Grid Girl Pro EA

5


NB: To test the Free Demo, use this set is for the AUDCAD pair (M30 timeframe, 1k minimum balance) and remember to add https: //nextexpertadvisors.com to the list of allowed URLs. 

If the Strategy Tester's spread is higher than the "Max Spread" parameter, the bot will not open trades. The sets for other pairs and the user manual are reserved for BOT purchasers.

Limited time offer! The price will increase by $30 every 10 copies sold, reaching the final price of $699! Take advantage of this unique opportunity to try this brand-new EA!
Grid Girl PRO is our unique bot based on a "smart grid" that activates only in particular market conditions. The smart grid is not fixed like in most EAs, but it changes based on economic news and volatility indicators. 

The expert advisor exploits multiple indicators, including RSI, Momentum, Bollinger Bands, and of course our original Investing news filter, to limit market entries near significant economic events.

Grid Girl PRO is a multi-currency expert, and has been tested so far with very good results on the pairs:  EURUSD, AUDCAD, GBPAUD, EURGBP, AUDNZD,EURCHF. The bot’s parameters are fully configurable.

What is better about Grid Girl Pro compared to the free version 

- The Pro version can open multiple pairs at the same time, increasing earning opportunities (MAX pairs traded simultaneously).
- The Pro version has an improved News filter that only activates under conditions of very high volatility.
- The Pro version can be updated or restarted even with open positions.
- The Pro utilizes an advanced news filter to limit the bot’s activity during critical economic news events! 

Grid Girl PRO Security Strategy

Here's how Grid Girl PRO manages multiple currency pairs with enhanced safety:

- A position on a second currency pair will open only if the current pair's balance reaches at least half of the preset take profit.
- For extra security, all pairs will close if the total profit drops below one-third of the preset take profit.

This strategy helps protect your gains while allowing you to manage multiple pairs simultaneously, increasing profit opportunities.


----------------------- NEWS FILTER and BACKTESTING -----------------------

This EA utilizes an advanced news filter to limit the bot’s activity during critical economic news events! 

Please note that the backtest is not 100% reliable as it does not use the economic news filter.

NB: If you're using the Strategy Tester, make sure that the EA parameter "Max spread" is higher than the spread set in the tester, otherwise there won't be any trades.

The program works on the news of the economic calendar. It checks news calendar and pause trade for specific pair if impact news coming. In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option “Allow WebRequests for listed URL:“. Add these:  https://www.mql5.com and https: //sslecal2.investing.com (remove space after https:)


----------------------- USAGE -----------------------

IMPORTANT: for a full support pls leave a review!

- Currency / Timeframe: Attach the EA to the M30 chart on  EURUSD, AUDCAD, GBPAUD, EURGBP, EURCHF, AUDNZD
- Do not use the bot on pairs other than those supported by the provided sets
Use the sets provided and regularly withdraw profits from the account
- Recommended VPS with low ping
- Recommended minimum deposit: 1000$ is enough to use the bot on multiple currency pairs.  Don’t use together with another EA if you don't have enough funds
- Leverage – 1:300 or more
- After purchasing the bot, leave a message on comment tab and subscribe to the channel for the latest news, updates, and tips : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/nextexpertadvisors
- We recommend using Raw/Zero spread accounts. However, on a standard account, it is advisable to set a MAX spread of 15 points.
Instruction manual for the BOT parameters is available

Comentários 4
roboled
34
roboled 2024.11.13 11:36 
 

Backtesting from 2020 to today on the supported currencies is excellent. The smart grid and the news filter work well.

Carlo Tergo
43
Carlo Tergo 2024.11.18 19:43 
 

Very good Expert Advisor! Double economic newsfilter! I will keep this review updated

sbanking
37
sbanking 2024.11.18 17:40 
 

So far, all the trades opened have gone well. I will keep this review updated. For now, I’m giving it 5 stars.

