Gann Scalping Gold

The Gann Scalping Gold Indicator is a robust technical analysis tool designed for precision trading in gold markets. It leverages Gann-based methodologies to identify key price levels, enabling traders to anticipate potential market reversals, breakouts, and areas of consolidation.

Daily Reset Logic:

  • Automatically resets touch statuses at the start of a new trading day, ensuring that the indicator aligns with fresh daily trends.

How It Works:

  • The indicator draws horizontal lines at predefined levels calculated based on historical price action and Gann principles.
  • Traders can use these levels as reference points to set entries, exits, and stop-loss positions.
  • The real-time touch detection feature keeps traders informed about significant price interactions with these levels.

ONLY FOR GOLD 


Each level I use only on the first touch of the day.

