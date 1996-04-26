Trend Signal Pro mt4

Trend Signal PRO – Professional Trend Detection System

Introduction
The Trend Signal PRO is an advanced MetaTrader indicator that brings precision, transparency, and professionalism to your technical analysis.
With permanent arrows, intelligent confirmations, and automated risk management, it is designed for traders who demand accuracy and consistency.

Core Features

  • High-Precision Signals

    • Permanent colored arrows that never repaint

    • Intelligent multi-layer confirmation system

    • Customizable trend (MA) and momentum (RSI) filters

  • Smart Risk Management

    • Dynamic TP/SL based on volatility (ATR)

    • Automatic trailing stop for profit protection

    • Adjustable risk/reward ratio

  • Comprehensive Information Panel

    • Real-time performance statistics

    • Key metrics: price, RSI, ATR, MA

    • Signal count and accuracy rates

  • Premium Alert System

    • Multi-platform notifications: pop-up, email, visual

    • Duplicate alert prevention

    • Complete signal details including entry, SL, and TP suggestions

Versatility

  • Works on all forex pairs and timeframes (M1 to MN1)

  • Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

  • Fully customizable settings for every trading style

Benefits

  • Reliable and transparent signal generation

  • Enhanced precision with multi-layer confirmations

  • Permanent visibility of signals for easy tracking

  • Professional tool built for serious traders

Package Includes

  • Complete Trend Signal PRO indicator (.ex4 / .ex5)

  • Setup and strategy manual

  • Free updates for 1 year

Important Notice
This tool does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always trade with proper risk management.

Version: 1.0
Author: Xavic Mforex
Type: Custom Indicator for MetaTrader

"Trend Signal PRO – Analyze Smart. Trade Smarter."


추천 제품
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
지표
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Trade Pinbar
Miracle Obinna Okafor
지표
This indicator identifies pinbar candlesticks on the chart and displays an arrow as a trade signal based on the candlestick pattern. It offers user-friendly features, including push notifications and other types of alerts. It is most effective for identifying entry points or potential reversals at premium or discount prices. Additionally, it works on any time frame.
FREE
Special Strong Arrows
Muhammed Emin Ugur
지표
This Special Strong Arrows indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back one ca
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
The BB Reversal Arrows technical trading system has been developed to predict reverse points for making retail decisions. The current market situation is analyzed by the indicator and structured for several criteria: the expectation of reversal moments, potential turning points, purchase and sale signals. The indicator does not contain excess information, has a visual understandable interface, allowing traders to make reasonable decisions. All arrows appear to close the candle, without redrawin
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
지표
MT5 버전  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는   Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels   거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Leve
Banks Binary Option For MT2Trading
Anirut Mankong
지표
5 signal in 1  Product     TimeFrame   Recommend   1m-5m Banks Pro Binary Option is Indicator for binary option Can Use Manaul Trade or Robot on Platform  Mt2Trading  https://www.mt2trading.com/?ref=104    Time Trading   good work  EU US session    Recommend  Curency   EUR  GBP USD        careful   AUD JPY      Recommend  Martingale 2-5 Step   Recommend  set profit  1%-5%/Day Setting Brake  News Event High volatility   recommend  15-30 min Have Problem Contract Telegram @BinaryBanks  Email a
Big Trend Signal
Harun Celik
지표
Big Trend Signal   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can ge
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
지표
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Imbalance Volume Trend MT4
Denys Babiak
지표
Imbalance Volume Trend is a professional indicator for MetaTrader that combines Fair Value Gap (FVG) / Imbalance zones with volume imbalance analysis and a trend engine based on imbalances . The indicator automatically finds bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps, paints them on the chart as colored rectangles and calculates the percentage of volume domination of buyers over sellers (or vice versa) inside the breakout candle that created the imbalance. On top of that, it builds a trend of imbalance
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
Rattling Signal Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
지표
This   Rattling Signal Point   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back on
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
지표
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
지표
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Buy sell sig
Eliud Icharia
지표
BUY SELL SIG. Utilizing unique price calculations BUY SELL SIG . generates high quality signals Now Features easy to use and Buy and Sell signals for Pro and Novice traders Supports Multi-currency Best results viewed on H1,H4 ,D1 and W1 Timeframes Supports audio alerts and notifications. No complex input parameters just notifications and the indicator style properties
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT4용 Crypto_Forex 지표 "Scalping_Channel" - 스캘핑 채널에는 ATR 기반 변동성 경계가 있습니다. - 스캘핑 거래에 사용하기 좋습니다. - 중간선에서 조정 보류 제한 주문을 통해 거래를 시작합니다. - 녹색의 꾸준한 상승 채널이 나타나고 최소 1개의 캔들이 상단 경계선 위에서 마감되면 강세 진입을 고려합니다(그림 참조). - 빨간색의 꾸준한 하락 채널이 나타나고 최소 1개의 캔들이 하단 경계선 아래에서 마감되면 약세 진입을 고려합니다(그림 참조). ..................................................................................................................................................... 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
Inside Bar and Pin Bar Patterns ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT4용 Crypto_Forex 지표 "Inside Bar & PinBar Patterns"는 리페인트나 지연 없이 사용할 수 있습니다. - "Inside Bar & PinBar Patterns" 지표는 가격 변동 거래에 매우 효과적입니다. - 이 지표는 차트에서 Inside Bar 및 PinBar 패턴을 감지합니다. - 상승 패턴 - 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - 하락 패턴 - 차트에 빨간색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - Inside Bar 자체는 높은 R/R 비율(수익률/위험률)을 가지고 있습니다. - PC, 모바일 및 이메일 알림 기능을 제공합니다. - "Inside Bar & PinBar Patterns" 지표는 지지/저항선과 함께 사용하기에 매우 좋습니다. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 상품입니다.
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
지표
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Powerful Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
지표
This is the binary options signal you all have been looking for. This in a modified version of the Garuda Scalper, that has been modified for Binary Options traders. Signals are very unique! Why this is so effective for binary options is because  it is a trend following system, it understands that the trend is your friend. It takes advantage of the buying/selling after the pullback in continuation of the current trend wave.  Because  signals are generated after the pullback,   you can place shor
Automated Trendlines
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (16)
지표
추세선은 외환 거래에서 기술적 분석의 가장 필수적인 도구입니다. 불행히도, 대부분의 거래자는 올바르게 그리지 않습니다. 자동 추세선 표시기는 시장의 추세 움직임을 시각화하는 데 도움이 되는 진지한 거래자를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 추세선 강세 추세선과 약세 추세선에는 두 가지 유형이 있습니다. 상승 추세에서 Forex 추세선은 가격 움직임의 가장 낮은 스윙 포인트를 통해 그려집니다. 최소 두 개의 "최저 저점"을 연결하면 추세선이 생성됩니다. 하락 추세에서 추세선은 가격 움직임의 가장 높은 스윙 포인트를 통해 그려집니다. 최소 두 개의 "최고 최고점"을 연결하면 추세선이 생성됩니다. 추세선이 깨질 때? 강세 추세선은 약세 양초가 강세 추세선 아래에서 닫히고 양초의 고점이 추세선 위에 있을 때 깨집니다. 약세 추세선은 강세 양초가 약세 추세선 위로 마감되고 양초 저점이 추세선 아래에 있을 때 깨집니다. 추세선이 삭제되면? 강세 추세선은 전체 양초가 강세 추세선 아래에
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Binary Scanner PRO
Roman Kucher
지표
The newest indicator for binary options. The indicator looks for large market turns and gives out qualitative signals for 2 candles ahead. The indicator also works on Forex, but was developed initially under binary options. After the appearance of the arrow, you receive a notification by e-mail, PUSH notification to the phone or an allert at the terminal. Signals appear at the beginning of the new bar. Timeframe 1 hour. Expiration period 2 candles. More than 75% of signals are closed in posi
Binary hma levels
Roman Lomaev
지표
MT4용 Binary HMA Levels 인디케이터는 이진 옵션에 특별히 설계되었지만, Forex 거래에도 매우 적합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 중요한 레벨에서 가격이 반등할 때 화살표 형태로 신호를 제공하며, 현재 캔들이 닫히기 전에 확인됩니다. 인디케이터가 올바르게 작동하려면 "MQL5" 폴더를 터미널 디렉토리에 다운로드하여 설치해야 합니다. 폴더는 이 링크를 통해 다운로드할 수 있습니다: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A 이 인디케이터는 모든 타임프레임과 통화쌍에서 작동하는 범용 인디케이터이지만, 더 정확한 신호를 얻으려면 최적의 만기 시간과 타임프레임을 선택하는 것이 중요합니다. 또한 신호의 성공률을 차트에 직접 표시하여 그 효과를 평가하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 기본적으로 만기 시간은 1분으로 설정되어 있어 단기 거래에 이상적이며, 인디케이터 설정에서 조정하여 통계를 정확하게 표시할 수 있습니다.
Signal Undefeated
Harun Celik
지표
Signal Undefeated   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can g
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
지표
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
Pro Magic Signal
Harun Celik
지표
Pro Magic Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the signals
Signal Tower
Harun Celik
지표
Signal Tower   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. The indicator has a pips counter. You can see how many
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex 지표 - 거래에 유용한 보조 도구입니다! - 지표는 자동으로 Fibo 수준과 로컬 추세선(빨간색)을 계산하여 차트에 배치합니다. - Fibonacci 수준은 가격이 반전될 수 있는 주요 영역을 나타냅니다. - 가장 중요한 수준은 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%입니다. - 역전 스캘핑이나 존 그리드 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. - Auto FIBO Pro 지표를 사용하여 현재 시스템을 개선할 수 있는 기회도 많습니다. - Info Spread Swap Display가 있습니다. 현재 Spread와 Swap이 부착된 외환 쌍을 표시합니다. - 디스플레이에는 계정 잔액, 자본 및 마진도 표시됩니다. - 차트의 어느 모서리에서나 Info Spread Swap Display를 찾을 수 있습니다. 0 - 왼쪽 상단 모서리, 1 - 오른쪽 상단, 2 - 왼쪽 하단, 3 - 오른쪽 하단. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과
BinaryFiesta
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
The BinaryFiesta indicator has been developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The algorithm of the indicator analyzes numerous factors before generating a signal. The indicator is installed in the conventional way. The indicator consists of an information window, which displays the name of the trading instrument, support and resistance levels, and the signal itself ( BUY , SELL or WAIT ). A signal is accompanied by a sound and a pop-up Alert. Advantages of the in
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
지표
이 지표는 공격적인 스캘핑 과 바이너리 옵션에서 빠른 진입 을 위해 설계되었습니다 , 각 캔들 마다 신호를 생성하여 언제든지 무엇이 일어나고 있는지 정확히 알 수 있습니다. Happy Scalping 채널에 가입하세요: MQL5 재작성 없음 : 현재 캔들의 신호는 실시간 으로 생성됩니다. 이는 캔들이 아직 형성 중일 때 가격이 이전 캔들의 종가에 비해 상승하거나 하락하는지에 따라 신호가 변경될 수 있음을 의미합니다. 그러나 캔들이 닫히면 , 신호의 색상은 완전히 고정됩니다 . 변경되지 않으며, 사라지지 않고, 이동하지 않습니다. 보이는 그대로 남습니다. 왜 이렇게 설계되었나요? 많은 스캘퍼들은 특히 가격의 돌파나 급격한 움직임 이 있을 때 즉시 신호를 받는 것을 선호합니다. 이를 통해 그런 빠른 피프스를 바로잡을 수 있습니다. 반면, 일부 트레이더는 닫힌 캔들로 확인을 기다리는 것 을 선호하며, 이 지표는 그들도 완벽하게 사용할 수 있습니다. 두 가지 접근 방식 모두 유효합니
Towers
Yvan Musatov
지표
Towers - Trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple. It combines several filters to display market entry arrows on the chart. Given this circumstance, a speculator can study the history of the instrument's signals and evaluate its effectiveness. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an a
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
지표
현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
지표
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
지표
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
지표
사전 지표       시장 반전 수준과 영역을 파악하여   가격이 해당 수준으로 되돌아올 때까지 기다렸다가 새로운 추세의 시작점에서 진입할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 즉, 추세의 끝에서 진입하는 것이 아닙니다. 그는 보여준다       반전 수준       시장이 방향 전환을 확인하고 추가적인 움직임을 형성하는 지점입니다. 이 지표는 차트를 다시 그릴 필요 없이 작동하며, 모든 금융 상품에 최적화되어 있고, 특정 금융 상품과 함께 사용할 때 최대의 잠재력을 발휘합니다.       트렌드 라인즈 프로       지시자. 모든 계측기에 적용 가능한 가역 구조 스캐너 모든 거래 상품을 자동으로 추적하고 모든 R-반전 패턴을 즉시 식별하여 LOGIC AI 신호가 이미 존재하는 위치와 기타 유용한 정보를 표시합니다. 로직 AI – 진입점을 표시해주는 도우미 시장 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 판단하는 지능형 신호입니다. TPSproSYSTEM 알고리즘을 사용하여 가격 변동, 추세 및 주요 시장 참
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
지표
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
지표
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
지표
소개       Quantum Breakout PRO   , 브레이크아웃 존 거래 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한   Quantum Breakout PRO는   혁신적이고 역동적인 브레이크아웃 영역 전략으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. Quantum Breakout Indicator는 5개의 이익 목표 영역이 있는 브레이크아웃 영역의 신호 화살표와 브레이크아웃 상자를 기반으로 한 손절 제안을 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 중요한! 구매 후 설치 매뉴얼을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주십시오. 추천: 기간: M15 통화쌍: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razo
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT4용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
지표
트렌드 라인즈 프로       이 지표는 시장이 실제로 어떤 방향으로 전환되는지 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 실제 추세 반전 지점과 주요 시장 참여자들이 다시 진입하는 지점을 보여줍니다. 보시다시피       BOS 라인       복잡한 설정이나 불필요한 노이즈 없이 더 높은 시간대의 추세 변화와 주요 레벨을 확인할 수 있습니다. 신호는 차트에 다시 그려지지 않고 캔들이 마감된 후에도 계속 표시됩니다. 지표가 보여주는 내용: 실제 변화       추세(BOS 라인) 한 번 신호가 나타나면 그 신호는 계속 유효합니다! 이는 신호를 발생시킨 후 변경될 수 있는 리페인팅 방식의 지표와 중요한 차이점입니다. 리페인팅 방식의 지표는 잠재적으로 자금 손실로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이제 더욱 높은 확률과 정확도로 시장에 진입할 수 있습니다. 또한 화살표가 나타난 후 목표가(익절)에 도달하거나 반전 신호가 나타날 때까지 캔들스틱 색상이 계속 바뀌는 기능도 있습니다. 반복 항목          
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
지표
현재 26% 할인!! 이 지표는 두 주요 지표( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )의 슈퍼 조합입니다. TICK-UNITS에 대한 통화 강도 값과 28개 Forex 쌍에 대한 경고 신호를 보여줍니다. 11개의 다른 틱 단위를 사용할 수 있습니다. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30초입니다. 두 번째 타이머 내에 최소 1틱이 있으면 하위 창의 Tick-Unit 막대가 표시되고 왼쪽으로 이동합니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 페어를 스캘핑할 수 있습니다! 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 스캘핑이 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 그것은 1분보다 낮은 기간에 작동하는 시장의 첫 번째 통화 강도 지표입니다! 그것은 시장에 빠르게 들어오고 나가고 시장에서 작은 핍을 잘라내기를 원하는 빠른 스캘퍼를 위한 것입니다. 사
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
지표
현재 20% 할인! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 표시기는 Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes 또는 Futures와 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도를 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 석유, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도를 보여주기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 이것은 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 우리는 많은 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했습니다. 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. TREND를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다! 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 설계되어 잠재적인 거래를 더욱 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 8개의
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
지표
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. 기간 한정 특가: 지원 및 저항 스크리너 지표는 단 100달러에 평생 제공됩니다. (원래 가격 50 달러) (제안 연장) Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다.   여기를 클릭하십시오. L
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
지표
이 지표는 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  의 2가지 제품의 슈퍼 조합입니다. 그것은 모든 시간 프레임에 대해 작동하며 8개의 주요 통화와 하나의 기호에 대한 강약의 충동을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다! 이 표시기는 금, 이국적인 쌍, 상품, 지수 또는 선물과 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도 가속을 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 오일, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도 가속(충동 또는 속도)을 표시하기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 잠재적인 거래를 훨씬 더 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 이는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 가속되는지 여부를 그래픽으로 표시하고 가속 속도를 측정하기 때문입니다. 자동차의 속도계처럼 생각하면 됩니다. 가속화할 때 Forex 시장에서 동일한 일이 분명히 더 빠르
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
지표
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
추세 지표는 금융시장 거래에 사용되는 기술 분석 분야 중 하나입니다. Angular Trend Lines - 추세 방향을 종합적으로 판단하고 진입 신호를 생성합니다. 캔들의 평균 방향을 매끄럽게 하는 것 외에도 또한 추세선의 경사각도 사용합니다. 갠 각도를 구성하는 원리는 경사각의 기초로 사용되었습니다. 기술 분석 지표는 촛대 평활화와 차트 기하학을 결합한 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 화살표에는 두 가지 유형이 있습니다. 강세 방향의 빨간색 선과 화살표. 약세 방향의 보라색 선과 화살표. 표시기 기능 이 지표는 사용하기 쉽고 매개변수를 구성할 수 있으며, 추세 분석과 주문 개시를 위한 신호 수신에 사용할 수 있습니다. 지표는 다시 그려지지 않고, 화살표는 캔들 마감 시점에 나타납니다. 신호가 발생하면 여러 유형의 알림을 제공합니다. 모든 금융 상품(외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수)에 사용할 수 있습니다. 해당 지표는 모든 시간 범위와 차트에서 작동할 수 있습니다. 이 지표는
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
지표
현재 20% 할인! 이 대시보드는 여러 기호와 최대 9개의 타임프레임에서 작동하는 매우 강력한 소프트웨어입니다. 주요 지표(최상의 리뷰: 고급 공급 수요)를 기반으로 합니다.   Advanced Supply Demand 대시보드는 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 다음과 같이 표시됩니다.  영역 강도 등급을 포함하여 필터링된 공급 및 수요 값, 영역에 대한/및 영역 내 Pips 거리, 중첩된 영역을 강조 표시하고 모든 (9) 시간 프레임에서 선택한 기호에 대해 4가지 종류의 경고를 제공합니다. 그것은 당신의 개인적인 필요에 맞게 고도로 구성 가능합니다! 당신의 혜택! 모든 트레이더에게 가장 중요한 질문: 시장에 진입하기에 가장 좋은 수준은 무엇입니까? 최고의 성공 기회와 위험/보상을 얻으려면 강력한 공급/수요 영역 내 또는 그 근처에서 거래를 시작하십시오. 손절매를 위한 최적의 장소는 어디입니까? 가장 안전하려면 강력한 수요/공급 구역 아래/위에 정류장을 두십시오.
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (6)
지표
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
지표
Gold Venamax   - 이것은 최고의 주식 기술 지표입니다. 지표 알고리즘은 자산의 가격 변동을 분석하고 변동성과 잠재적 진입 영역을 반영합니다.   표시기 기능: 이것은 편안하고 수익성 있는 거래를 위한 매직과 두 개의 추세 화살표 블록을 갖춘 슈퍼 지표입니다. 블록 전환을 위한 빨간색 버튼이 차트에 표시됩니다. 매직은 표시기 설정에서 설정되므로 서로 다른 블록을 표시하는 두 개의 차트에 표시기를 설치할 수 있습니다. Gold Venamax는 서로 다른 화살표 버퍼(GV 및 SD)를 사용하여 두 개의 차트에 배치할 수 있습니다. 이렇게 하려면 설정에서 다른 Magic을 선택해야 합니다. 예를 들어 하나는 Magic = 999이고 다른 하나는 Magic = 666입니다. 다음으로 차트의 빨간색 버튼으로 화살표 버퍼를 선택할 수 있습니다. 지표 설정의 각 화살표 버퍼(GV 및 SD)에는 편안하고 수익성 있는 거래를 위한 별도의 화살표 필터가 있습니다(UseFiltrGV = t
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
지표
이 지표는 실제 거래에 완벽한 자동 파동 분석 지표입니다! 사례... 참고:   웨이브 그레이딩에 서양식 이름을 사용하는 데 익숙하지 않습니다. Tang Lun(Tang Zhong Shuo Zen)의 명명 규칙의 영향으로 기본 웨이브를   펜   으로 명명하고 2차 웨이브 밴드를   세그먼트   로 명명했습니다. 동시에, 세그먼트에는 추세 방향이 있습니다.   주요 추세 세그먼트에는   이름이 지정되지만(이 이름 지정 방법은 향후 노트에서 사용됩니다. 먼저 말씀드리겠습니다.) 알고리즘은 굴곡 이론과 거의 관련이 없으므로 그렇게 해서는 안 됩니다. 이는 나의 시장 분석을   통해 요약된 끊임없이 변화하고 복잡한 운영 규칙을   반영합니다. 밴드는 더 이상 사람마다 다르지 않도록 표준화되고 정의되었습니다. 인위적인 간섭의 드로잉 방법은 시장 진입을 엄격하게 분석하는 데 핵심적인 역할을 합니다. 이 지표를 사용하는 것은 거래 인터페이스의 미학을 개선하고 원래의 K-line 거래를
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
지표
SHOGUN Trade [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when the structural advantage is undeniable. 5 Strategic Benefits of Installi
BBMA Structure Guide
Sahid Akbar
지표
Title: BBMA Structure Guide - BBMA Structure Guide Description: BBMA Structure Guide is a specialized MQL4 indicator designed to help traders understand the journey of BBMA structure more easily and efficiently. BBMA, or "Bollinger Bands Moving Average," is known for its motto "One Step Ahead," highlighting the importance of understanding market structure in depth. With BBMA Structure Guide, you can quickly identify the underlying market structure patterns that drive price movements. This wil
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
지표
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Scalping signals M1
Andrey Kozak
지표
Everyone who purchases the Scalping signals M1 indicator receives a FREE BONUS — a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on the indicator’s signals. The indicator shows the arrows — the robot can execute the trades for you, following all signals and risk-management rules. Scalping signals M1 – a ready-made trend-following entry system for M1 Scalping signals M1 is an indicator that turns your chart into a clear action map: a colored trend channel shows the direction of the market, and
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Precision Spike Detector V2
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
지표
Introdução O Precision Spike Detector V2 é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5 (MT5) projetado para identificar potenciais picos de preço (movimentos bruscos de mercado) em índices sintéticos (DERIV: Boom, Crash; WELTRADE: GainX e PainX). Ele combina análises de RSI (Índice de Força Relativa) e ATR (Amplitude Média Real) para fornecer sinais precisos e confiáveis. Funciona apenas no período M5 (5 minutos) . Em outros períodos, nenhuma seta será exibida. Principais características Filtro ba
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
지표
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, please send me a private message via MQL5 to receive the installation manual and setup instructions. Asset
Spike Detector Pro Mt5
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
지표
Spike Detector Pro - Advanced Fast Movement Detection System Introducing Spike Detector Pro, a professional tool developed for traders seeking opportunities in fast price movements. This exclusive indicator combines sophisticated technical analysis with multiple confirmation layers to identify high-probability setups. Main Features: Specialized algorithm for detecting price spikes in advance Multi-layer filtering system (momentum, volume, volatility, and price action) Optimized configuration for
Eurusd Quantum
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
Experts
EURUSD QUANTUM PRO - Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 4 Visão geral O EURUSD QUANTUM PRO é um Expert Advisor de última geração, projetado especificamente para o par de moedas EURUSD. Ele combina algoritmos adaptativos avançados com inteligência artificial para proporcionar um desempenho de negociação excepcional. Este sistema foi projetado para maximizar a lucratividade, implementando protocolos robustos de gestão de risco. Principais características Tecnologia Algorítmica Adaptativa:  
Trading Manager Tool Mt5
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
유틸리티
Trading Manager Tool – Execute and Manage Your Trades with Professional Precision Introduction The Trading Manager Tool is a complete solution for traders who want precise control over risk, execution, and trade management. No more manual calculations or complex steps — this tool simplifies your trading process and enhances your efficiency. Key Features Smart Risk Management Define SL/TP in real values (e.g., “I risk $30”) and let the tool calculate the lot size automatically Visualize risk and
Synthetic Pro Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
지표
Synthetic Pro Detector is built for traders who want real results and don’t have time to waste. Forget ordinary indicators: this tool was designed to detect powerful market moves on Deriv Synthetic Indexes, Metals (Gold, Silver), and Forex with surgical precision. Smart impulse detection, direct Buy/Sell signals, and automatic SL/TP levels — all calculated in seconds. This indicator works for you: it filters noise, reduces false signals, and delivers only opportunities with real profit potential
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변