🛡️ PropProtector for MetaTrader 4
The Ultimate Protection for Your Prop Trading Account
🎯 Why PropProtector?
Prop trading firms have strict rules: Daily loss limits, maximum drawdowns, limited trade counts, trading restrictions before news.
One single mistake can cost you your account!
PropProtector monitors your account 24/7 and automatically intervenes before you violate any rules.
✨ Main Features
📊 Daily Loss Limit
- Percentage or fixed amount
- Automatic closure of all trades
- Early warning at x% of limit
- Prevents new trades after limit
⏰ Time-Based Closure
- Monday to Friday separately
- Individual times per day
- Optional with pending orders
- Broker server time
⚠️ Risk Management
- Max risk per trade
- Max total risk
- Stop-Loss monitoring
- Margin Level protection
📈 Profit Target & Limits
- Daily profit target
- Min/Max equity limits
- Max trades & lots
- Max trades per symbol
🔢 NEW: Trade Count Limits v2.3
📅 Daily Limit
- Max trades per day
- Automatic closure when exceeded
- Pop-up warning
- Live display in GUI
📆 Weekly Limit
- Max trades per week
- Reset every Monday 00:00
- Separately enable/disable
- Smart partial close detection
💡 Intelligent: Partial closes are NOT counted as new trades!
🔄 Crash Protection & Reset v2.3
💾 Persistent Storage
- Daily balance is saved
- Survives terminal crashes
- Auto-save every 5 minutes
- Recovery after restart
🔘 Reset Button
- Manual reset in GUI
- Resets ALL restrictions
- Confirmation dialog
- Immediate update
📰 News Filter
Protect your account from volatile news movements!
💱 Currency Filter
- Automatic symbol detection
- USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF
- Indices: DAX→EUR, NASDAQ→USD
⏱️ Time Settings
- X minutes before/after news block
- Period: Today/Tomorrow/3 Days
- Dual-URL fallback on error
⚠️ MT4 Note: No impact filter (HIGH/MED/LOW). For impact filter → use MT5 version!
⚙️ News Filter Setup
For the news filter, you need to allow the URLs in MetaTrader 4:
- Open Tools → Options (Ctrl+O)
- Select tab "Expert Advisors"
- Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
- Add these URLs:
Important: Restart MetaTrader completely!
🖥️ Live Dashboard (GUI)
🚀 MT5 Version with Extended Features!
The MT5 version additionally offers: Impact Filter (HIGH/MED/LOW), built-in economic calendar, no URL configuration needed!➡️ PropProtector for MT5
