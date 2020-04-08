REI Oscillator AM

The presented product is the author's implementation of the REI (Range Expansion Index) indicator developed by Thomas DeMark.

REI Oscillator AM is an indicator that measures the rate of price change and signals overbought/oversold conditions if the price shows weakness or strength.

The indicator value changes within the range from -100 to +100.

Thomas DeMark suggests using the default period of 8 and the following algorithm for using the indicator:

  • When the price rises above level 60 and then falls below it, you can sell.
  • When the price falls below -60 and then rises above this level, you can buy.

At the same time, the presented indicator suggests a slightly different approach (although the trading methods proposed by Thomas DeMark can also be used):

  • The presented indicator has a default period of 10.
  • When it overcomes level 0 from the bottom up, it indicates the beginning of a strong upward trend.
  • When it breaks through level 0 from top to bottom, it indicates the beginning of a strong downward trend.
  • To open a position, you need to wait until the price breaks through the maximum / minimum of the bar on which the indicator broke through level 0.
  • After opening a position, it is monitored using the indicator on the smaller TF.
  • A signal to open a sell position on the smaller TF is a signal to close a buy position opened on the larger TF.
  • A signal to open a buy position on the smaller TF is a signal to close a sell position opened on the larger TF.

The indicator generates signals and sends notifications to the terminal and email.

Configurable parameters:

  • REI_Period - indicator period;
  • Filter - threshold value of the oscillator sensitivity to changes;
  • OS_OB - overbought and oversold level values;
  • Exit_from_oversold_or_overbuy - signal when exiting the overbought or oversold zone;
  • Entrance_to_oversold_or_overbuy - signal when entering the overbought or oversold zone;
  • Intersection_of_the_middle - signal when crossing the middle between the overbought or oversold zones;
  • Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box containing user data;
  • Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes ID is specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab;
  • Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab.

Attention:

Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future.

To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.

It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.

With respect and best wishes,

Andriy Matviyevs'kyy


P.S.

If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.

I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.



Produtos recomendados
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicadores
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicadores
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicadores
O SimSim Arrow Momentum é um indicador "Momentum" padrão, mas numa versão de seta. Versão para MetaTrader 5 Os parâmetros do indicador são semelhantes aos padrões, mais um parâmetro adicional, o Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Desvios a partir do valor 100. É possível alterar o nível do indicador 100, mais e menos. O indicador gera um sinal quando o preço cruza a linha de nível = 100 +- Delta. Active o "CONTROL DEAL" para operação e as negociações baseadas no sinal do indicador serão abertas automatic
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicadores
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
ABCD Harmonic Pattern
Davoud Moghaddam
Indicadores
All Symbols   AND  All Time frames Scan                                                                                                                 Document Introduction   The ABCD is a basic harmonic pattern. The ABCD pattern is a visual, geometric chart pattern comprised of three consecutive price swings. It looks like a diagonal lightning bolt and can indicate an upcoming trading opportu
MACD Turbo with Push and Email Alerts
Crispin Scruby
Indicadores
The MACD Turbo indicator provides a highly configurable enhanced MACD indicator with histogram, push notifications, pop-up and email alerts. Traders can customize the MACD calculation parameters to meet their needs and also control the alert system based on their requirements. The alert module produces alerts when the MACD line crosses the 'Watermark' or zero level and also when the MACD and Signal lines crossover. Traders can choose the nature of the crossover modes which can be 'Printed' - whe
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Indicadores
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicadores
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.56 (9)
Indicadores
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Indicadores
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The   RSI Divergence + FVG Signal   indicator combines   Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence   with   Fair Value Gap (FVG)   detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbal
RTrends
Nikolay Likhovid
Indicadores
The RTrends indicator does two things: first, it automatically draws the layout of the price chart by plotting trend lines and, secondly, it produces bearish and bullish signals. The layout reflects the fractal nature of the market. Trends from different time horizons are applied simultaneously on the chart. Thus, from a single chart a trader can see trend lines of higher timeframes. The lines, depending on the horizon, differ in color and width: the older the horizon, the thicker the line is. T
CyberZingFx Volume Plus
Afsal Meerankutty
4.94 (17)
Indicadores
Advanced version of CyberZingFx Volume Plus, the ultimate MT4 indicator for traders seeking highly accurate buy and sell signals. With an additional strategy and price action dot signals that enhances its effectiveness, this indicator offers a superior trading experience for professionals and beginners alike. The CyberZingFx Volume Plus Advanced version combines the power of volume analysis and historical price data with an additional strategy, resulting in even more precise and reliable signals
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma “
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicadores
O indicador Forex Wave Wold MT4 é projetado para procurar as ondas de Wolfe e exibi-las na janela atual do terminal de negociação. Um excelente indicador para os traders que usam as ondas de Wolf. Sua aplicação em estratégias de negociação aumentará significativamente sua eficiência e lucratividade. INFORMAÇÃO DO INDICADOR Ao contrário de outros indicadores de ondas de Wolfe, o indicador forex Wave Wold MT4 tem uma série de características que aumentam significativamente a sua eficiência: O p
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicadores
Indicador de gestão de risco e monitoramento de limites para traders profissionais e contas de avaliação (Prop) Esta ferramenta apenas exibe, no gráfico, informações precisas de gestão de risco e limites, ajudando você a decidir com mais foco. O indicador não abre/fecha/modifica ordens e não interfere com Expert Advisors (EAs). Recursos Monitoramento do drawdown diário e total Calcula e exibe o drawdown diário e total com base no Saldo (Balance) ou no Patrimônio (Equity) (configurável). Mostra
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicadores
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicadores
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicadores
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicadores
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicadores
Os indicadores [ZhiBiCCI] são adequados para todo o ciclo de uso e também são adequados para todas as variedades do mercado. [ZhiBiCCI] Linha sólida verde é uma inversão da divergência de alta. A linha pontilhada verde é uma divergência de alta clássica. [ZhiBiCCI] A linha sólida para o vermelho é uma divergência de baixa reversa. A linha pontilhada vermelha é uma divergência clássica de baixa. [ZhiBiCCI] pode ser definido nos parâmetros (Alerta, Enviar e-mail, Enviar notificação), definido c
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicadores
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicadores
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
Indicadores
This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE COM 26% DE DESCONTO A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma nova fórmula. Com apenas UM gráfico, pode ler a força da moeda para 28 pares de Forex! Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de apontar o ponto exacto do gatilho de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada? Manual do util
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicadores
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (489)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 31% DE DESCONTO!! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma fórmula secreta. Com apenas UM gráfico, dá alertas para todos os 28 pares de moedas. Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de identificar o ponto exacto de desencadeamento de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada! Constr
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (35)
Indicadores
Scalper Vault é um sistema profissional de escalpelamento que fornece tudo o que você precisa para um escalpelamento bem-sucedido. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação completo que pode ser usado por comerciantes de forex e opções binárias. O período de tempo recomendado é M5. O sistema fornece sinais de seta precisos na direção da tendência. Ele também fornece sinais superiores e inferiores e níveis de mercado Gann. Os indicadores fornecem todos os tipos de alertas, incluindo notificações
Mais do autor
Fine Trade AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
O indicador apresentado avalia a volatilidade de um instrumento financeiro e com elevada eficiência emite sinais sobre momentos de alterações significativas na direção do movimento dos preços. O indicador é intuitivo e fácil de utilizar. O sinal indicador é gerado após a conclusão da formação da barra, na qual o indicador muda a sua posição em relação a zero. O indicador nunca redesenha o sinal. Os sinais do indicador devem ser confirmados pelo preço que excede o máximo/mínimo da barra na qual o
ADX Trigger AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
This indicator is an interpretation of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), which helps to determine the presence of a price trend. It was developed and described in detail in the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" by Welles Wilder. The indicator determines entry points into the market, using the intersection of the +/- lines of the ADX indicator as a signal, as well as the rise or fall of the main line of the ADX indicator. Crossing the zero line by the indicator indicate
ADX Signal AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
This indicator is an interpretation of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), which helps to determine the presence of a price trend. It was developed and described in detail in the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" by Welles Wilder. The presented indicator displays signals on the price chart when +DI and -DI cross and signals when the ADX value falls or rises in relation to the mutual arrangement of +DI and -DI. The indicator's buy signals also work as a support level, whi
MFI Signal AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
5 (1)
Indicadores
This indicator displays signals on the price chart based on the data of the classic indicator - the Money Flow Index (MFI). The volume is taken into account when calculating the MFI values. MFI can be used to determine overbought or oversold zones in the market. This indicator allows you to display three types of signals on the price chart: MFI exit from the overbought or oversold zone; MFI entry into the overbought or oversold zone; MFI crossing the middle between the overbought and oversold zo
SuperTrend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented product is a trend indicator of technical analysis that builds dynamic support/resistance levels based on the volatility of a financial instrument. The indicator allows you to determine the entry points into the market at the moment the price overcomes dynamic support/resistance level and to set a reasonable level for fixing a loss/profit. The indicator is a simple and effective tool that (depending on the parameter settings) can be used in almost any market and for any trading st
EasyTrend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented product is a trend indicator of technical analysis that allows you to open a position at the very beginning of a significant price movement. The most important qualities of the presented indicator are: The ability to follow the trend for as long as possible to get all the potential profit; Minimization of potential losses in case of a trend reversal or significant correction. The indicator has a wide range of customizable parameters allowing it to be used effectively in any market
Step RSI AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
O indicador apresentado é um desenvolvimento original baseado no indicador clássico de análise técnica - RSI. Para suavizar as flutuações bruscas nos valores dos indicadores, é utilizado um filtro que corta as mudanças fracas e concentra a atenção do trader nas flutuações fortes dos valores. O indicador não repinta em barras formadas. Para uma maior eficácia deste indicador, deve ser utilizado em conjunto com indicadores que identifiquem a direção da tendência, bem como os níveis de suporte/resi
Bulls or Bears AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
5 (1)
Indicadores
The presented indicator implements the idea embedded in the classic technical analysis indicators - "Bulls" / "Bears" at a new level. The "Bulls or Bears AM" indicator displays the difference between the maximum and minimum prices for the current period of time and the values ​​of the channel built on the maximum and minimum prices for a longer period. The growth of the indicator values ​​above zero indicates that the maximum price for the current period is greater than the average value of maxi
Market Pulse AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
5 (1)
Indicadores
The presented indicator analyzes the direction of the short-term and long-term trend for specified periods, taking into account the volatility of the market. This approach allows combining high sensitivity of the indicator with a high probability of execution of its signals. The principle of use is extremely simple: the indicator histogram is greater than 0 - a buy signal / the indicator histogram is less than 0 - a sell signal. The indicator allows you to configure two types of parameters: fast
ASC Signal AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
A signal indicator marking buy/sell points. In this version, it is supplemented with optimal SL points. Recommended for use in conjunction with a trend indicator to filter signals. The indicator has only one adjustable parameter that determines its sensitivity, which greatly simplifies setting the indicator to the current market and the user's trading style. Indicator signals are given only after the full formation of the bar. The indicator can be used to trade any market. Its basic parameters p
DSS Candles AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
This indicator colors the price chart candles according to the data of the DSS Oscillator AM indicator. DSS Oscillator AM is the author's implementation of the Double Smoothed Stochastic oscillator developed by William Blau and Walter Bressert. The calculation of values ​​is largely similar to the calculation of the classic stochastic oscillator. The indicator takes into account the location of the current price relative to local highs/lows. The signal about the change in the direction of price
Deep River AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the classic trading idea: Moving averages of different periods diverge over time on a strengthening trend and converge on a weakening trend. The proposed product allows you to clearly demonstrate: The direction of price movement; Temporary price rollbacks; Zones of multidirectional price movement. Namely: The indicator lines go up and diverge from each other - a strong bullish trend; The indicator lines go down and diverge from each othe
AlphaTrend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator, based on the volatility readings of a financial instrument plots dynamic S/R levels on the price chart. The indicator determines the trend and points to possible entry points formed by local highs/lows. The indicator allows you to notify the user of its signals by sending messages to the terminal and e-mail. The indicator does not repaint or recalculate. Signals when working with the indicator: The appearance of a red arrow above the price chart is a possible start of a
Fractal Levels AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator is an original development based on the idea embedded in the classic technical analysis indicator - Fractals. The Fractals indicator allows you to determine a significant trough or peak for analysis on the price chart of the financial instrument in question. The fractal itself on the price chart consists of candles, the middle of which is either the highest (up fractal) or the lowest (down fractal) of all the candles taken for analysis. The original indicator uses five ca
DSS Oscillator AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the Double Smoothed Stochastic oscillator developed by William Blau and Walter Bressert. The calculation of values ​​is in many ways similar to the calculation of the classic stochastic oscillator. The indicator takes into account the location of the current price relative to local highs/lows. The indicator gives signals about changing its direction and/or about entering/exiting the overbought/oversold zone. The signal is given after the
Limit Levels AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator sets dynamic support/resistance levels on the price chart. The indicator is easy to use and can be useful for both beginners and professional traders. The middle line of the indicator (Central level) helps to identify the current trend: If the closing price is above the central line - the trend is ascending. If the closing price is below the central line - the trend is descending. The presented indicator allows implementing another version of the trading strategy, which w
FraMA Trend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator is essentially a separate trading system. The indicator independently determines entry points and points for setting protective stop orders. This product can be useful for both beginners and experienced traders, since it is developed on the basis of solutions proven by time and by professional traders. On fully formed bars the indicator is not redrawn. The indicator has the ability to send notifications to the terminal and email. Technically, the indicator is a system of
FraMA Oscillator AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
Technically, the indicator represents the difference between two fractal adaptive moving averages. Fractal Adaptive Moving Average (FraMA) is a smart adaptive moving average developed by John Ehlers. FraMA takes price changes into account and closely follows the price level, remaining straight during price fluctuations. FraMA takes advantage of the fact that markets are fractal and dynamically adjusts the lookback period based on this fractal geometry. The indicator has the ability to send notif
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário