュースがない
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
エキスパート
Trend Ai EAは、Trend Aiインジケーターと連携して動作するように設計されており、トレンド識別と実用的なエントリーポイント、そして反転アラートを組み合わせることで独自の市場分析を行い、インジケーターのすべてのシグナルを完全自動で処理します。EAには、完全に調整可能な多数の外部パラメーターが含まれており、トレーダーは好みに合わせてエキスパートをカスタマイズできます。 緑のドットが表示されるとすぐに、EAは買い注文をエントリーします。上昇トレンドが青い矢印で確認されると、EAは次のローソク足で買い注文をエントリーします。市場が反転した場合、EAはグリッドとマーチンゲール戦略で一連の取引を管理します。反対のシグナルが現れ、チャートに赤いドットが表示された場合、EAは売り注文をエントリーし、赤い矢印が続くとすぐに、EAは次のローソク足で売り注文をエントリーし、グリッドとマーチンゲール戦略で一連の取引を管理します。 通貨ペアと時間枠： このEAは、上場されているすべての資産、先物、株式、外国為替、コモディティ、暗号通貨、指数で使用できます。xauusd、eurusd、gbpu
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）による取引戦略 価格に追従するスマートな指値注文管理 逆張り（リバース）モード対応 自動ロット管理（Auto Lot）搭載 時間フィルターおよび移動平均
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
エキスパート
Javier Gold Scalper：あなたのそばにある最先端テクノロジー！ マニュアルと設定ファイル：購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルと設定ファイルをお渡しします 価格：販売されたライセンス数に応じて価格が上がります 残りのコピー数：5 金は金融市場でもっともボラティリティの高い資産の一つであり、取引には高度な正確性、慎重な分析、そして非常に効果的なリスク管理が必要です。 Javier Gold Scalper は、これらの柱を統合するために開発された強力で洗練されたシステムであり、金市場での取引を最適化することを目的としています。最先端のテクノロジーと高度な戦略を駆使して、Golden Scalperは初心者からプロのトレーダーまで対応し、このダイナミックな市場における課題を安全に乗り越え、チャンスを活かすサポートをします。Golden Scalperを使えば、金の特性に対応した信頼性の高いツールを手に入れることができます。 シンボル XAUUSD（金） 時間足 M30 PropFirm 対応済み 資金 最低 $1000 ブローカー どのブローカーでも可 口座タイプ ど
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor は、不採算ポジションを回復するために設計されたシステムです。 著者のアルゴリズムは、負けポジションをロックし、それを多くの別々の部分に分割し、それぞれを別々に決済します。簡単なセットアップ、ドローダウンの場合のローンチ遅延、ロック、他の Expert Advisor の無効化、トレンド フィルタリングによる平均化、負けポジションの部分決済が 1 つのツールに組み込まれています。 グループ全体でのみ注文をクローズするグリッド戦略とは対照的に、より低い預金負荷で損失を減らすことができ、損失をより安全に処理できるようにするのは、部分的に損失をクローズすることです。 注文が復元される方法: 1 EA は、選択した商品の他のウィンドウを閉じて、不採算の EA をオフにします (オプション)。 2 EA は、処理されたすべての注文のテイクプロフィットとストップロスのレベルをリセットし、対応する識別子を持つ保留中の注文を削除します。 3 EA は、利益を利用して不採算注文の一部をカバーし、総ポジション量を減らすために、すべての処理された採算性のある注文をクローズします
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
エキスパート
Scalp Unscalpは、非常に正確なエントリーから素早く利益を得ることを目的とした短期の双方向スキャルピングシステムです。 Scalp Unscalpのライブシグナルが近日公開！現在の価格は今後値上げ予定。期間限定価格 99 USD グリッドなし、マーチンゲールなし。すべての取引は個別にエントリー 固定ストップロス利用可能、仮想の動的トレーリングストップシステム付き インタラクティブな取引パネルと正確なロットサイズ設定 推奨設定 チャート：EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、AUDUSD 時間足：H1 入力項目 ロットサイズ計算方法 - 自動ロットまたは固定ロットを選択 固定ロットサイズ - 固定ロットサイズ 自動ロット - この金額の口座通貨あたり0.01ロット 最大スプレッド - ポジションを開くために許可される最大スプレッドを設定 自動GMT検出 - ブローカーのGMTオフセットを自動計算 週末保有の無効化 - 有効または無効 カスタムストップロス - ストップロスの入力 マジックナンバー - 各注文に対するマジックナンバー コメント - 注文コメント
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
エキスパート
