Deep River AM

The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the classic trading idea:

  • Moving averages of different periods diverge over time on a strengthening trend and converge on a weakening trend.

The proposed product allows you to clearly demonstrate:

  • The direction of price movement;
  • Temporary price rollbacks;
  • Zones of multidirectional price movement.

Namely:

  • The indicator lines go up and diverge from each other - a strong bullish trend;
  • The indicator lines go down and diverge from each other - a strong bearish trend;
  • The indicator lines go up but converge together - a weakened bullish trend;
  • The indicator lines go down but converge together - a weakened bearish trend;
  • The indicator lines are tangled into a tight knot - multidirectional price movement.

Also, the main indicator line is a strong dynamic support/resistance line that can be used as a guide when setting protective stop orders.

Configurable parameters:

  • Speed ​​- the period for the primary smoothing of the price series;
  • Depth - the shift for the primary smoothing of the price series;
  • Width - increasing shift for smoothing the price series;
  • Bars - the number of bars on which the indicator will be calculated and displayed.

Attention:

Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future.

To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.

It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.

With respect and best wishes,

Andriy Matviyevs'kyy


P.S.

If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.

I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.



Produtos recomendados
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
O indicador Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" é uma ótima ferramenta auxiliar na negociação! - O indicador calcula e coloca automaticamente no gráfico os níveis de Fibonacci e as linhas de tendência locais (cor vermelha). - Os níveis de Fibonacci indicam áreas-chave onde o preço pode reverter. - Os níveis mais importantes são 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Pode utilizá-lo para scalping de reversão ou para negociação de grelha de zona. - Existem muitas oportunidades para melhorar o seu sistema atual u
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicadores
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" para MT4. - O indicador "Morning Star pattern" é um indicador muito poderoso para negociação de Price Action: sem repintura, sem atraso. - O indicador detecta padrões Morning Star otimistas no gráfico: sinal de seta azul no gráfico (veja as imagens). - Com alertas para PC, celular e e-mail. - Também seu irmão - o indicador bearish "Evening Star pattern" está disponível (siga o link abaixo). - O indicador "Morning Star pattern" é excelente para comb
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicadores
Este indicador foi projetado para scalping agressivo e entradas rápidas em opções binárias , gerando sinais em toda vela , para que você saiba exatamente o que está acontecendo o tempo todo. Junte-se ao canal Happy Scalping: MQL5 Não repinta : o sinal da vela atual é gerado em TEMPO REAL , o que significa que pode mudar enquanto a vela ainda está em formação, dependendo se o preço sobe ou desce em relação ao fechamento da vela anterior. Mas uma vez que a vela fecha , a cor do sinal fica comple
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "RSI SPEED" para MT4 - ótima ferramenta preditiva, sem necessidade de repintura. - O cálculo deste indicador é baseado em equações da física. O RSI SPEED é a primeira derivada do próprio RSI. - O RSI SPEED é bom para entradas de scalping na direção da tendência principal. - Use-o em combinação com um indicador de tendência adequado, por exemplo, HTF MA (como nas imagens). - O indicador RSI SPEED mostra a rapidez com que o próprio RSI muda de direção - ele é muito sensíve
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma “
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicadores
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Fibonacci Auto Drawing
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicadores
Traça automaticamente níveis de Fibonacci, com base nos preços Máximo e Mínimo do período de tempo especificado Várias barras   podem ser unidas: por exemplo, você pode obter um Fibonacci baseado nos Máximos e Mínimos de 10 dias Minha   #1   Ferramenta : 66+ recursos, incluindo este indicador  |   Contate-me  para qualquer dúvida  |    Versão MT5 Ajuda a identificar possíveis níveis de reversão; Padrões formados nos níveis de Fibonacci tendem a ser mais fortes; Reduz   significativamente   o   t
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicadores
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Trend Oscillator - é um indicador Crypto_Forex personalizado avançado, uma ferramenta de negociação eficiente! - É utilizado um novo método de cálculo avançado - 20 opções para o parâmetro "Preço para cálculo". - O oscilador mais suave alguma vez desenvolvido. - Cor verde para tendências ascendentes, cor vermelha para tendências descendentes. - Valores de sobrevenda: abaixo de 5, Valores de sobrecompra: acima de 95. - Existem muitas oportunidades para atualizar até mesmo as estratégias padrão
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicadores
Indicador único que implementa uma abordagem profissional e quantitativa para significar negociação de reversão. Ele capitaliza o fato de que o preço desvia e retorna à média de maneira previsível e mensurável, o que permite regras claras de entrada e saída que superam amplamente as estratégias de negociação não quantitativas. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Sinais de negociação claros Incrivelmente fácil de negociar Cores e tamanhos personalizáveis
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Índice de Força com zonas dinâmicas de Sobrevenda/Sobrecompra" para MT4, sem repintura. - O índice de força é um dos principais indicadores que combina dados de preço e volume num único valor. - É ótimo fazer negociações de venda na zona dinâmica de sobrecompra e negociações de compra na zona dinâmica de sobrevenda. - Este indicador é excelente para a negociação de momentum na direção da tendência. - Zona de sobrecompra dinâmica - acima da linha amarela. - Zona de sobre
SimSim Waves Indicator
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicadores
Indicador. "Onda indicadora ou Indicador Ma". Usando 23 indicadores padrão e o algoritmo do autor, os níveis de compras (de 0 a +100) e vendas (de 0 a -100) são calculados. Em seguida, usando os níveis calculados, o "Indicador de onda" desenha uma onda com 21 médias móveis. O número da onda é igual ao período médio dos níveis calculados. Ondas # 1 - 7 médias móveis rápidas Ondas das médias móveis 8 -14 médias Ondas das médias móveis lentas nº 15-21 Olhando para os números desenhados pelo indi
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicadores
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicadores
Os indicadores [ZhiBiCCI] são adequados para todo o ciclo de uso e também são adequados para todas as variedades do mercado. [ZhiBiCCI] Linha sólida verde é uma inversão da divergência de alta. A linha pontilhada verde é uma divergência de alta clássica. [ZhiBiCCI] A linha sólida para o vermelho é uma divergência de baixa reversa. A linha pontilhada vermelha é uma divergência clássica de baixa. [ZhiBiCCI] pode ser definido nos parâmetros (Alerta, Enviar e-mail, Enviar notificação), definido c
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
Indicadores
Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicadores
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Indicadores
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Easy Trade indicator
Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
Indicadores
Easy Trade Indicator – Your Path to Profitable Trades! Work any Time Frame! Maximize your profits with precise and assertive trades! ️ Trade with comfort – the indicator does the analysis and you only open the order in the direction in which the indicator shows you!  Exclusive panel with past trade counter and accuracy tracking! Simplify your analysis, boost your performance, and trade with confidence! Get it now and take your trading to the next level
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicadores
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Wolfe waves ultra
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Indicadores
Wolfe waves ultra draws Wolfe Waves automatically. The indicator searches for the Wolfe Waves on three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade, resulting in a very high winning ratio. Features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all Wolfe Wave patterns in a specified interval. Thus, we check each extremum for the potential 1,2,3,4,5 points apart from ZigZag vertices. The indicator
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE COM 26% DE DESCONTO A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma nova fórmula. Com apenas UM gráfico, pode ler a força da moeda para 28 pares de Forex! Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de apontar o ponto exacto do gatilho de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada? Manual do util
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicadores
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (489)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 31% DE DESCONTO!! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma fórmula secreta. Com apenas UM gráfico, dá alertas para todos os 28 pares de moedas. Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de identificar o ponto exacto de desencadeamento de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada! Constr
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (35)
Indicadores
Scalper Vault é um sistema profissional de escalpelamento que fornece tudo o que você precisa para um escalpelamento bem-sucedido. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação completo que pode ser usado por comerciantes de forex e opções binárias. O período de tempo recomendado é M5. O sistema fornece sinais de seta precisos na direção da tendência. Ele também fornece sinais superiores e inferiores e níveis de mercado Gann. Os indicadores fornecem todos os tipos de alertas, incluindo notificações
Mais do autor
Fine Trade AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
O indicador apresentado avalia a volatilidade de um instrumento financeiro e com elevada eficiência emite sinais sobre momentos de alterações significativas na direção do movimento dos preços. O indicador é intuitivo e fácil de utilizar. O sinal indicador é gerado após a conclusão da formação da barra, na qual o indicador muda a sua posição em relação a zero. O indicador nunca redesenha o sinal. Os sinais do indicador devem ser confirmados pelo preço que excede o máximo/mínimo da barra na qual o
ADX Trigger AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
This indicator is an interpretation of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), which helps to determine the presence of a price trend. It was developed and described in detail in the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" by Welles Wilder. The indicator determines entry points into the market, using the intersection of the +/- lines of the ADX indicator as a signal, as well as the rise or fall of the main line of the ADX indicator. Crossing the zero line by the indicator indicate
ADX Signal AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
This indicator is an interpretation of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), which helps to determine the presence of a price trend. It was developed and described in detail in the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" by Welles Wilder. The presented indicator displays signals on the price chart when +DI and -DI cross and signals when the ADX value falls or rises in relation to the mutual arrangement of +DI and -DI. The indicator's buy signals also work as a support level, whi
MFI Signal AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
5 (1)
Indicadores
This indicator displays signals on the price chart based on the data of the classic indicator - the Money Flow Index (MFI). The volume is taken into account when calculating the MFI values. MFI can be used to determine overbought or oversold zones in the market. This indicator allows you to display three types of signals on the price chart: MFI exit from the overbought or oversold zone; MFI entry into the overbought or oversold zone; MFI crossing the middle between the overbought and oversold zo
SuperTrend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented product is a trend indicator of technical analysis that builds dynamic support/resistance levels based on the volatility of a financial instrument. The indicator allows you to determine the entry points into the market at the moment the price overcomes dynamic support/resistance level and to set a reasonable level for fixing a loss/profit. The indicator is a simple and effective tool that (depending on the parameter settings) can be used in almost any market and for any trading st
EasyTrend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented product is a trend indicator of technical analysis that allows you to open a position at the very beginning of a significant price movement. The most important qualities of the presented indicator are: The ability to follow the trend for as long as possible to get all the potential profit; Minimization of potential losses in case of a trend reversal or significant correction. The indicator has a wide range of customizable parameters allowing it to be used effectively in any market
Step RSI AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
O indicador apresentado é um desenvolvimento original baseado no indicador clássico de análise técnica - RSI. Para suavizar as flutuações bruscas nos valores dos indicadores, é utilizado um filtro que corta as mudanças fracas e concentra a atenção do trader nas flutuações fortes dos valores. O indicador não repinta em barras formadas. Para uma maior eficácia deste indicador, deve ser utilizado em conjunto com indicadores que identifiquem a direção da tendência, bem como os níveis de suporte/resi
Bulls or Bears AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
5 (1)
Indicadores
The presented indicator implements the idea embedded in the classic technical analysis indicators - "Bulls" / "Bears" at a new level. The "Bulls or Bears AM" indicator displays the difference between the maximum and minimum prices for the current period of time and the values ​​of the channel built on the maximum and minimum prices for a longer period. The growth of the indicator values ​​above zero indicates that the maximum price for the current period is greater than the average value of maxi
Market Pulse AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
5 (1)
Indicadores
The presented indicator analyzes the direction of the short-term and long-term trend for specified periods, taking into account the volatility of the market. This approach allows combining high sensitivity of the indicator with a high probability of execution of its signals. The principle of use is extremely simple: the indicator histogram is greater than 0 - a buy signal / the indicator histogram is less than 0 - a sell signal. The indicator allows you to configure two types of parameters: fast
ASC Signal AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
A signal indicator marking buy/sell points. In this version, it is supplemented with optimal SL points. Recommended for use in conjunction with a trend indicator to filter signals. The indicator has only one adjustable parameter that determines its sensitivity, which greatly simplifies setting the indicator to the current market and the user's trading style. Indicator signals are given only after the full formation of the bar. The indicator can be used to trade any market. Its basic parameters p
DSS Candles AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
This indicator colors the price chart candles according to the data of the DSS Oscillator AM indicator. DSS Oscillator AM is the author's implementation of the Double Smoothed Stochastic oscillator developed by William Blau and Walter Bressert. The calculation of values ​​is largely similar to the calculation of the classic stochastic oscillator. The indicator takes into account the location of the current price relative to local highs/lows. The signal about the change in the direction of price
AlphaTrend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator, based on the volatility readings of a financial instrument plots dynamic S/R levels on the price chart. The indicator determines the trend and points to possible entry points formed by local highs/lows. The indicator allows you to notify the user of its signals by sending messages to the terminal and e-mail. The indicator does not repaint or recalculate. Signals when working with the indicator: The appearance of a red arrow above the price chart is a possible start of a
REI Oscillator AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented product is the author's implementation of the REI (Range Expansion Index) indicator developed by Thomas DeMark. REI Oscillator AM is an indicator that measures the rate of price change and signals overbought/oversold conditions if the price shows weakness or strength. The indicator value changes within the range from -100 to +100. Thomas DeMark suggests using the default period of 8 and the following algorithm for using the indicator: When the price rises above level 60 and then fa
Fractal Levels AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator is an original development based on the idea embedded in the classic technical analysis indicator - Fractals. The Fractals indicator allows you to determine a significant trough or peak for analysis on the price chart of the financial instrument in question. The fractal itself on the price chart consists of candles, the middle of which is either the highest (up fractal) or the lowest (down fractal) of all the candles taken for analysis. The original indicator uses five ca
DSS Oscillator AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the Double Smoothed Stochastic oscillator developed by William Blau and Walter Bressert. The calculation of values ​​is in many ways similar to the calculation of the classic stochastic oscillator. The indicator takes into account the location of the current price relative to local highs/lows. The indicator gives signals about changing its direction and/or about entering/exiting the overbought/oversold zone. The signal is given after the
Limit Levels AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator sets dynamic support/resistance levels on the price chart. The indicator is easy to use and can be useful for both beginners and professional traders. The middle line of the indicator (Central level) helps to identify the current trend: If the closing price is above the central line - the trend is ascending. If the closing price is below the central line - the trend is descending. The presented indicator allows implementing another version of the trading strategy, which w
FraMA Trend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator is essentially a separate trading system. The indicator independently determines entry points and points for setting protective stop orders. This product can be useful for both beginners and experienced traders, since it is developed on the basis of solutions proven by time and by professional traders. On fully formed bars the indicator is not redrawn. The indicator has the ability to send notifications to the terminal and email. Technically, the indicator is a system of
FraMA Oscillator AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
Technically, the indicator represents the difference between two fractal adaptive moving averages. Fractal Adaptive Moving Average (FraMA) is a smart adaptive moving average developed by John Ehlers. FraMA takes price changes into account and closely follows the price level, remaining straight during price fluctuations. FraMA takes advantage of the fact that markets are fractal and dynamically adjusts the lookback period based on this fractal geometry. The indicator has the ability to send notif
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário