Blocking EA US30

We present to your attention an innovative advisor "Blocking EA US30". This advisor is not a martingale. Our new advisor is developed on the basis of hedging instead of stop orders, it blocks a negative order and exits blocking using a smart algorithm. The advisor has a deposit protection trading system. The trading advisor "Blocking MEANS 30" was developed by a team of programmers over several months for trading on the US30 index on a minute timeframe. The advisor was optimized by the broker FPMarkets with a spread of 400 pips, although the spread at this broker is only 90 pips during the American session. The current settings of the advisor will be in the discussion section. The advisor will work correctly if you do not interfere with the advisor and do not open other transactions on other currency pairs, since the advisor has a built-in equity analysis algorithm. To demonstrate the work of the "Blocking US30" advisor, we have connected it to the Myfxbook.com 
Produtos recomendados
Reiona
Ubaidillah
Experts
Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
Tulpor
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Advisor TULPOR EA it allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent hedging mechanism "back and forth". I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - the TULPOR EA ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Recovery Zone Algorithm" (TULPOR EA). By default, the Expert Advisor is optemized for trading EUR/USD on the H1 timeframe
EA Locking Grid
Sergey Deev
5 (1)
Experts
Semiautomatic EA for trading based on the averaging and locking strategy. The trader sends signals for opening grids by using the buttons on the chart. The EA opens a market order, places a grid of limit orders in the same direction with lot multiplication according to specified parameters and a locking stop order in the opposite direction with the volume equal to the sum of all the previous ones. Once the price passes the specified breakeven level, the EA places a stop loss at the open price+sp
King Scalper USDCAD
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
King Scalper EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade  USACAD . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using King Scalper is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like King Scalper you can instantly start trading, a working system re
EA Magic Sand MT4
Reni
4.31 (26)
Experts
EA Description MagicSand is a sophisticated multi-layer grid trading Expert Advisor that uses three independent entry systems with advanced money management, risk control, and filtering mechanisms. The EA employs a martingale-like strategy with configurable lot multipliers and distance between orders. Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311943 Sets : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77860/comments/page4#comment_58487038 News EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77860/comme
Academia Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Academia Gold   leverages an   Advanced Smart Breakout System   to analyze market conditions effectively, specifically designed for scalping strategies. This unique feature optimizes your profits while minimizing drawdowns. Every trade is equipped with an individual stop-loss level and is actively managed using a trailing stop, ensuring maximum safety and profitability. With an exceptional scalping setup and a robust foundation of smart, safe trading principles,   Academia Gold   has been devel
Reverse Grid
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Reverse Grid is adopted from the dynamic grid trading system. The system has a mechanism for positioning, buying and selling according to trends. The system does not use a specific percentage to stop losses, but instead uses zone management methods to reduce the increase of drawdown. Passed 5 years back test of real tick data (2015-2020) Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use only five-digit accounts Initial deposit: $ 1000   It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:5
Gap EA
Yuriy Kuzmin
Experts
Gap EA is an automated trading system, which uses regularities of a price gap closing. It is known that in about 90% of cases the gaps are likely to close, i.e. the price almost always approaches to the close price of the previous bar. The Expert Advisor utilizes this principle. The robot tracks the gap and places an order with a take profit at the extreme of the gap, with a small stop loss. Parameters MAGIC - magic number for the EA's orders Lots - traded lot size Stop - fixed stop loss in poi
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader  combina uma estratégia de breakout e de seguimento de tendências com um máximo de duas negociações por dia.  Contacte-me imediatamente após a compra para obter um bónus pessoal!  Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso forte apoio e indicador de Scanner de tendência, por favor pm. Eu!   Por favor, note que eu não vendo meus EA ou conjuntos especiais no telegram, ele só está disponível no Mql5 e meus arquivos de Conjunto estão disponíveis apenas no meu blog aqui.  Tenha cuid
Grail Gold FE
Huynh Van Cong Luan
5 (1)
Experts
Grail Gold FE  is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies.  Grail Gold FE  uses a unique method to determine the levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss. Each time after opening an order, they appear at different levels and eventually begin to approach the current price. It doesn't require any settings. The robot starts working immediately after installing it on the chart. Based on the current price and spread, current lows/highs are formed, as well as current support/resist
Mobius AUDCAD
Volodymyr Strilets
Experts
The EA has two strategies, each designed for a particular market behavior. Using both strategies allows you to cover a significant range of trading time and get high and stable results. The Channel strategy is based on the principle of scalping within the channel bounds, during periods of low volatility. (Modified strategy from version 1.1) Trend strategy builds on the principle of following the trend in during the high volatility hours. (New Strategy) The trading periods are selected based on t
Night Zen
Anton Iudakov
Experts
A multi-currency scalping robot at night. In the second version, only EURCHF is traded. Signal version 1.0 (Multiplier = 1) Night Zen - the night scalper uses low-volatility areas on the chart to search for a potential price reversal. The Expert Advisor enters the market with only one transaction if all conditions are met. To protect trades, the EA sets a fixed Stop Loss. The adviser can close a deal both on Take Profit and on the strategy embedded in it. The Expert Advisor trades on the m15 tim
Virtual Scalper
Gennady Kuznetsov
Experts
Virtual Scalper - the most safe for your deposit the automated adviser. Not martingale. EA uses unique innovative algorithm of an input in the transaction, based on the virtual pending orders.  EA is adapted on trade on high-volatile market and economic news. Thus EA is not included into the transaction at raised spread. Minimum deposit for trade 100$ For trade the broker with low spread (from 0 - to 10 on a 5-sign) is used ECN. Pairs GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY. Timeframe M1 - M5. Parametrs: Stoplos
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Forex Edge EA
Carlo Forni
Experts
FOREX EDGE EA is an Expert Advisor that uses two Moving Averages as a signal to enter the market. It compares two Moving Averages of different periods and enters the market in the following ways: • Mode Cross: BUY when Moving Average Fast crosses over Moving Average Slow - SELL when Moving Average Fast crosses under Moving Average Slow; • Mode Simple: BUY when Moving Average Fast is higher than Moving Average Slow - SELL when Moving Average Fast is lower than Moving Average Slow; • Mode Manually
EZ Volchok
Ruslan Brezovskiy
4.33 (6)
Experts
EZ Volchok é um consultor comercial em grade totalmente automatizado que entra em posição durante uma mudança de tendência. Baseia-se em indicadores proprietários baseados nas bandas de Bollinger e médias móveis. Se o preço se mover na direção oposta à do comércio, o sistema de negociação é controlado por uma rede em grade. Vantagens e características Totalmente automatizado e não requer atenção adicional. Adequado para trabalhar com qualquer corretora. Depósito mínimo recomendado a partir de 10
The ORB Guardian MT4
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
ORB Guardian – Breakout de Abertura + Proteção para Prop Firms EA rápido e confiável para desafios de prop firms e trading intradiário disciplinado. Sem martingale. Sem grid. Execução 100% baseada em regras. Por que escolher ORB Guardian • Sincronização automática de operações com nosso diário de trading profissional • Entradas automáticas de Opening Range Breakout • Modo de um sinal ou confirmação • Proteção integrada (drawdown diário/semanal/mensal/total) • Parada automática ao atingir limite
Hedging and Trailing
Che Jeib Che Said
2.5 (2)
Experts
HEDGING AND TRAILING https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This Expert will hedge your trade position automatically. There are 2 buttons on chart for you to enter a trade. Blue button for buy entry and Red button for sell entry. It also can trail stop all hedged positions. It can also open its own trades with auto entry feature. How It Works :   (1) By Clicking Button. When you found a setup, click the button (blue for buy and red for sell). Expert will immediately open a stop
Max ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
Capital System
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The presented expert system works with the GBPUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of seven orders - that is, a maximum of seven orders can be made in one direction, after which the total position of the series should be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all types
Azerlord mt4
Asif Mammadov
Experts
Azerlord Mt4   Azerlord Mt4 is a grid Expert Advisor, the preferred currency pairs are: EURUSD, EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD Azerlord Mt4 does not use Martingale it is a grid Expert Advisor   Aerlord Mt4 is an Expert Advisor that allows you to set a grid of pending orders of any size and in any direction (above the price, below the price, in both directions), you can set both the step from the price to the first order of the grid and the distance between orders in points, if desired, the trading gr
BOSS Scalper Propfirm
Meryem Sabir
Experts
Set file for recommended best settings: Here BOSS Scalper EA is a powerful and fully automated MT4 expert advisor, designed for traders seeking precision scalping on EURUSD H1 charts. Built with a specialized scalping strategy, this EA is optimized for both prop firm challenges and daily trading. The EA works efficiently with STP and ECN brokers and is designed for accounts with leverage of 1:100 or higher, requiring as little as $50 starting capital. It adapts to market conditions, managing
Up Down EA
Zufri Al Pianur S E
Experts
This EA mainly focus on Martingale to get quick rebates. It has come with 3 strategy: 1. Strategy 1 - if using this strategy you can work with hedge martingale or grid martingale or both hedging and grid martingale . (see a picture below, setfile in COMMENT) 2. Manual Line BUY/SELL area - if using this strategy, you will see 4 line in the chart with different name and colour. Use it to determine area BUY/SELL. Also you can work with hedge martingale   or   grid martingale   or   both hedging and
Baby Shark Trader
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Baby Shark Trader is a smart trading system developed over the years and continuously improved. The EA uses trend and momentum scalping strategies. When the signal appeared, it quickly entered and then exited the position quickly. The strategy has an exclusive Stop Loss strategy to protect the account and optimize performance. Because the EA's Stop Loss is a complex and flexible market-based strategy, there are no specific parameters for Stop Loss. Stop Loss will be triggered under specific
Magical Scalper EA
Muhammad Nouman
Experts
Magical Scalper EA  is the advanced   grid system   which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Features: One Chart Setup:   you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multiple   currency pairs suppo
Team Trading System Pro
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System Pro is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Venom Scalper
Pavel Yakovlev
3.47 (15)
Experts
Venom Scalper is a scaler EA, which trades strong market movements. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. The basis of the EA strategy lies on breakouts of the key levels based on supply and demand. The EA analyzes the volatility values, sets the breakeven levels, controls slippages and spread expansions. The trailing stop allows the robot to capture most of the movements, while reducing the risks. The settings are indented for the H1 timeframe. At
Directional Movement
Sergey Naymushin
Experts
Expert Advisor Overview and Advantages The strategy is based on the support and resistance breakout principle; The EA uses only Buy orders. The EA always uses Take Profit and Stop Loss. Multicurrency trading is supported. Easy of use. Wide choice of suitable currency pairs; Minimum initial deposit. Operation Principle Based on the data of two indicators (the first is RSI with a period of 14, the second one is custom built-in indicator), the EA opens a buy order and sets the Take Profit and Stop
Signal King Simple EA
Andri Maulana
Experts
Signal King EA: Master the Market with Precision Tired of complex trading strategies and inconsistent results? The   Signal King Simple EA (Expert Advisor)   is your new command center for automated trading, meticulously engineered for high-performance execution on the volatile Gold market (XAUUSD). This is not just another trading bot. It's a calculated, self-adjusting system that spots high-probability entry points using a refined   Signal King indicator , fortified by crucial momentum, vol
FREE
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
Experts
O EA Trend Ai foi projetado para funcionar com o indicador Trend Ai, que realizará sua própria análise de mercado combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão, assumindo todos os sinais do indicador de forma totalmente automática! O EA contém diversos parâmetros externos totalmente ajustáveis e permite que o trader personalize o especialista de acordo com sua escolha. Assim que o ponto verde aparecer, o EA se preparará para uma operação de com
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para todos os pares Forex e ouro (XAUUSD) . O sistema apresenta o melhor desempenho em contas ECN com spreads inferiores a 10 pontos
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp é um sistema de scalping bidirecional de curto prazo que tenta extrair lucros rapidamente com entradas altamente precisas. Sinal ao vivo do Scalp Unscalp em breve! O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 99 USD Sem grid, sem martingale. Cada operação é realizada de forma independente Stop loss fixo disponível, com sistema virtual de trailing stop dinâmico Painel de negociação interativo e configurações precisas de tamanho de lote Recomendado Gráfico: EURUSD, GBPUSD,
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introdução ao DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Visão Geral DCA CYCLEMAX é um programa de trading semiautomático baseado em grid, otimizado para ativos que mostram fortes tendências unidirecionais no mercado. É especialmente eficaz para ativos com alta volatilidade e uma tendência constante em uma direção, como ouro (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) e criptomoedas. Usando a estratégia DCA (D
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Configurações padrão para o teste de ouro (Gold M15) a partir do ano de 2024 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: Inteligência de Mercado Adaptativa OFERTA INTRODUTÓRIA ESPECIAL: O poder do Smart Regime EA está sendo lançado por uma fração do seu valor real. Garanta sua licença agora por $50 , antes que o preço comece sua subida gradual e escalonada em direção à avaliação final de $500 . Este é um investimento em uma lógica de mercado sem precedentes. Desbloqueie o poder do trading algorítmico adaptativo.
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Comerciante Fundamental Ziwox O Ziwox Fundamental trader é um assistente de negociação que ajuda os traders do mercado financeiro a tomar decisões inteligentes informadas pelos dados de informações do EA. Este EA usa fontes on-line para capturar todas as informações necessárias, como o viés fundamental das moedas, o sentimento do índice de traders de varejo em tempo real em um par, previsão de banco e instituto, dados de relatório COT e outros dados em um painel EA complexo. Resumidamente, é um
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
O The Golden Way é um software de negociação automática para a plataforma MT4. Ele adota uma estratégia híbrida abrangente, que opera por meio da colaboração de várias subestratégias. Essa abordagem permite capturar com precisão oportunidades de compra (long) e venda (short) no mercado do ouro (XAUUSD), ajudando você a aproveitar momentos de negociação em diferentes cenários de mercado. Com base em uma lógica de negociação madura, ele possibilita operações profissionais e eficientes no mercado
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Seu Trading, Nossa Tecnologia Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 4 Negociar ouro, um dos instrumentos mais voláteis do mercado, exige precisão, análise aprofundada e gestão de risco eficiente. O CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfeitamente esses elementos em um sistema sofisticado projetado para a negociação ideal
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4   - é um consultor de grade agressivo e totalmente automatizado, com um painel de negociação de informações e configuração simples. A estratégia consiste em trabalho bidirecional simultâneo, multiplicando o volume de uma direção. Cálculo de lote automático integrado, várias variações de aumento do volume de posições e outras funções são implementadas. Instruções ->   AQUI   /   Resolução de problemas ->   AQUI   / Versão MT5 ->   AQUI Como o consultor negocia: A AW
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO é uma das três irmãs ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) baseada em KonokaSystem com uma nova personalidade e é uma EA original. O estilo de negociação é a negociação diurna, visando a meia-noite ao meio-dia, hora do Japão. O par cambial é "USDJPY" e a entrada é feita ao preço de abertura de M5. Cada uma das três irmãs tem uma lógica diferente e está equipada com dois tipos de entradas e dois tipos de saídas. Não é utilizada qualquer lógica de grelha ou de martingale. A lógica interna repete o lu
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
Titan AI — Sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração Titan AI é um sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração desenvolvido pela equipe especializada da MX Robots , combinando tecnologia avançada de Inteligência Artificial com profundo conhecimento dos mercados financeiros. Este EA foi treinado com dados de mercado de alta qualidade, incluindo Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) e MBO (Market by Order) — os mesmos tipos de dados utilizados em sistemas institucionais — para oferecer decis
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
Mais do autor
Scalper for currency pairs
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The EA is designed for trading gold on the M1 timeframe. There is no martingale and no averaging. The most profitable option for trading is scalping. I recommend brokers with a minimum spread and with a minimum commission. The adviser has many functions that can optimize the adviser for any forex instrument. But the default settings are perfect for gold trading Description of the input parameters of the Expert Advisor Step                   _ The offset of the pending order from the price   
Signal histogram scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
O indicador "Signal histogram scalper" é um indicador geral na forma de histograma e sinais sem redesenho ou atraso. O indicador "Signal histogram scalper" mostra no gráfico os melhores pontos de entrada ao longo da tendência. É melhor usá-lo em conjunto com outros indicadores de tendência como filtro. O indicador mostra bons resultados no período M5. O sinal é gerado após o fechamento da vela e aparece na forma de círculos verdes e vermelhos. O indicador "Signal histogram scalper" destina-se ao
Trend ind arr
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
Arrow indicator without redrawing and delay The indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in conjunction with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on lower timeframes. The signal is generated inside the candle and appears as blue and red arrows. Displays signals at the zero bar Settings Step : Calculation of bars in history Bar : Shows bars in history Delta : Offset of the signal from the candle
FREE
Trend zone ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
Индикатор "Trend zone" Помощник трейдеру, показывает на  графике  текущую тенденцию. Он надеюсь станет незаменимым индикатором в ваше трейдинге. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не меняет свои значения про переключение временных периодов The "Trend zone" indicator is a trader's assistant, shows the current trend on the chart. I hope it will become an indispensable indicator in your trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not change its values about switching time periods
FREE
The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO   Забудьте о красивых тестах на истории — советник Night Rider EA уже работает на опережение! Посмотрим правде в глаза: самая большая проблема большинства автоматических торговых систем заключается в том, что все они показывают очень хорошие результаты при тестировании на истории, но лишь немногие из них действительно работают на реальных счетах. Это очень неприятно, особенно когда вы доверяете им свои кровно заработанные деньги. (Не говоря уже о куче советников
Hedging Adviser EA
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Hedging Adviser EA Hedging Adviser EA It allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent back-and-forth hedging mechanism. I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". Hedging Adviser EA uses
Market maker move GOLD
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
The “Market maker move" indicator is written for trading GOLD on M5 The indicator perfectly confirms the rebound or breakdown of the support and resistance levels. The indicator does not lag, does not redraw, and does not change values during testing. With proper use of the “Market maker move" indicator, you can trade almost without drawdown. To do this, you just need to plot the support and resistance levels on the chart. The “Market maker move" indicator is a powerful assistant for trading. Th
Powerful trend indicator
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
Индикатор  Powerful trend indicator превосходно показывает текущую тенденцию. Индикатор  Powerful trend indicator не перерисовывает не меняет свои значения. Советую пользоваться тремя периодами индикатора для фильтра сигналов. The Powerful trend indicator perfectly shows the current trend. The Powerful trend indicator does not redraw or change its values. I advise you to use three periods of the indicator to filter signals.
Cps
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
Индикатор  превосходно показывает экстремумы цены. Для торговли по данному индикатору рекомендую торговать по сигналам старших таймфреймов.  Индикатор не перерисовывается и не меняет значения в истории.  The indicator perfectly shows price extremes. To trade on this indicator, I recommend trading on the signals of the higher timeframes. The indicator does not redraw and does not change the values in the history.
Resistance Support ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
Индикатор уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Не перерисовывается и не меняет свои значения при переключении таймфреймов. С индикатором можно работать как на пробой уровней так и на отбой уровней поддержки и сопротивления Indicator of support and resistance levels. It does not redraw and does not change its values when switching timeframes. With the indicator, you can work both on the breakdown of levels and on the rebound of support and resistance levels
Super MA ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
Индикатор  Супер МА  является трендовым индикатором и отлично справляется определением текущей тенденции. Ею можно пользоваться как для скальпинга так и для торговли внутри дня. Сигналы индикатора не перерисовываются и не меняют свои значения после закрытия бара  The Super MA indicator is a trend indicator and does an excellent job of determining the current trend. It can be used both for scalping and for intraday trading. The indicator signals do not redraw and do not change their values after
Resistance support levels ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
Индикатор  уровней поддержки и сопротивления отлично показывает на графике все силовые уровни от всех таймфреймов. Рекомендую торговать уровни старших таймфреймов. Индикатор на текущем таймфрейме обновляться как только на графике  появится новый сетап  The indicator of support and resistance levels perfectly shows all power levels from all timeframes on the chart. I recommend trading higher timeframe levels. The indicator on the current timeframe is updated as soon as a new setup appears on the
Volume indicator ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
Индикатор объёмов отличный помощник в трейдинге. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не меняет значения при переключении таймфреймов. Индикатор объёмов MTF, показывает текущую тенденцию на графиках. Рекомендую торговать в сторону сигналов старших таймфреймов  The volume indicator is a great assistant in trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not change values when switching timeframes. MTF volume indicator, shows the current trend on the charts. I recommend trading in the direction of highe
ZigZag without redrawing
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
ZigZag предназначается для анализа движений цен с заданной амплитудой. Индикатор изображает только самые важные развороты, что значительно облегчает оценку графиков.   Стрелки показывают БАР, на котором последний Low/High полностью сформирован. ZigZag is designed to analyze price movements with a given amplitude. The indicator shows only the most important reversals, which greatly facilitates the evaluation of charts. The arrows show the BAR where the last Low/High is fully formed.
Super Ma Arrows
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
Индикатор  Super Ma Arrows состоит из модифицированной средней скользящей и стрелок.  Индикатор предназначен для скальпинга. Индикатор  Super Ma Arrows не перерисовывает не меняет значения при переключении таймфреймов The Super Ma Arrows indicator consists of a modified moving average and arrows. The indicator is designed for scalping. The Super Ma Arrows indicator does not redraw does not change values when switching timeframes
Nostradamus ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
Индикатор " Nostradamus ind" мощный инструмент для торговли на рынке форекс. " Nostradamus ind" не перерисовывается и не меняет свои значения при переключении временных периодов.  The "Nostradamus ind" indicator is a powerful tool for trading on the forex market. "Nostradamus ind" does not redraw and does not change its values when switching time periods.
Trend direction indi
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
Индикатор  "Trend direction ind" является трендовым индикатором.  Индикатор  "Trend direction ind"не запаздывает, выдает сигналы на нулевом баре и не перерисовывает при переключении таимфреймов.  С индикатором  "Trend direction ind" вы будете с легкостью определять текущую тенденцию. The "Trend direction ind" indicator is a trend indicator. The "Trend direction ind" indicator does not lag, gives signals at the zero bar and does not redraw when switching time frames. With the "Trend direction ind
BO indicator at zero bar
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
Индикатор "BO  indicator at zero bar" для торговли бинарных опционов. Индикатор выдаёт свои сигналы на нулевом баре не перерисовывает и не меняет свои показатели при переключении временных периодов. Рекомендую использовать индикатор совместно с другим индикатором как фильтр  "BO indicator at zero bar" indicator for binary options trading. The indicator gives its signals on the zero bar, does not redraw and does not change its indicators when switching time periods. I recommend using the indicato
Reversal zone
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
Индикатор "Reversal zone" показывает силовые уровни  и возможные точки разворота на текущем графике. Индикатор "Reversal zone" поможет трейдеру разобраться с текущей ситуацией The "Reverse zone" indicator shows power levels and possible reversal points on the current chart. The "Reverse zone" indicator will help the trader to deal with the current situation
Zigzag levels ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
Индикатор "Zigzag levels" основан на индикаторе зигзаг.  Индикатор показывает зоны уровней поддержки и сопротивления относительно индикатору зигзаг. Индикатор "Zigzag levels" сделает хорошую службу в вашем трейдинге. Всем больших профитов!!! The Zigzag levels indicator is based on the zigzag indicator. The indicator shows the zones of support and resistance levels relative to the zigzag indicator. The Zigzag levels indicator will do a good service in your trading. Big profits for everyone!!!
Adequate ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
My indicator is a great helper in the forex market. It shows possible market reversals with absolute accuracy. My indicator does not redraw and does not change values when switching timeframes. It works perfectly on all timeframes and can become a key indicator in your strategy. I would like to note that flexible indicator settings allow you to adapt the indicator to your strategy and can make a big contribution to your profitable strategy, although everything is already laid down in this indica
Tulpor
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Advisor TULPOR EA it allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent hedging mechanism "back and forth". I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - the TULPOR EA ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Recovery Zone Algorithm" (TULPOR EA). By default, the Expert Advisor is optemized for trading EUR/USD on the H1 timeframe
Support 17 EA SELL
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Apresento à sua atenção um novo Expert Advisor "Support 17 EA". O Expert Advisor "Support 17 EA" é único, pois encontra pontos de entrada usando um indicador de preço alto e baixo embutido. O EA tem stop loss e take profit e funciona de acordo com o princípio do martingale, que permite que você transforme negociações perdidas em lucro. O Expert Advisor "Support 17 EA" é otimizado para cinco pares de moedas principais: EUR/USD USD/CHF USD/JPY AUD/USD USD/CAD. O EA não é sensível a spreads, mas eu
Master Signal
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
Индикатор показывает точки входа. Индикатор не перерисовывает и не исчезает в истории. Индикатор может служить дополнением вашей торговой стратегии.  При желание можно настроить индикатор как на агрессивную торговлю( но в этом случае будет много ложных сигналов) так же на пассивную торговлю. Хорошие показатели индикатор показывает сигналы на валютной паре GBPUSD  на минутном таймфрейме. 
Reversal 2
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
The "REVERSAL" indicator is a pointer indicator without redrawing and delay. The "REVERSAL" indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in tandem with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on all timeframes. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears as blue and red arrows. If you reduce the amplitude, then you can trade in the style of scalping
Skalper PRO
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
O indicador "Scalper_PRO" é um indicador de base na forma de duas linhas e sinais sem redesenho ou atraso no gráfico. O indicador "Scalper_PRO" mostra no gráfico os melhores pontos de entrada ao longo da tendência. O indicador mostra bons resultados no período M1. O sinal é gerado após o fechamento da vela e aparece na forma de setas azuis e vermelhas com sinais preliminares na forma de pontos. O indicador "Scalper_PRO" foi projetado para escalpelamento. As capturas de tela mostram exemplos de p
Probability theory
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The trading advisor is designed to trade the currency pair "USDJPY" on a minute chart. The trading strategy is based on probability theory. The advisor uses a fixed stop loss and take profit with a ratio of one to two. For recovery, the advisor partially uses the recovery coefficient of the increase in volume. Although the advisor uses martingale, it does not trade against the trend and does not accumulate unprofitable positions. The advisor has more than thirty trading strategies built into it
Zorro scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicadores
Здравствуйте господа трейдеры! Сегодня для вашего внимания я предоставляю свой инновационный индикатор zorro. Индикатор предоставляется в виде ценового канала нисходящего или восходящего тренда. Сигналы на покупку или на продажу генерируются тогда когда цена пробивает горизонтальную линию ценового канала снизу вверх или сверху вниз.Точки входа указаны в виде стрелок. Индикатор может работать на любых таймфреймах и давать хорошую прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает и не меняет свои значения. Та
Gold bot 100
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The Gold BOT Trading Advisor is designed for trading gold and other major currency pairs. The uniqueness of this expert is that he can withdraw a deposit five times a month. The unique algorithm of the Gold BOT Expert Advisor allows you to earn steadily on the Forex market. Despite the fact that the ADVISOR uses the trading martingale method, he knows how to quickly get out of this situation. The well-thought-out algorithm of the trading advisor does not allow you to open trades against the tren
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário