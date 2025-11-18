Day Support and Resistance

📌 Support & Resistance Breakout EA — Professional Market Structure Trading Robot

The Support & Resistance Breakout EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture high-probability breakout opportunities around major market structure levels.
The EA automatically detects strong Support & Resistance zones, waits for clean breakout confirmations, and executes trades with complete risk-management, filters, and optional martingale systems.

This EA is built for traders who want a stable, rule-based, emotion-free breakout trading system suitable for all market conditions.

🔥 Key Features

✔ Automatic Support & Resistance Detection

Identifies major market structure zones using price action and historical swing points.

✔ Breakout Entry Logic

Trades only when the price breaks and confirms a strong level — avoiding weak fakeouts.

✔ Smart Filters Included

• Time filter
• Spread filter
• Volatility filter
• Candle confirmation filter
• Trend direction filter (optional)

✔ Built-In Money Management

• Fixed lot
• Auto lot (based on balance or equity)
• Hard SL/TP in points
• Trailing stop
• Breakeven function
• Partial close (optional)

✔ Martingale Systems (Optional)

Next-Signal Martingale with multiplier
Grid Martingale with step size
• Customizable multiplier, step gap, and max levels

✔ One-Trade-At-A-Time Mode

Avoids over-trading and prevents trade spam.

✔ Multi-Pair Compatible

Run the EA on any forex pair, gold, indices, or crypto.

✔ No Indicators Required

Runs purely on market structure logic for lightweight execution.

✔ MT4 & MT5 Compatible (Compiled Separately)

Designed to follow stable MQL coding standards.

⚙️ Input Parameters Explained

🟦 Money Management

  • Lot Size

  • Auto Lot ON/OFF

  • Risk %

  • Take Profit (points)

  • Stop Loss (points)

🟩 Breakout Logic

  • Support & Resistance Lookback

  • Breakout Candle Confirmation

  • Minimum Breakout Distance

  • Retest Confirmation ON/OFF

🟧 Filters

  • Spread Limit

  • Start/End Trading Time

  • Days Allowed

  • Max Slippage

  • Min Candle Size Filter

🟥 Martingale System

  • Martingale Mode (Off / Next Signal / Grid)

  • Multiplier

  • Grid Step (points)

  • Max Grid Levels

  • Basket Take Profit (for grid mode)

🟪 Safety Controls

  • One Trade Per Signal

  • One Trade Per Day

  • Stop Trading After Loss

  • Close All Trades at End Time

  • Magic Number

📈 Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M15–H1
Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, US30
Risk: 0.5–2% per trade
Best Sessions: London & New York

The EA is optimized to catch breakouts during high liquidity sessions for maximum reliability.

🔍 Why This EA Works

Breakout levels around Support & Resistance zones are among the most traded institutional levels worldwide.
This EA uses:

✔ Clean structure logic
✔ Confirmation rules
✔ Smart filtering
✔ Complete risk control

This avoids false breakouts and captures the most powerful moves with discipline and accuracy.

support and resistance, breakout ea, structure trading, auto trading robot, forex ea, grid martingale, martingale ea, breakout strategy, support resistance zones, trend ea, gold trading ea, price action ea, SR EA, support resistance indicator, mql5 expert advisor


Altri dall’autore
Trading Sessions Timings
Sahil Shokeen
Indicatori
The Sessions Partition Indicator draws clear, accurate session separators for the Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions. It automatically adapts to your broker’s server time and allows full GMT customization. Designed especially for IC Markets (Winter – GMT+2) , this indicator gives traders a clean visual structure of the market’s intraday phases – making session-based strategies MUCH easier to follow. Key Features 4 Major Forex Sessions Marked Sydney Session Tokyo Session Lon
FREE
Change Template All
Sahil Shokeen
Utilità
Change Symbol of all charts with a single click. Place this file in Scripts folder to make it work. Enter your desired chart and me and apply this script to any chart. It will change all charts to that particular chart. For any help - telegram - @binaryguruofficial Feel free to use this free script. May god bless you with big profits Good Luck for your trading. Regards : Binary Guru
FREE
Binary Guru
Sahil Shokeen
1 (2)
Indicatori
Binary GURU è un indicatore con una precisione superiore al 75% per il trading di opzioni binarie e il trading intraday alle 18:02 (+3 GMT). L'indicatore non viene ridisegnato e non cambia le sue letture. Binary GURU è progettato per determinare i luoghi in cui il prezzo farà un'inversione. L'indicatore cattura sia le inversioni di tendenza che i rollback, il che consente di aumentare l'efficienza del suo utilizzo. Quando si utilizza l'indicatore, le possibilità di analisi vengono notevolmente a
Binary 24 Hours
Sahil Shokeen
Indicatori
24 Hours BO is designed for trading manually on brokers like iq option,alpari,pocket option,quotex,olymp trade,binomo etc. The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended timeframe is М5 and the expiration time is 5-15 minutes. The indicator works on any currency pairs. Arrows are not re-painted and appear only when a new candle appears! Trade sessions: any (24 hours); Currency pairs: any. Working timeframe: M5; Expiration time: 5-15 minutes. Entry Type - INTRBAR
GenisysX Knight
Sahil Shokeen
Experts
------ GOOD LUCK   -----   EA is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. Uses only 3 pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD.  Real account   monitoring ; Much   cheaper   than simila
League X7
Sahil Shokeen
5 (1)
Experts
League X7  is an advanced Expert Advisor for trading the EURUSD pair on H1 timeframe with an accuracy and performances never seen before. Other forex pairs can also be traded using the League X7 EA on multiple pairs and different timeframes using customized settings. Contact me in personal after purchasing the EA for these settings. The League X7 is fully active and can trade multiple times per day. You can now finally grow your account 5X using the   League X7   EA All trades are protected by
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione