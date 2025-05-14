Currencies / LVLU
LVLU: Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc
4.50 USD 0.67 (12.96%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LVLU exchange rate has changed by -12.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.42 and at a high of 4.99.
Follow Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LVLU News
- Lulus secures $20 million credit facility with White Oak Commercial Finance
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Q2 2025 sees revenue dip, stock rises
- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings earnings missed by $1.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Lulus Posts 11 Percent Drop in Fiscal Q2
- Stock Market News Today, 8/13/25 – U.S. Stock Futures Rise as Traders Speculate on a Rate Cut Amid Easing Inflation - TipRanks.com
- Lulus announces 1-for-15 reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq listing
- Lulus shifts to Nasdaq Capital Market effective June 10
- Lulus CFO Tiffany R. Smith to step down at end of June
- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge risks Nasdaq delisting
- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings earnings missed by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
Daily Range
4.42 4.99
Year Range
0.22 6.34
- Previous Close
- 5.17
- Open
- 4.81
- Bid
- 4.50
- Ask
- 4.80
- Low
- 4.42
- High
- 4.99
- Volume
- 214
- Daily Change
- -12.96%
- Month Change
- 15.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 1025.00%
- Year Change
- 176.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%