Smart Scalpers Edge EA

🚀 Smart Scalper's Edge EA: Your Edge in Gold Trading! 🥇

Tired of endless hours staring at charts? Ready to harness the power of an automated system built specifically for the volatile and high-potential Gold (XAUUSD) market?

Introducing the Smart Scalper's Edge EA, a sophisticated and ready-to-use Expert Advisor designed for scalping on the M5 timeframe. This is not your average EA; it uses a smart, confirmation-based strategy to pinpoint high-probability entries, giving you the advantage you need in fast-moving markets.

✨ Key Advantages & Features

  • Precision Scalping: The EA is engineered to work best on the Gold (XAUUSD) M5 timeframe, focusing on extracting small but consistent profits from market movements. We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

    For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

  • Intelligent Entry System: It uses a powerful combination of 3-Bar Candlestick Patterns, Dual CCI Crossovers (14 and 50 period), and a Trend-Filtering EMA (200 period) to ensure only the strongest signals are considered. This confirmation system drastically increases the probability of a successful trade.

  • Adaptive Risk Management: It features an advanced money management system that can scale your lot size based on the signal's calculated probability, meaning you risk more on stronger signals and less on weaker ones. You can also set a fixed risk percentage or a fixed lot size.

  • ATR-Based Dynamic Stops: Forget fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss! The EA uses Average True Range (ATR) to calculate both the activation level for its Trailing Stop and the trailing distance itself. This makes the stop loss and profit-taking flexible and adaptive to current market volatility.

  • No High-Risk Strategies: Trade with peace of mind. The Smart Scalper's Edge EA does not use Martingale or Grid trading techniques. It's built on a solid foundation of technical analysis.

  • Daily Drawdown Control: Protect your capital with a customizable Daily Cut Loss Percentage that automatically stops trading for the day if a set drawdown level is breached.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul


🛠️ Ready-to-Use Parameters

The EA is optimized and ready to attach to your chart! Simply set your desired risk and the system will take care of the rest. Here are the key parameters you can customize:

  • RiskPercentage: Percentage of equity to risk per trade (set to 0 to disable and use Fixed Lots).

  • Lots: Fixed Lot Size to use if RiskPercentage is set to 0.

  • StartHour / EndHour: Define a specific time window for trading (e.g., during high-liquidity sessions).

  • ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Used to filter out low-volatility periods, ensuring the EA only trades when Gold is moving.

  • EMAPeriod / UseEMAFilter: The period for the Moving Average and a toggle to enable/disable the trend filter.

  • CCI_Period1 / CCI_Period2: The two different periods for the Commodity Channel Index, crucial for the entry signal.

  • ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: The multiplier used with the ATR to determine the trailing stop distance.

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The multiplier for ATR that determines the minimum profit required to activate the Trailing Stop.

  • DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum percentage drawdown allowed from the daily starting balance before trading is halted.

📢 Take Your Trading to the Next Level!

The Smart Scalper's Edge EA offers a professional-grade tool to manage and grow your Gold portfolio automatically.

Don't wait! Experience the power of intelligent, automated gold trading today!

Download the Smart Scalper's Edge EA now and gain your true edge in the Gold market!


