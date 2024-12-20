PropProtector

🛡️ PropProtector for MetaTrader 4

The Ultimate Protection for Your Prop Trading Account

🎯 Why PropProtector?

Prop trading firms have strict rules: Daily loss limits, maximum drawdowns, limited trade counts, trading restrictions before news.

One single mistake can cost you your account!

PropProtector monitors your account 24/7 and automatically intervenes before you violate any rules.

✨ Main Features

📊 Daily Loss Limit

  • Percentage or fixed amount
  • Automatic closure of all trades
  • Early warning at x% of limit
  • Prevents new trades after limit

⏰ Time-Based Closure

  • Monday to Friday separately
  • Individual times per day
  • Optional with pending orders
  • Broker server time

⚠️ Risk Management

  • Max risk per trade
  • Max total risk
  • Stop-Loss monitoring
  • Margin Level protection

📈 Profit Target & Limits

  • Daily profit target
  • Min/Max equity limits
  • Max trades & lots
  • Max trades per symbol

🔢 NEW: Trade Count Limits v2.3

📅 Daily Limit

  • Max trades per day
  • Automatic closure when exceeded
  • Pop-up warning
  • Live display in GUI

📆 Weekly Limit

  • Max trades per week
  • Reset every Monday 00:00
  • Separately enable/disable
  • Smart partial close detection

💡 Intelligent: Partial closes are NOT counted as new trades!

🔄 Crash Protection & Reset v2.3

💾 Persistent Storage

  • Daily balance is saved
  • Survives terminal crashes
  • Auto-save every 5 minutes
  • Recovery after restart

🔘 Reset Button

  • Manual reset in GUI
  • Resets ALL restrictions
  • Confirmation dialog
  • Immediate update

📰 News Filter

Protect your account from volatile news movements!

💱 Currency Filter

  • Automatic symbol detection
  • USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF
  • Indices: DAX→EUR, NASDAQ→USD

⏱️ Time Settings

  • X minutes before/after news block
  • Period: Today/Tomorrow/3 Days
  • Dual-URL fallback on error

⚠️ MT4 Note: No impact filter (HIGH/MED/LOW). For impact filter → use MT5 version!

⚙️ News Filter Setup

For the news filter, you need to allow the URLs in MetaTrader 4:

  1. Open Tools → Options (Ctrl+O)
  2. Select tab "Expert Advisors"
  3. Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
  4. Add these URLs:
https://nfs.faireconomy.media https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media

Important: Restart MetaTrader completely!

🖥️ Live Dashboard (GUI)

🛡️ PROP PROTECTOR v2.3
Daily Risk:4.5%
Reset Balance:50,000.00 USD
Daily P/L:+234.50 USD
Trades Today:3 / 10
Trades/Week:12 / 50
Next News:USD in 45 min
Status:ACTIVE ✓

🚀 MT5 Version with Extended Features!

The MT5 version additionally offers: Impact Filter (HIGH/MED/LOW), built-in economic calendar, no URL configuration needed!

➡️ PropProtector for MT5









PropProtector v2.3 by Alex Berger

© 2025 - Protect Your Prop Trading Account!

Filtro:
Hamster_Account
23
Hamster_Account 2025.02.04 08:00 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Responder ao comentário