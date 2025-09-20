Trend Signal Pro mt4

Trend Signal PRO – Professional Trend Detection System

Introduction
The Trend Signal PRO is an advanced MetaTrader indicator that brings precision, transparency, and professionalism to your technical analysis.
With permanent arrows, intelligent confirmations, and automated risk management, it is designed for traders who demand accuracy and consistency.

Core Features

  • High-Precision Signals

    • Permanent colored arrows that never repaint

    • Intelligent multi-layer confirmation system

    • Customizable trend (MA) and momentum (RSI) filters

  • Smart Risk Management

    • Dynamic TP/SL based on volatility (ATR)

    • Automatic trailing stop for profit protection

    • Adjustable risk/reward ratio

  • Comprehensive Information Panel

    • Real-time performance statistics

    • Key metrics: price, RSI, ATR, MA

    • Signal count and accuracy rates

  • Premium Alert System

    • Multi-platform notifications: pop-up, email, visual

    • Duplicate alert prevention

    • Complete signal details including entry, SL, and TP suggestions

Versatility

  • Works on all forex pairs and timeframes (M1 to MN1)

  • Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

  • Fully customizable settings for every trading style

Benefits

  • Reliable and transparent signal generation

  • Enhanced precision with multi-layer confirmations

  • Permanent visibility of signals for easy tracking

  • Professional tool built for serious traders

Package Includes

  • Complete Trend Signal PRO indicator (.ex4 / .ex5)

  • Setup and strategy manual

  • Free updates for 1 year

Important Notice
This tool does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always trade with proper risk management.

Version: 1.0
Author: Xavic Mforex
Type: Custom Indicator for MetaTrader

"Trend Signal PRO – Analyze Smart. Trade Smarter."


Produtos recomendados
Towers
Yvan Musatov
Indicadores
Towers - Trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple. It combines several filters to display market entry arrows on the chart. Given this circumstance, a speculator can study the history of the instrument's signals and evaluate its effectiveness. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an a
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicadores
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicadores
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Powerful Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicadores
This is the binary options signal you all have been looking for. This in a modified version of the Garuda Scalper, that has been modified for Binary Options traders. Signals are very unique! Why this is so effective for binary options is because  it is a trend following system, it understands that the trend is your friend. It takes advantage of the buying/selling after the pullback in continuation of the current trend wave.  Because  signals are generated after the pullback,   you can place shor
Sharp Scalper
Mazin Salim Said Ba Abbad
Indicadores
The “Sharp Scalper” indicator is high-frequency trading tool designed for quick, short term trades in the forex market. It focus on identifying rapid price movement and generating signals for best entry. This indicator is known for its ability to capture small profit opportunities multiple times throughout the day making it ideal for scalpers looking to capitalize on market volatility. The” sharp scalper” indicator employs advance algorithms to detect market trends and fluctuation, helping trade
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicadores
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
O sistema de comércio técnico de setas de reversão do BB foi desenvolvido para prever pontos reversos para tomar decisões de varejo. A situação atual do mercado é analisada pelo indicador e estruturada para vários critérios: a expectativa de momentos de reversão, possíveis pontos de virada, sinais de compra e venda. O indicador não contém informações em excesso, possui uma interface visual compreensível, permitindo que os comerciantes tomem decisões razoáveis. Todas as setas parecem fechar a ve
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O MT4 ilimitado é um indicador universal que se adequa a todos os comerciantes iniciantes e experientes. funciona em todos os pares de moedas, criptomoedas, ações em bruto MT4 ilimitado - já configurado e não requer configuração adicional E agora a principal coisa Por que o MT4 ilimitado? 1 falta completa de redesenho 2 dois anos de testes pelos melhores especialistas em negociação 3 a precisão dos sinais corretos excede 80% 4 teve bom desempenho nas negociações durante os comunicados d
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
Indicadores
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
Pointers Trend Switch
Sabina Fik
Indicadores
Pointer Trend Switch — precision trend reversal indicator Pointer Trend Switch is a high-precision arrow indicator designed to detect key moments of trend reversal based on asymmetric price behavior within a selected range of bars. It identifies localized price impulses by analyzing how far price deviates from the opening level, helping traders find accurate entry points before a trend visibly shifts. This indicator is ideal for scalping, intraday strategies, and swing trading, and performs equa
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicadores
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Indicadores
Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Scalping Entry Points - é um sistema de negociação manual que pode se ajustar aos movimentos de preços e dar sinais para abrir negociações sem redesenhar. O indicador determina a direção da tendência pelo nível central de suporte e resistência. O indicador de ponto fornece sinais para entradas e saídas. Adequado para negociação intradiária manual, escalpelamento e opções binárias. Funciona em todos os prazos e instrumentos de negociação. O indicador dá vários tipos de alertas. Como usar o produ
Trade Pinbar
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicadores
This indicator identifies pinbar candlesticks on the chart and displays an arrow as a trade signal based on the candlestick pattern. It offers user-friendly features, including push notifications and other types of alerts. It is most effective for identifying entry points or potential reversals at premium or discount prices. Additionally, it works on any time frame.
FREE
Energy Signal
Pavlo Stoliar
Indicadores
a tool for working with binary options well identifies the trend and possible market reversals can be used for forex scalping it works very well on binary options if used with oblique levels or wave analysis, it will be a good assistant in determining the entry point recommended expiration time from 1-15 depending on the selected timeframe the next update will add the ability to customize the tool.
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicadores
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Binary sf
Roman Lomaev
Indicadores
O indicador Binary SF para opções binárias foi projetado para a plataforma de negociação MetaTrader 4 e fornece sinais sem repaint, tornando-se uma ferramenta confiável para traders. É adequado para qualquer período de tempo (de M1 a diário) e é usado principalmente para operações de tendência, ajudando os traders a identificar pontos de entrada apropriados para operações de curto e médio prazo. Princípio de Funcionamento e Sinais O indicador analisa o mercado e gera sinais na forma de setas (pa
Mast
Sergei Zakhariia
Indicadores
The MT4 trend arrow indicator is a powerful tool for technical analysis that will help traders determine the direction of the trend in financial markets. This indicator is based on the use of several mathematical algorithms and methods of price analysis, which allows you to give accurate and transparent signals to enter the market. The working timeframe is H1.  The description of the indicator includes up and down arrows that indicate the future direction of price movement. In addition, the i
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicadores
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Binary Scanner PRO
Roman Kucher
Indicadores
The newest indicator for binary options. The indicator looks for large market turns and gives out qualitative signals for 2 candles ahead. The indicator also works on Forex, but was developed initially under binary options. After the appearance of the arrow, you receive a notification by e-mail, PUSH notification to the phone or an allert at the terminal. Signals appear at the beginning of the new bar. Timeframe 1 hour. Expiration period 2 candles. More than 75% of signals are closed in posi
The Alpha Trend
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicadores
The Alpha Trend Experience the cutting-edge in trend analysis. The Alpha Trend doesn't just identify trends—it filters out the noise, focusing only on the primary movements of price. Whether you're a Binary Option pro or a scalping enthusiast in the Forex world, this tool is tailored for you. Here's the secret: The initial thrust of a major trend often sets its enduring direction, irrespective of the minor fluctuations within. With Alpha Trend, you can decode this momentum, pinpointing the most
Market Vortex
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicadores
Market Vortex.mq4 is a powerful arrow indicator designed to accurately identify reversal points and trend continuations. Built on a smoothed oscillator and adaptive moving averages, it helps traders quickly find market entry and exit points without complex calculations. Key Features: Clear arrow signals: The indicator displays Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart. Real-time operation: Signals are generated without delays or repainting. Adaptive calculation: The indicator uses a do
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indicadores
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Imbalance Volume Trend MT4
Denys Babiak
Indicadores
Imbalance Volume Trend is a professional indicator for MetaTrader that combines Fair Value Gap (FVG) / Imbalance zones with volume imbalance analysis and a trend engine based on imbalances . The indicator automatically finds bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps, paints them on the chart as colored rectangles and calculates the percentage of volume domination of buyers over sellers (or vice versa) inside the breakout candle that created the imbalance. On top of that, it builds a trend of imbalance
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicadores
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
BPSPanel
Remi Passanello
Indicadores
BPS Panel Breakout Pro Scalper Solution Panel This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. BPS Panel   is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given   from close to close . Designed to   be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. How doe
Binary hma levels
Roman Lomaev
Indicadores
O indicador Binary HMA Levels para MT4 foi projetado especificamente para opções binárias, mas também é excelente para o trading no Forex. Ele funciona com base em níveis, fornecendo sinais em forma de setas antes do fechamento da vela atual, confirmando o retorno do preço de um nível chave. Para garantir o funcionamento correto do indicador, é necessário baixar e instalar a pasta "MQL5" no diretório do seu terminal. Você pode baixar a pasta através deste link:  https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0nta
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob a fo
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicadores
OrderFlow Absorption – Indicador Profissional de Delta e Sinais de Absorção para MT4 Desbloqueie o poder da verdadeira análise de fluxo de ordens com o OrderFlow Absorption – o indicador definitivo de histograma de delta e sinais de absorção para MetaTrader 4. Desenvolvido para traders que desejam enxergar o que realmente acontece por trás de cada movimento de preço, esta ferramenta revela pressões ocultas de compra/venda e eventos de absorção que movimentam o mercado. Recursos Visualização do H
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicadores
Product Description Rtc ML Ai Predictor — Futuristic Intelligence for Real-Time Market Decisions Bring robotic precision to your trading.   Rtc ML Ai Predictor   fuses   Machine Learning   with   SMA-shift dynamics   to forecast short-term momentum and trend inflection points with clarity. The model evaluates multi-factor market structure, assigns a   confidence score   to each signal, and lets you act only when conditions align with your rules. Why traders choose Rtc ML Ai Predictor AI-guided e
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Indicadores
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicadores
O indicador EasyWayTradePanel para MetaTrader4 é um assistente de negociação para negociação manual em qualquer moeda em FOREX , CRYPTOCURRENCY como Bitcoin, Ethereum, Lightcoin,Ripple  e mais. Também é EasyWay para usar para COMMODITY como Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas ...... e CFDs . Quando instalado no gráfico em seu período de tempo e ferramenta de negociação escolhidos, o indicador desenha automaticamente os seguintes indicadores personalizados usados ​​na estratégia de negociação EasyWayTradePan
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Indicadores
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicadores
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicadores
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
Indicadores
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
Trend Signal All Time Frame
I Nyoman Suryasa
Indicadores
This indicator allows you to see the strength of the trend on all timeframes. It can be used for all currency pairs. The indicator can be displayed in the form of a column (from left to right): status buy / sell / strong buy / strong sell, strength of the trend in percentage, pips last candle, body candle now, remaining time, and the timeframe of M1 to MN. Information contained below (from left to right): total trend percent, sell percent, buy percent.
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Mais do autor
Precision Spike Detector V2
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Indicadores
Introdução O Precision Spike Detector V2 é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5 (MT5) projetado para identificar potenciais picos de preço (movimentos bruscos de mercado) em índices sintéticos (DERIV: Boom, Crash; WELTRADE: GainX e PainX). Ele combina análises de RSI (Índice de Força Relativa) e ATR (Amplitude Média Real) para fornecer sinais precisos e confiáveis. Funciona apenas no período M5 (5 minutos) . Em outros períodos, nenhuma seta será exibida. Principais características Filtro ba
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
Indicadores
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, please send me a private message via MQL5 to receive the installation manual and setup instructions. Asset
Spike Detector Pro Mt5
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
Indicadores
Spike Detector Pro - Advanced Fast Movement Detection System Introducing Spike Detector Pro, a professional tool developed for traders seeking opportunities in fast price movements. This exclusive indicator combines sophisticated technical analysis with multiple confirmation layers to identify high-probability setups. Main Features: Specialized algorithm for detecting price spikes in advance Multi-layer filtering system (momentum, volume, volatility, and price action) Optimized configuration for
Eurusd Quantum
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
Experts
EURUSD QUANTUM PRO - Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 4 Visão geral O EURUSD QUANTUM PRO é um Expert Advisor de última geração, projetado especificamente para o par de moedas EURUSD. Ele combina algoritmos adaptativos avançados com inteligência artificial para proporcionar um desempenho de negociação excepcional. Este sistema foi projetado para maximizar a lucratividade, implementando protocolos robustos de gestão de risco. Principais características Tecnologia Algorítmica Adaptativa:  
Trading Manager Tool Mt5
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
Utilitários
Trading Manager Tool – Execute and Manage Your Trades with Professional Precision Introduction The Trading Manager Tool is a complete solution for traders who want precise control over risk, execution, and trade management. No more manual calculations or complex steps — this tool simplifies your trading process and enhances your efficiency. Key Features Smart Risk Management Define SL/TP in real values (e.g., “I risk $30”) and let the tool calculate the lot size automatically Visualize risk and
Synthetic Pro Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
Indicadores
Synthetic Pro Detector is built for traders who want real results and don’t have time to waste. Forget ordinary indicators: this tool was designed to detect powerful market moves on Deriv Synthetic Indexes, Metals (Gold, Silver), and Forex with surgical precision. Smart impulse detection, direct Buy/Sell signals, and automatic SL/TP levels — all calculated in seconds. This indicator works for you: it filters noise, reduces false signals, and delivers only opportunities with real profit potential
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário