Spike detector Rider

Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets

Introduction
The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities.
It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations.

After purchase, please send me a private message via MQL5 to receive the installation manual and setup instructions.

Asset Specialization

  • Deriv BOOM

  • Deriv CRASH

  • Weltrade PainX

  • Weltrade GainX

  • Volatile Indices (US30, NAS100)

  • Gold (XAU/USD)

Exclusive Features

  • Predictive Algorithm: Detects potential spikes before they occur

  • Smart Filters: Trend confirmation, real-time volatility detection, and session analysis

  • Dynamic Dashboard: Real-time performance statistics, accuracy metrics, and proactive alerts

  • Automated Risk Management: ATR-based Stop Loss, multi-level Take Profit, and optional Trailing Stop

Trading Advantages

  • High accuracy in volatile assets

  • Reduced false signals through multiple confirmation layers

  • Strategic entries aligned with key market movements

  • Transparent and easy-to-read signals on charts

Package Includes

  • Complete trading system (.ex5)

  • Strategic manual for synthetic derivatives

  • Specialized BOOM/CRASH support

  • Free updates for 1 year

Important Notice
Trading involves risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.

Version: 1.0
Author: Xavic Mforex
Type: Custom Indicator for MT5

"Spike Detector Rider  – Precision and intelligence in volatile markets."