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
エキスパート
DCA CYCLEMAX の紹介 Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here 概要 DCA CYCLEMAX は、市場で一方向に強いトレンドを示す資産に最適化された強力な半自動のグリッドトレーディングプログラム（EA）です。 特に、金（GOLD）、ナスダック100（NS100）、暗号通貨など、ボラティリティが高く安定したトレンドが見られる資産に効果的です。 DCA（ドルコスト平均法）戦略を使用して、損失リスクを管理しながら資産を時間をかけて管理します。 このEAはエントリーの区間を戦略的に設計し、トレンドが続く間にグリッド方式で複数のポジションを開き、手動エントリーと手動利確も含むプロセスで設定目標に達すると自動的に決済する機能を提供します。 横ばい相場の際には、DCA CycleMax EAと反対方向に動作するDCA CycleMax Hedge EAを併用する
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
エキスパート
2024年以降のゴールド (Gold M15) テストのデフォルト設定 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: 適応型市場インテリジェンス 特別先行オファー: Smart Regime EA の能力は、その真の価値のほんの一部で提供されています。価格が最終評価額の $500 に向けて段階的に上昇し始める前に、今すぐライセンスを $50 で確保してください。これは比類なき市場ロジックへの投資です。 適応型アルゴリズム取引の力を解き放ちます。Kaufman Smart Regime EA は単なる戦略ではありません。ノイズと真の勢いを区別するために設計された、市場感知エンジンです。 コア哲学：「スマート・レジーム」検出 ほとんどのアルゴリズムは、動的な市場に静的なロジックを適用するため失敗します。 Kaufman Smart Regime EA は、Perry Kaufman の伝説的な効率比ロジックを独自に改良したものを利用し、市場の「レジーム（体制）」を決定します。混沌としたレンジ相場では休止し、真の方向性流動性が市場に参入したときにのみ、精密に攻撃します。 上位時間軸マ
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
エキスパート
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
エキスパート
Ziwoxファンダメンタルトレーダー Ziwox Fundamental Traderは、金融市場のトレーダーがEA情報データに基づいて賢明な意思決定を行うのを支援するトレーディングアシスタントです。 このEAは、オンラインソースを使用して、通貨の基本的なバイアス、ペアでのリアルタイム小売業者比率の感情、銀行と機関の予測、COTレポートデータ、および複雑なEAパネル内の他のデータなどの必要なすべての情報を取得します。 簡単に言えば、それは統合された外国為替データソースと情報であり、手動トレーダーがより良い意思決定を行うのに役立ちます。 これに加えて、これは完全な基本的なロボット取引であり、通貨の基本的なバイアスと技術データに基づいて、これらのデータを使用してペアで自動的に取引します EAコンポーネント： 取引に必要なすべての情報は、データパネルに統合された一連の外国為替データストリームコンポーネントとしてここに収集されます。 各コンポーネントは、トレーダーが意思決定を行うのに役立つトレーディングエイドインジケーターまたは説明的な市場レポートとして個別に機能します。 これらのコ
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
エキスパート
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
エキスパート
The Golden Way は MT4 プラットフォーム向けの自動取引ソフトウェアです。同ソフトは総合的なハイブリッド戦略を採用し、複数のサブストラテジーが連携して機能することで、金（XAUUSD）市場における買い（ロング）と売り（ショート）の機会を正確に捉え、様々な市場環境下でタイミング良く取引を把握するお手伝いをします。成熟した取引ロジックに基づき、金市場でのプロフェッショナルかつ効率的な取引操作を実現します。 設定情報 通貨ペア：XAUUSD 時間軸：M5 タイムフレーム 初期預け金：500USD 以上を推奨 レバレッジ：1:100 ～ 1:1000 アカウント：高パフォーマンスでスプレッドの低い任意のアカウント 正確にバックテストを行う方法 最低 500USD の預け金を選択します。 M5 タイムフレームを選択し、任意の日付範囲を設定し、「各ティック（Every Tick）」を選択します。 指定された範囲内でご自身に適したレバレッジを選択します。 「テスト開始」をクリックします。 ご使用方法 製品購入後、速やかに MQL5 フォーラムでお問い合わせください — 設定をお手伝
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
エキスパート
CyNera：あなたの取引、私たちの技術 マニュアルとセットファイル: 購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルとセットファイルをお送りします 価格: 価格は販売されたライセンスの数に応じて上昇します 利用可能なコピー: 4 金取引は、市場で最も変動の激しい金融商品であり、精密さ、徹底した分析、そして強力なリスク管理が求められます。CyNeraエキスパートアドバイザーは、これらの要素を巧みに組み合わせ、最適な金取引を実現するために設計された高度なシステムです。CyNeraの高度な戦略と技術は、経験豊富なトレーダーだけでなく、初心者にも、金取引がもたらす独自の課題やチャンスを乗り越えるための支援を提供します。 CyNeraは、金市場の複雑さに対応した信頼できるソリューションを提供します。適応性に優れたインテリジェントな戦略と、多時間枠分析、自動取引調整、そして正確なリスク管理などの高度な機能を組み合わせています。この柔軟性により、CyNeraは市場の急速な変化に即座に対応しつつ、長期的に資本を守るための強力なツールとなります。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M30  
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
エキスパート
アドバイザー AW Double Grids MT4は、情報取引パネルと簡単なセットアップを備えた、アグレッシブで完全に自動化されたグリッド アドバイザーです。この戦略は、同時双方向作業で構成され、一方向のボリュームを増やします。組み込みの自動ロット計算、ポジション ボリュームの増加のさまざまなバリエーション、およびその他の機能が実装されています。 手順 ->  こちら  /  問題解決 ->   こちら / MT5 バージョン ->   こちら アドバイザーの取引方法: AW Double Grids は、反対方向の注文のペアを使用して双方向の取引を実行します。 AW Double Grids は、 反対方向の 2 つの注文を開くことで取引を開始します。利益のある注文をクローズした後、アドバイザーは再度 2 つの注文を開き、開いている方向のボリュームを増やします。開いている注文がある場合、アドバイザーは設定に応じて TakeProfit をポイント単位で変更できます。TakeProfit は動的または固定にすることができます。 入力パラメータ: メイン設定 Size_of_the
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
エキスパート
KonokaSysteｍNEO は、KonokaSystemをベースに、新たな個性を持つ3姉妹( NEO・JOY・FUN )の1つで、オリジナルのEAです。 トレードスタイルは日本時間の夜中から日中をターゲットにしたデイトレードです。 通貨ペアは”USDJPY”で、M5の始値でエントリーします。 3姉妹はそれぞれに異なったロジックで、2種類のエントリーと、2種類のエグジットを装備しています。 グリッドやマーチンゲールのロジックは使用していません。 内部ロジックにより利益と損失を繰り返し、損失を飲み込んで成長します。 KonokaSystemNEO は、勝率重視ではありません。 TPとSLは共に100Pipsでやや大きくしています。(ストップ狩りの対策) その損失は大きいですが、本来最も危険なのは、損失が連続で発生する事です。 KonokaSystemNEO は、逆張りの弱点である暴騰や暴落による連続の損失を減らす様に設計しています。 NEOの元になったEA: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517                      
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
エキスパート
Titan AI（タイタンAI）—— 次世代型自動売買システム Titan AI は、 MX Robots の専門チームによって開発された次世代型の自動売買システムであり、最先端の人工知能技術と高度な金融知識を融合しています。 このEAは Real Tick（リアルティック） , MBP（Market by Price） , MBO（Market by Order） といった高品質な市場データでトレーニングされており、これらは機関投資家レベルのシステムでも使用されるデータ形式です。 そのため Titan AI は複数市場において一貫性のあるスマートな判断を実現します。 Titan AI は複数のAI戦略を同時に動作させる ポートフォリオ型トレードシステム として設計されています。 各戦略は異なる相場環境向けに最適化されており、最大限の利益と最小限のドローダウンを実現し、マージンコールの可能性をほぼゼロにします。 Titan AI 4All の起動と設定方法 Titan AI 4All は、 高度な自動化・機関投資家レベルの精度・簡易セットアップ を求めるトレーダーのために開発されました
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
作者のその他のプロダクト
Trading Sessions Timings
Sahil Shokeen
インディケータ
The Sessions Partition Indicator draws clear, accurate session separators for the Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions. It automatically adapts to your broker’s server time and allows full GMT customization. Designed especially for IC Markets (Winter – GMT+2) , this indicator gives traders a clean visual structure of the market’s intraday phases – making session-based strategies MUCH easier to follow. Key Features 4 Major Forex Sessions Marked Sydney Session Tokyo Session Lon
FREE
Change Template All
Sahil Shokeen
ユーティリティ
Change Symbol of all charts with a single click. Place this file in Scripts folder to make it work. Enter your desired chart and me and apply this script to any chart. It will change all charts to that particular chart. For any help - telegram - @binaryguruofficial Feel free to use this free script. May god bless you with big profits Good Luck for your trading. Regards : Binary Guru
FREE
Binary Guru
Sahil Shokeen
1 (2)
インディケータ
バイナリーGURUは、18：02 PM（+3 GMT）のバイナリーオプション取引と日中取引の精度が75％以上のインジケーターです。インジケーターは再描画されず、読み取り値は変更されません。 Binary GURUは、価格が逆転する場所を決定するように設計されています。このインジケーターは、トレンドの逆転とロールバックの両方をキャプチャします。これにより、その使用効率を高めることができます。インディケータを使用すると、分析の可能性が大幅に広がり、修正と反転の場所がチャートにはっきりと表示されるだけでなく、トレンドの一般的なダイナミクスも監視されます。 矢印は再描画されず、新しいキャンドルが表示されたときにのみ表示されます。 トレードセッション：17：55-18：15（+3 GMT-MT4 / MT5デフォルトタイムゾーン）; 通貨ペア：任意。 作業時間枠：M1 / M5; 有効期限：1分。 パラメーター バッファ=0-購入//1-販売 有効期限=1分 取引サイズ=アカウントの5％;
Binary 24 Hours
Sahil Shokeen
インディケータ
24 Hours BO is designed for trading manually on brokers like iq option,alpari,pocket option,quotex,olymp trade,binomo etc. The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended timeframe is М5 and the expiration time is 5-15 minutes. The indicator works on any currency pairs. Arrows are not re-painted and appear only when a new candle appears! Trade sessions: any (24 hours); Currency pairs: any. Working timeframe: M5; Expiration time: 5-15 minutes. Entry Type - INTRBAR
GenisysX Knight
Sahil Shokeen
エキスパート
------ GOOD LUCK   -----   EA is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. Uses only 3 pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD.  Real account   monitoring ; Much   cheaper   than simila
League X7
Sahil Shokeen
5 (1)
エキスパート
League X7  is an advanced Expert Advisor for trading the EURUSD pair on H1 timeframe with an accuracy and performances never seen before. Other forex pairs can also be traded using the League X7 EA on multiple pairs and different timeframes using customized settings. Contact me in personal after purchasing the EA for these settings. The League X7 is fully active and can trade multiple times per day. You can now finally grow your account 5X using the   League X7   EA All trades are protected by
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信