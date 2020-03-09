Xalpha Scalps

Introducing X-ALPHA SCALPS -  My Elite Quantum Trading Expert Advisor—the ultimate solution engineered for high-frequency, precision trading across forex, cryptocurrency, and commodities. Designed with cutting-edge technology and refined by advanced mathematical models,  this EA transforms your trading strategy into a dynamic, high-performance engine.

Why X-ALPHA SCALPS?

Hybrid Algorithmic Mastery:

  • Multi-Strategy Integration: Seamlessly blends high-frequency trading, statistical arbitrage, and trend-following with mean reversion to capture market inefficiencies in real time.
  • Advanced Signal Processing: Utilizes proprietary indicators including Supertrend, Ichimoku Cloud, Gann Angles, and Fibonacci retracements, ensuring each trade is backed by robust technical analysis.

Precision Execution & Market Adaptation

  • Dynamic Position Sizing: Adjusts trade sizes on the fly based on real-time market volatility using sophisticated ATR and risk models like VaR and GARCH/EGARCH.

Comprehensive Risk Management:

  • Smart Risk Controls: Features built-in drawdown limits, daily loss caps, and adaptive stop-loss strategies to protect your capital in volatile markets.
  • Regulatory Compliance: Integrated CME futures algorithms and CUSIP tracking ensure every trade meets stringent industry standards.

State-of-the-Art Analytics:

  • Market Intelligence: Incorporates cosine similarity and AI-powered pattern recognition to identify high-probability trading opportunities.
  • Adaptive Learning: With continuous optimization and deep reinforcement learning components, this EA evolves with the market to maintain peak performance.

  • Real-Time VWAP Analysis:
    Every tick, XalpaScalps Pro calculates the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), providing a refined snapshot of the current price equilibrium. 

  • Gann Confirmation Integration:
    Utilizing W.D. Gann’s principles, the EA continuously checks for Gann-confirmed setups. Although recent logs indicated a "Gann Confirmed: false" status, this safeguard ensures that the EA only enters trades when the geometric and cyclical criteria are met, enhancing the reliability of your entries.

  • Volume & Divergence Insights:
    Beyond price action, XalpaScalps Pro monitors On Balance Volume (OBV) and divergence metrics. With OBV values and divergence signals logged in real time (e.g., an OBV of -813.0 with a divergence level of 0 at key moments), the EA pinpoints discrepancies between price and volume trends, alerting you to potential reversals or continuations.

  • Precision Scalping on M30:
    Specifically designed for the M30 timeframe on XAUUSD, the EA exploits micro price movements, allowing for rapid entries and exits. Its agility in fast-paced environments makes it a prime choice for traders looking to capitalize on short-term opportunities.

  • Dynamic, Data-Driven Decisions:
    With continuous on-tick updates, our EA adapts instantly to evolving market conditions. Every data point—from VWAP to OBV divergence—is integrated into a sophisticated algorithm that balances risk and reward with military precision.

The Opportunity:

Elevate your trading strategy with XalpaScalps Pro. Harness the power of real-time technical analysis combined with advanced Gann and volume-based methodologies to achieve high-frequency precision in volatile markets. Whether you're a seasoned professional or an aspiring trader, this EA provides the insights and execution speed needed to transform market data into tangible profits.

Imagine transforming your trading approach with a system that not only captures micro price movements but also adapts to evolving market conditions—maximizing potential profits while rigorously managing risk. Whether you’re trading FOREX, METALS, INDICES or CRYPTO, my X-Alpha Scalps  positions you to seize opportunities in any market environment.

Ready to elevate your trading strategy?
Join the ranks of elite traders who have unlocked consistent, data-driven success. Contact us today to learn how X-Alpha Scalps can revolutionize your trading and drive your profits to new heights.


Produtos recomendados
Smart Trader AI
Michal Milko
Experts
Introducing to you the revolutionary Smart Trader system, distinguished by unique trading strategies and effective market behavior. Our platform is designed to leverage the levels of large institutions, including banks, and to initiate new trades at these strong levels. This capability allows us to close up to 80% of trades with profit, without needing to open additional positions to support the first trade. However, our platform significantly differs from traditional grid and martingale system
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexPro é um sistema de negociação automático profissional projetado e otimizado para a plataforma MT4 e a negociação de índices como o Ger30. S & P500, índice US30. Este sistema funciona de forma independente em seu terminal, você pode executá-lo em seu computador ou em um VPS, pois o computador deve estar ligado enquanto o robô está em execução. O robô analisa o mercado 24 horas por dia, abrindo suas negociações no período H1 no Ger30. H1 ou 5M em S & P500. & 5M US30. graças ao qual é mais
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
White Shark
Elie Almachaalany
5 (4)
Experts
White Shark is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can actually outsmart a market by placing BUY and SELL orders when the requirements are met. It uses an advanced technology to place orders in the right time with the right lot. This robot is designed for beginners yet expert traders: Most of the inner parameters are hidden from user so that even a beginner will not mess up. You can download this Ea and back-test. I personally used a 99.9% real tick data for back-testing for an accurate result.
SmartInvest MT4
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
Smart Invest Basic   (EA) employs an   averaging strategy   designed for   long-term   profitability with low risk. It operates by initiating trades and setting take profit levels. If the market quickly reaches the take profit point, it opens another trade upon the next candle's opening. Conversely, if the market moves against the trade, it employs an averaging technique to secure more favorable prices. The EA's primary approach involves using smaller lots to prevent significant drawdown during
LFA EA Pro
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Experts
Overview TDI Grid Basket v2.30a is a multi-basket grid EA built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals. It opens an initial trade when your TDI conditions align, then manages the position as a basket , adding grid entries only when price moves against the last entry by a defined grid step. The EA targets a basket-level take profit (from break-even) and includes a clear on-chart dashboard for performance and trade status. Core Features TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types) Sharkfin (ReEntr
IndiceWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
O IndexWizard é um sistema profissional de negociação automática projetado e otimizado para a plataforma MT4 e a negociação de índices como o Ger30. S&P500, índice US30. Este sistema funciona de forma independente no seu terminal, você pode rodar no seu computador ou em um VPS pois o computador deve estar ligado enquanto o robô estiver rodando. O robô analisa o mercado 24 horas por dia, abrindo suas negociações no período H1 em Ger30. H1 ou 5M no S&P500 . & 5M US30 . graças ao qual é mais efi
Trend Recruiter
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This development is a scalping system. It is enough to optimize Trend Recruiter once, for example, in a month. After that, it shows excellent results on the forward period (several times longer), which can be seen in the screenshots. It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread from 6 pips. There are such brokers on the market. In those moments when the spread is lower than the one set during optimization (for example, you set 10-14 pips), then when a signal appears at this moment, you c
Action scalper
Zine El Abidine Touati
Experts
This EA is sold only on MQL5 Concept of EA:  EA is a fully auto you can see its performance here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1606762   this is scalping hedge ea plus money management  trade strategy based on price action pattern when price move in certain pattern ea will execute a trade and hedge it if needed ea preferably work with one pip spread  , 4digits, leverage 1.400 or higher recommended you can choose to use money management or not by change it to true or false when mm are false y
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Experts
OtmScalp EA V1 - Robô de Scalping com IA para EUR, Ouro e BTC OtmScalp EA V1 - O Robô de Scalping com Inteligência Artificial para EUR, Ouro e BTC Oferta por tempo limitado: Apenas $499 (Preço original: $1200 - Aumento de preço em breve!) Por que escolher o OtmScalp EA V1? Lucros diários consistentes - Desenvolvido para scalping agressivo porém controlado 3 versões especializadas - Otimizado para pares EUR, ouro (XAU/USD) e bitcoin (BTC/USD) Operação 100% automática - Funciona 24/5 sem intervenç
EurUsdHedgerWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
EurUsdHedgerWizard é um sistema de negociação automático profissional projetado e otimizado para a plataforma MT4 e EURUSD, pares de moedas. Este sistema funciona de forma independente em seu terminal, você pode executá-lo em seu computador ou em um VPS porque o computador deve estar ligado enquanto o robô está em execução. O robô analisa o mercado 24 horas por dia, graças ao que é mais eficaz do que um ser humano. As atualizações e otimizações são feitas continuamente e estarão disponíveis
The Jewish Secret
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicadores
Inspired by high-level trading strategies from Jewish banks—strategies I first uncovered in a conversation on a leading traders' podcast—The Jewish Secret is your gateway to market mastery. The Jews are big players in the banking world, renowned for their market-making skills and keen understanding of market reactions, influenced the creation of this tool. With these strategies in mind, I've developed an indicator based on pure price action fundamentals. Its accuracy surpasses even my own expect
ALT Income
Maksim Bogdanov
Experts
ALT Income  - Автоматизированный    советник. Написан для пары EURUSD. .  Торгует  на тайм фрейме M5.  Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече 1:500 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxRiskSELL   от 1 до 15;   Прибыль от одной сделки - TakeProfitSell от 50 до 100.0; Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече  1:40 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxR
VnDragon
Vu Duy Hoang
Experts
Vn Dragon is   is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.   Monito
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicadores
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Forex Vampire
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
1 (1)
Experts
Forex Vampire é um sistema de negociação automático profissional projetado e otimizado para a plataforma MT4 e os pares de moedas EUR / USD, GBPUSD, USDCAD. Este sistema funciona de forma independente em seu terminal, você pode executá-lo em seu computador ou em um VPS, pois o computador deve estar ligado enquanto o robô está em execução. O robô analisa o mercado 24 horas por dia, graças ao que é mais eficaz do que um ser humano. As atualizações e otimizações são feitas continuamente e estar
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Forex FalconF4
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Forex Falcon: Innovative Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In today’s fast-paced trading environment, your results depend on the quality of the tools you use. Forex Falcon is not just a trading bot—it’s a high-tech solution designed to enhance your efficiency in the Forex market. This multi-currency bot combines a wide range of features, enabling traders of all levels to navigate complex market conditions with confidence. Why Choose Forex Falcon Selecting the right trading bot requir
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicadores
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicadores
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Sharp Scalper
Mazin Salim Said Ba Abbad
Indicadores
The “Sharp Scalper” indicator is high-frequency trading tool designed for quick, short term trades in the forex market. It focus on identifying rapid price movement and generating signals for best entry. This indicator is known for its ability to capture small profit opportunities multiple times throughout the day making it ideal for scalpers looking to capitalize on market volatility. The” sharp scalper” indicator employs advance algorithms to detect market trends and fluctuation, helping trade
Genetic algorithm
Alexander Shcherbina
Experts
Propriedades de estratégia que tratam de sinais de entrada adicionais IA aprendendo com a história Comportamento do próximo sinal na mesma direção - contribui para a posição vencedora Comportamento do sinal na próxima direção oposta - diminui a posição Volume de comércio padrão Porcentagem de negociação em sua conta. Os valores percentuais mostram quanto do saldo da conta é usado para cobrir a margem necessária. Número máximo de lotes abertos - 20 O número de lotes de entrada para uma nova
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
ForexBrainAI
Henrique Radins Hoffmann
Experts
Apresentamos a você nosso poderoso robô de negociação Forex com inteligência artificial, que usa tecnologia de ponta para fazer entradas no mercado financeiro e ganha todos os meses em cada par Forex." Com sua inteligência artificial integrada, o robô é capaz de analisar grandes quantidades de dados em tempo real e tomar decisões rápidas e precisas, aumentando as chances de sucesso nas operações de Forex." Este robô foi especialmente desenvolvido para empresas proprietárias de mesa que aceit
Spiderbot GOLD
Petr Popov
Experts
The trader’s task is to find a pattern and make money on it. Classic trading uses patterns in the form of graphical analysis - candlestick patterns, levels, trend lines, graphic figures, etc. Their main difficulty is that they are not unambiguous. Each trader sees everything differently. Against the backdrop of this ambiguity, a bunch of other problems arise: psychology is the most common reason for losing a deposit, attracting transactions “by the ears” in places where there is none, the time
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
O       Opening Range Breakout Master   é um sistema de negociação algorítmica profissional projetado para capitalizar conceitos de negociação institucional, como       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) e estratégias baseadas em liquidez   . Este consultor especialista automatiza a detecção e execução de       rompimentos de intervalo de abertura (ORB)       nas principais sessões globais de Forex, incluindo       Londres, Nova York, Tóquio e Midnight Killzones   , permitindo
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
Forjado a partir da perda. Aperfeiçoado com dor. Lançado com propósito. ️ ESTRUTURA. NÃO ESPECULAÇÃO. O Three Little Birds EA não é apenas mais um robô de negociação. É um motor forjado em batalha, criado ao longo de anos de fracassos reais e projetado para uma missão:   proteger, recuperar e aumentar seu patrimônio — quando o mercado se torna cruel. Ele combina   três estratégias poderosas   em perfeita sincronia: Grade de Perdas com Martingale   : absorve perdas e constrói em dir
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
GridSync Pro       é um       EA de negociação de grade sofisticada       projetado para       MetaTrader 4       que combina       execução totalmente automatizada       com       flexibilidade de negociação manual   . Isto       EA de rede inteligente       implementa um       estratégia de grade avançada e não martingale       com       controles precisos de gerenciamento de risco   , incluindo       metas de lucro diário, limites de perdas e trailing stops       para proteger o capital duran
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
Experts
MATrader QuickScalper – Scalping de precisão com o núcleo MATrader MATrader QuickScalper é um Expert Advisor de scalping da Marc Albrecht Trading, criado como uma estratégia independente ao lado do conhecido MATrader AI. Enquanto o MATrader AI foca em lógica adaptativa de ciclos e movimentos maiores do mercado, o MATrader QuickScalper foi projetado para execução rápida, operações curtas e entradas limpas de scalping . Este EA carrega o nome MATrader porque foi construído com a mesma filosofia
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
TCUSD GRID EA é um programa automatizado projetado para usar a estratégia de negociação em grade BTCUSD GRID EA é altamente útil tanto para iniciantes quanto para traders experientes.   Embora existam outros tipos de bots de negociação que você pode usar, a natureza lógica da estratégia de negociação em grade torna mais fácil para os bots de negociação em grade criptográfica realizarem negociações automatizadas sem problemas.   BTCUSD GRID EA é a melhor plataforma geral para usar se você deseja
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Experts
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Trend King EA
Frank Paetsch
Experts
Trend King (MT4) – v4.4 AO Adaptive Trend–Pullback EA with AO Baseline Snap, 3-EMA Mapping, and Hybrid Exits  What is Trend King? Trend King is a professional trend–pullback EA that combines a clean 3-EMA regime model with an Adaptive Optimization (AO) core. The AO learns market volatility via percentiles and snaps your baseline to symbol/timeframe conditions, then maps entry strictness, stops and exits around those baselines (no recompile). It adds robust risk controls, volatility exits ,
Rockman
Jia Jie Tian
Experts
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA. I spent a lot of time and effort to make this software sophisticated with possibilities of high potential returns while keeping the drawdown below 20%. The algorithms of the robot provide investors of any level of training with an investment opportunity that is both safe and aggressive. Golden Coup EA imitating the work of the brain, capable of learning and adapting to changing conditions and
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
SAR Expert Advisor
Dian Wahyudi
Experts
SAR Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday and use VPS so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses  Scalping , Trend, and Trailing Stop Strategy.  This system uses the Parabolic SAR  indicator to open positions. Live Account Minimum balance required : $100   use cent account,  deposit  $500   use cent account,  deposit  $1000   use micro account SAR Expert Advisor works for this: Currency pairs:  GBP/USD Timef
Perfect Smart Scalper
Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
5 (2)
Experts
We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source. Live Monitoring Accounts Contact me on messages After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group. Also  You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30. Instructions: Use Default Setting On Those Pairs(Change only the risk type depending on Each pai
GOLD Max MT4
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
Mais do autor
EagleEye Advisor
Stephen Robert Powell
Experts
EagleEye Advisor – Tactical Edge for Serious Traders Version: 1.0 • Platform: MetaTrader 4 • Price: $1,147 • Rental: $147/month Overview EagleEye Advisor is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who demand multi-layered confirmation , smart analytics , and real-time adaptability across Forex, metals, and indices. Whether you're executing on XAUUSD , ETHUSD , or SPX500 , EagleEye applies a synchronized, cross-timeframe analysis system to filter only the h
Quick Gold Scalper
Stephen Robert Powell
Experts
Best quick Scalper all logic already calculated and takes profit automatically. Uses automatic lot size and opens to roughly available margin both market and pending orders. Use with min 500 account balance. Contact me or purchase one of my other apps for more features. Uses RSI, MACD, Stoch's, Bollinger, MFI, A/D, and ATR for trade logic. Already implemented all the settings no need for inputs.
Kyandoru Trader
Stephen Robert Powell
Experts
KYANDORU EA – Precision-Powered Trading Intelligence Kyandoru is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a battle-tested trading system engineered for precision, adaptability, and risk-controlled execution. Built from the ground up for real-world volatility, Kyandoru combines market structure awareness , dynamic ATR-based entries , and institutional-grade pending order logic to dominate modern forex conditions. Key Features Smart Pending Orders: Strategically deploys Buy/Sell Stop orders
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário