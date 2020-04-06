Wind Shift EA MT4

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.


Wind Shift EA for MT4 – A Flexible Trading Tool for Custom Optimization

Wind Shift EA is designed for traders who want full control over their strategy optimization. This Expert Advisor is not pre-optimized, giving you the flexibility to fine-tune its parameters and adapt it to your unique trading style. Whether you're a beginner looking to experiment or an experienced trader refining your edge, Wind Shift EA provides a structured foundation for algorithmic trading.

How Wind Shift EA Works
Wind Shift EA operates based on the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator, detecting potential market reversals. The logic behind it is straightforward:

  • When CCI crosses above the zero line, the EA identifies a potential buy signal.
  • When CCI crosses below the zero line, the EA detects a possible sell signal.
  • To ensure reliability, the EA waits for a set number of bars before taking new trades, preventing excessive signals in choppy markets.

Key Features & Customizable Inputs

  • CCI-Based Entry – Uses a well-established technical indicator to identify market momentum shifts.
  • Take Profit & Stop Loss Settings – Adjustable risk management to suit different strategies.
  • Lot Size Control – Customizable position sizing for different account sizes.
  • Trade Delay Mechanism – Prevents overtrading by setting a waiting period between signals.
  • Market Validation Checks – Ensures proper lot size and account balance before executing trades.

Who Is This EA For?
Wind Shift EA is not a plug-and-play system; it requires optimization and testing to match your trading preferences. If you're looking for a highly adaptable framework that allows you to tweak settings and experiment with market behavior, this EA provides the perfect foundation.

Price: $80 – A great investment for traders who want a customizable, CCI-based EA with flexible parameters.

Check out my other trading tools here: Visit my profile

Start optimizing Wind Shift EA today and build your own trading strategy!

