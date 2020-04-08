Trend Signal Pro mt4

Trend Signal PRO – Professional Trend Detection System

Introduction
The Trend Signal PRO is an advanced MetaTrader indicator that brings precision, transparency, and professionalism to your technical analysis.
With permanent arrows, intelligent confirmations, and automated risk management, it is designed for traders who demand accuracy and consistency.

Core Features

  • High-Precision Signals

    • Permanent colored arrows that never repaint

    • Intelligent multi-layer confirmation system

    • Customizable trend (MA) and momentum (RSI) filters

  • Smart Risk Management

    • Dynamic TP/SL based on volatility (ATR)

    • Automatic trailing stop for profit protection

    • Adjustable risk/reward ratio

  • Comprehensive Information Panel

    • Real-time performance statistics

    • Key metrics: price, RSI, ATR, MA

    • Signal count and accuracy rates

  • Premium Alert System

    • Multi-platform notifications: pop-up, email, visual

    • Duplicate alert prevention

    • Complete signal details including entry, SL, and TP suggestions

Versatility

  • Works on all forex pairs and timeframes (M1 to MN1)

  • Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

  • Fully customizable settings for every trading style

Benefits

  • Reliable and transparent signal generation

  • Enhanced precision with multi-layer confirmations

  • Permanent visibility of signals for easy tracking

  • Professional tool built for serious traders

Package Includes

  • Complete Trend Signal PRO indicator (.ex4 / .ex5)

  • Setup and strategy manual

  • Free updates for 1 year

Important Notice
This tool does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always trade with proper risk management.

Version: 1.0
Author: Xavic Mforex
Type: Custom Indicator for MetaTrader

"Trend Signal PRO – Analyze Smart. Trade Smarter."


