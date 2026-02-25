PropProtector MT4 Manual - English

📖 PropProtector MT4 User Manual





📑 Table of Contents

📥 1. Installation 🔴 ALWAYS TEST ON A DEMO ACCOUNT FIRST! Verify all settings on a demo account before applying the EA to a live account. Incorrect settings may cause immediate closure of all trades. Copy the file PropProtector_MT4_v2.mq4 into the MQL4/Experts folder of your MetaTrader 4 data directory. Open MetaEditor, compile the file, and restart the terminal. Drag the EA onto any chart. News Filter prerequisite: If you want to use the news filter, you must add the URL https://nfs.faireconomy.media under Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".





⚙️ 2. General Settings Parameter Default Description Magic Number 308021 Unique EA identifier. Only relevant when MonitorAllTrades = false. Monitor ALL trades true Monitors all trades regardless of magic number. When false, only trades with the configured magic number are monitored. Also close pending orders true Also closes pending orders when trades are closed (e.g. on loss limit or time rule).





⏰ 3. Time-Based Close An individual close time can be configured for each weekday (Monday–Friday). All times refer to broker server time. Parameter Default Description Enable [Day] close Mon–Thu: false, Fri: true Enables time-based closing for the respective day. [Day] close – Hour 22 Hour of close (0–23). [Day] close – Minute 55 (Fri: 57) Minute of close (0–59).





📈 4. Trade Limits Parameter Default Description Max trades per instrument 3 Maximum open trades per symbol. Can be overridden per symbol using the override list. Per-symbol limits "" Individual limits per symbol, format: XAUUSD=1;EURUSD=10;NAS100=3. Symbols not listed use the global default. Supports partial matching (XAUUSD also matches XAUUSD.m etc.). Symbols not listed use the global default value. Include pending in limits true Counts pending orders in trade limits. When exceeded, the pending order farthest from current price is deleted first. Max trades per instrument per magic 0 (off) Maximum trades per symbol AND magic number. 0 = disabled. Max total open trades 5 Maximum total open trades across all symbols. Max lot size per trade 50.0 Maximum lot size per trade. Larger trades are closed immediately. Allow hedging true Allows opposite positions on the same symbol. Enable daily trade count true Enables the daily trade count limit. Max trades per day 10 Maximum trades per day (counted from reset time). Enable weekly trade count true Enables the weekly trade count limit. Max trades per week 50 Maximum trades per week (resets Monday 00:00). Close trades when exceeded true Closes the most recently opened trade when limit exceeded.





⚠️ 5. Risk Management Per-trade risk is calculated SL-based: (Entry – SL) × Lots × Tick Value / Balance × 100 . Trades without stop-loss return risk 0. Parameter Default Description Enable single trade risk true Enables per-trade risk checking. Max risk per trade (%) 1.0 Maximum SL-based risk per trade as percentage. Enable total risk monitoring true Enables total risk monitoring across all positions. Max total risk (%) 3.0 Maximum total risk of all positions combined. Close priority CLOSE_NEWEST On risk exceeded: CLOSE_NEWEST (newest trade) or CLOSE_RISKIEST (riskiest trade first). Allow trades without SL false Allows trades without stop-loss. When false, a countdown starts. Seconds until close without SL 15 Seconds until a trade without SL is automatically closed.





🛑 6. Daily Loss Limit The daily loss limit is calculated in real time based on equity. It considers both open positions (unrealized P/L + swap + commission) and trades closed since the last reset time. Parameter Default Description Enable daily loss protection true Enables daily loss protection. Daily loss mode LOSS_PERCENT LOSS_PERCENT = percentage of reset balance, LOSS_AMOUNT = fixed amount. Daily loss value 4.50 Limit value (% or $ depending on mode). Day reset time – Hour 0 Hour of daily reset (0–23). Defines the start of the trading day. Day reset time – Minute 0 Minute of daily reset (0–59). Disable Autotrading on stop OFF OFF = no block, UNTIL_RESET = until next daily reset, UNTIL_MANUAL = until manual reset. Disables autotrading in the terminal. Retry attempts for closing 5 Number of close attempts per trade (for broker delays). Delay between retries (ms) 500 Wait time between close attempts in milliseconds.





🎯 7. Profit Target & Profit Lock The profit target closes all trades when the configured value is reached. The profit lock is a trailing mechanism that secures profits above an activation threshold. Parameter Default Description Enable daily profit target false Enables the daily profit target. Profit target mode PROFIT_PERCENT PROFIT_PERCENT = percentage of reset balance, PROFIT_AMOUNT = fixed amount. Profit target value 2.00 Profit target value (% or $). Enable profit lock false Enables the profit lock (trailing profit protection). Profit lock activation mode PROFIT_PERCENT Mode for the activation threshold. Activation threshold 1.00 Daily profit at which the lock activates (% or $). Lock percentage of peak 50.0 Percentage of peak profit that is secured. If profit drops below, all trades are closed. Profit Lock Example Settings: Activation = 1% ($1,000 on $100,000 balance), Lock = 50% → Daily profit reaches $1,000: Lock activates, secured minimum profit = $500 → Profit grows to $3,000: Secured minimum profit rises to $1,500 → Profit drops to $1,400: Below $1,500 → All trades closed, autotrading disabled The lock only rises – it never falls. This progressively secures daily profits.





📉 8. Equity Limits & Margin Parameter Default Description Enable max equity limit false Enables the upper equity limit. Max equity 110,000 Closes all trades when equity exceeds this value. Enable min equity limit false Enables the lower equity limit. Min equity 95,000 Closes all trades when equity drops below this value. Enable min margin level false Enables margin level protection. Min margin level (%) 500.0 Closes the riskiest trade when margin level drops below this value.





🔔 9. Alerts & Notifications Parameter Default Description Enable popup alerts true Shows popup windows for important events. Enable sound alerts true Plays a sound on warnings. Enable email alerts false Sends email notifications (requires SMTP configuration in terminal). Enable push notifications false Sends push notifications to the MetaTrader mobile app. Alert on daily loss limit true Notification when loss limit is reached. Alert on trade close true Notification on every automatic trade closure. Alert on profit target true Notification when profit target is reached. Alert on profit lock true Notification on profit lock activation/trigger. Alert on risk violation true Notification on risk violation. Warning at x% of daily loss 80 Early warning when x% of the daily loss limit is reached.





🖥️ 10. GUI Settings The GUI is fully configurable. Each section can be individually shown or hidden to customize the dashboard to your needs. Parameter Default Description Show GUI true Shows or hides the entire dashboard. GUI color theme THEME_DARK THEME_DARK or THEME_LIGHT. GUI language LANG_ENGLISH LANG_ENGLISH or LANG_GERMAN. GUI font size 9 Font size (8–14). All GUI elements scale automatically. GUI position X / Y 20 / 30 Position of the GUI on the chart in pixels. Additional toggleable sections: Balance, Equity, Daily P/L, Loss Limit, Risk Config, Risk Info, Open Trades, Trade Counter, SL Protection, Profit Target, Profit Lock, Equity Limits, Margin Level, Close Times, Trade Limits, Status, News.





📰 11. News Filter The news filter uses ForexFactory as data source. It creates a configurable time window around each news event during which trading is blocked. Prerequisite: WebRequest for https://nfs.faireconomy.media must be allowed. Parameter Default Description Enable News Filter false Enables the news filter. Block trading X min before 10 Trading ban X minutes BEFORE the news event. Block trading X min after 5 Trading ban X minutes AFTER the news event. Enable auto-close before news false Automatically closes open trades before the news event. Close trades X min before 5 Minutes before news at which trades are closed. Also block pending orders true Also blocks new pending orders during the news window. Remove existing pending orders false Saves and deletes existing pending orders before the news window. Restore pending orders after true Automatically restores saved pending orders after the news window. News GMT offset 99 (Auto) News GMT offset for ForexFactory time correction (EST/EDT to broker time). 99 = auto-detect. Set manually if news times appear shifted. Auto-detect currencies true Automatically detects relevant currencies from the chart symbol. Filter [Currency] news USD,EUR,GBP,JPY: true Enables the filter for the respective currency (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, CNY). Pending Order Protection (New) When "Remove existing pending orders" is enabled, existing pending orders are saved and deleted before the news window. After the window ends, they are automatically restored – provided the price is still valid (stop level distance to current market is checked). Expired orders are skipped. Saved orders are crash-safe: they are stored in a separate file on disk and automatically recovered on EA restart.





💾 12. Data Persistence PropProtector saves all important data persistently to disk: Main data file ( PropProtector_[Account]_[Symbol].dat ): Reset balance, reset time, all flags (loss limit reached, profit target reached, profit lock status, trade count status, warning sent), peak profit and save time. Pending orders file ( PropProtector_[Account]_[Symbol]_pending.dat ): All details of saved pending orders (type, symbol, lots, price, SL, TP, magic, expiry, comment). Only created when pending orders are saved during a news window. Both files are stored in the MQL4/Files or MQL5/Files directory. On terminal restart or EA crash, data is automatically recovered.





🔄 13. Manual Reset The reset button is located in the GUI (bottom right). Clicking opens a confirmation dialog. After confirmation, the following values are reset: Reset balance is set to current balance, all flags (loss limit, profit target, profit lock, trade counts) are reset, the autotrading lock is lifted, saved pending orders are deleted, and persistence files are updated. Automatic daily reset: Daily at the configured reset time (default: 00:00 server time), the reset balance is automatically set to the current balance and all daily limits are reset. The weekly trade counter resets every Monday at 00:00.



