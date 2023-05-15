DSS Candles AM

This indicator colors the price chart candles according to the data of the DSS Oscillator AM indicator.

DSS Oscillator AM is the author's implementation of the Double Smoothed Stochastic oscillator developed by William Blau and Walter Bressert.

The calculation of values ​​is largely similar to the calculation of the classic stochastic oscillator.

The indicator takes into account the location of the current price relative to local highs/lows.

The signal about the change in the direction of price movement for the presented indicator is the change in the color of the last fully formed candle in relation to the previous candle.

The confirmation of the indicator's signal is the overcoming by the price of the high/low of the bar on which the signal was given by the indicator.

Rules for opening a position to buy an asset:

You should wait until the last candle on the price chart is complete.

If the following conditions are met, then we should talk about the appearance of a buy signal.

  • The color of the last formed candle indicates an increase in the oscillator values;
  • The color of the penultimate formed candle indicated a fall in the oscillator values;
  • The long-term trend indicates an increase in the asset value.

Rules for opening a position to sell an asset:

You should wait until the last candle on the price chart is complete.

If the following conditions are met, then we should talk about the appearance of a sell signal.

  • The color of the last formed candle indicates a fall in the oscillator values;
  • The color of the penultimate formed candle indicated an increase in the oscillator values;
  • The long-term trend indicates a fall in the asset value.

Settings:

  • Price - the price at which the indicator is calculated;
  • EMA_Period - smoothing period;
  • Stochastic_Period - oscillator period;
  • OB_Level - overbought level;
  • OS_Level - oversold level;

Attention:

Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future.

To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.

It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.

With respect and best wishes,

Andriy Matviyevs'kyy


P.S.

If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.

I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.


Mais do autor
Fine Trade AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
O indicador apresentado avalia a volatilidade de um instrumento financeiro e com elevada eficiência emite sinais sobre momentos de alterações significativas na direção do movimento dos preços. O indicador é intuitivo e fácil de utilizar. O sinal indicador é gerado após a conclusão da formação da barra, na qual o indicador muda a sua posição em relação a zero. O indicador nunca redesenha o sinal. Os sinais do indicador devem ser confirmados pelo preço que excede o máximo/mínimo da barra na qual o
ADX Trigger AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
This indicator is an interpretation of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), which helps to determine the presence of a price trend. It was developed and described in detail in the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" by Welles Wilder. The indicator determines entry points into the market, using the intersection of the +/- lines of the ADX indicator as a signal, as well as the rise or fall of the main line of the ADX indicator. Crossing the zero line by the indicator indicate
ADX Signal AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
This indicator is an interpretation of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), which helps to determine the presence of a price trend. It was developed and described in detail in the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" by Welles Wilder. The presented indicator displays signals on the price chart when +DI and -DI cross and signals when the ADX value falls or rises in relation to the mutual arrangement of +DI and -DI. The indicator's buy signals also work as a support level, whi
MFI Signal AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
5 (1)
Indicadores
This indicator displays signals on the price chart based on the data of the classic indicator - the Money Flow Index (MFI). The volume is taken into account when calculating the MFI values. MFI can be used to determine overbought or oversold zones in the market. This indicator allows you to display three types of signals on the price chart: MFI exit from the overbought or oversold zone; MFI entry into the overbought or oversold zone; MFI crossing the middle between the overbought and oversold zo
SuperTrend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented product is a trend indicator of technical analysis that builds dynamic support/resistance levels based on the volatility of a financial instrument. The indicator allows you to determine the entry points into the market at the moment the price overcomes dynamic support/resistance level and to set a reasonable level for fixing a loss/profit. The indicator is a simple and effective tool that (depending on the parameter settings) can be used in almost any market and for any trading st
EasyTrend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented product is a trend indicator of technical analysis that allows you to open a position at the very beginning of a significant price movement. The most important qualities of the presented indicator are: The ability to follow the trend for as long as possible to get all the potential profit; Minimization of potential losses in case of a trend reversal or significant correction. The indicator has a wide range of customizable parameters allowing it to be used effectively in any market
Step RSI AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
O indicador apresentado é um desenvolvimento original baseado no indicador clássico de análise técnica - RSI. Para suavizar as flutuações bruscas nos valores dos indicadores, é utilizado um filtro que corta as mudanças fracas e concentra a atenção do trader nas flutuações fortes dos valores. O indicador não repinta em barras formadas. Para uma maior eficácia deste indicador, deve ser utilizado em conjunto com indicadores que identifiquem a direção da tendência, bem como os níveis de suporte/resi
Bulls or Bears AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
5 (1)
Indicadores
The presented indicator implements the idea embedded in the classic technical analysis indicators - "Bulls" / "Bears" at a new level. The "Bulls or Bears AM" indicator displays the difference between the maximum and minimum prices for the current period of time and the values ​​of the channel built on the maximum and minimum prices for a longer period. The growth of the indicator values ​​above zero indicates that the maximum price for the current period is greater than the average value of maxi
Market Pulse AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
5 (1)
Indicadores
The presented indicator analyzes the direction of the short-term and long-term trend for specified periods, taking into account the volatility of the market. This approach allows combining high sensitivity of the indicator with a high probability of execution of its signals. The principle of use is extremely simple: the indicator histogram is greater than 0 - a buy signal / the indicator histogram is less than 0 - a sell signal. The indicator allows you to configure two types of parameters: fast
ASC Signal AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
A signal indicator marking buy/sell points. In this version, it is supplemented with optimal SL points. Recommended for use in conjunction with a trend indicator to filter signals. The indicator has only one adjustable parameter that determines its sensitivity, which greatly simplifies setting the indicator to the current market and the user's trading style. Indicator signals are given only after the full formation of the bar. The indicator can be used to trade any market. Its basic parameters p
Deep River AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the classic trading idea: Moving averages of different periods diverge over time on a strengthening trend and converge on a weakening trend. The proposed product allows you to clearly demonstrate: The direction of price movement; Temporary price rollbacks; Zones of multidirectional price movement. Namely: The indicator lines go up and diverge from each other - a strong bullish trend; The indicator lines go down and diverge from each othe
AlphaTrend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator, based on the volatility readings of a financial instrument plots dynamic S/R levels on the price chart. The indicator determines the trend and points to possible entry points formed by local highs/lows. The indicator allows you to notify the user of its signals by sending messages to the terminal and e-mail. The indicator does not repaint or recalculate. Signals when working with the indicator: The appearance of a red arrow above the price chart is a possible start of a
REI Oscillator AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented product is the author's implementation of the REI (Range Expansion Index) indicator developed by Thomas DeMark. REI Oscillator AM is an indicator that measures the rate of price change and signals overbought/oversold conditions if the price shows weakness or strength. The indicator value changes within the range from -100 to +100. Thomas DeMark suggests using the default period of 8 and the following algorithm for using the indicator: When the price rises above level 60 and then fa
Fractal Levels AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator is an original development based on the idea embedded in the classic technical analysis indicator - Fractals. The Fractals indicator allows you to determine a significant trough or peak for analysis on the price chart of the financial instrument in question. The fractal itself on the price chart consists of candles, the middle of which is either the highest (up fractal) or the lowest (down fractal) of all the candles taken for analysis. The original indicator uses five ca
DSS Oscillator AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the Double Smoothed Stochastic oscillator developed by William Blau and Walter Bressert. The calculation of values ​​is in many ways similar to the calculation of the classic stochastic oscillator. The indicator takes into account the location of the current price relative to local highs/lows. The indicator gives signals about changing its direction and/or about entering/exiting the overbought/oversold zone. The signal is given after the
Limit Levels AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator sets dynamic support/resistance levels on the price chart. The indicator is easy to use and can be useful for both beginners and professional traders. The middle line of the indicator (Central level) helps to identify the current trend: If the closing price is above the central line - the trend is ascending. If the closing price is below the central line - the trend is descending. The presented indicator allows implementing another version of the trading strategy, which w
FraMA Trend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator is essentially a separate trading system. The indicator independently determines entry points and points for setting protective stop orders. This product can be useful for both beginners and experienced traders, since it is developed on the basis of solutions proven by time and by professional traders. On fully formed bars the indicator is not redrawn. The indicator has the ability to send notifications to the terminal and email. Technically, the indicator is a system of
FraMA Oscillator AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
Technically, the indicator represents the difference between two fractal adaptive moving averages. Fractal Adaptive Moving Average (FraMA) is a smart adaptive moving average developed by John Ehlers. FraMA takes price changes into account and closely follows the price level, remaining straight during price fluctuations. FraMA takes advantage of the fact that markets are fractal and dynamically adjusts the lookback period based on this fractal geometry. The indicator has the ability to send notif
Filtro:
Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2024.08.25 09:16 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

[Excluído] 2024.05.31 03:01 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Responder ao comentário