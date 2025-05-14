통화 / LVLU
LVLU: Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc
4.69 USD 0.04 (0.85%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LVLU 환율이 오늘 -0.85%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.62이고 고가는 4.80이었습니다.
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
4.62 4.80
년간 변동
0.22 6.34
- 이전 종가
- 4.73
- 시가
- 4.77
- Bid
- 4.69
- Ask
- 4.99
- 저가
- 4.62
- 고가
- 4.80
- 볼륨
- 57
- 일일 변동
- -0.85%
- 월 변동
- 20.26%
- 6개월 변동
- 1072.50%
- 년간 변동율
- 187.73%
20 9월, 토요일